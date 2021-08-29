Nekoma Church Closes
Goodbyes are always difficult. It does not matter if it is a person, a place, or a lifestyle you are saying goodbye to. The process can be quick or take place at a distance, but it is still sad until the good memories surface and are uppermost in your mind.
On August 15, former members, friends of several denomination, and descendants who thought of the building as a church their grandparents had helped to build joined in a formal closing ceremony for the Nekoma Presbyterian Church. It was a hot day and a crowd expected. Barb Johnston Luhmann and Susan Ormiston Jamarillo, who grew up in this church, would be playing the piano. Barb would sing a special number, appropriately “Great is Thy Faithfulness,” and Susan would accompany her brother, Jeff, in a song about being thankful. To listen to them would have been worth the trip, and I am told they did that appropriately and maybe with a few tears. The congregational family members chose other favorite hymns: “The Old Rugged Cross,” “In the Garden,” and “The Church’s One Foundation.” Former area Presbyterian pastor Rev. Donna Montieth spoke on “Remembering the Future”. Ruling elders of the Presbytery, as well as local elders and members, participated in the celebration. A lunch was planned possibly for out of doors or in the park nearby but on a hot Sunday afternoon fortunately ended up in the much cooler gathering spot at the Fire Hall. The draw for most attending was the friends of this congregation who would be present. Not up to crowds in hot weather, I stayed home, and members brought me souvenirs the next week so I could write about the church they had loved and worked so long to preserve.
There is a more detailed story of this church along with pictures in the Nekoma Centennial book from earlier years, but details of the pre-Presbyterian years are in short supply. The 1939 Golden Anniversary of Cavalier County lists the building which we now know as the Presbyterian Church as the first church constructed in Nekoma after the coming of the railroad and in the next sentence lists the establishment of the Robertson Lumber Company with John Stewart as manager in 1906. Stewart and his wife were the first couple married in the Soper Presbyterian Church and were also long-time members of the Nekoma congregation. A Sunday School picnic was held in 1907, and the church builder as Jack Kirkman.
Kirkman and his wife and children had come to Nekoma in 1905 (a period where the railroad was under construction) and remained there. Jack Kirkman died in June of 1929, and his funeral was held in the Congregational Church at Nekoma (same building under an earlier name!) and conducted by Rev. P. H. Halley of Langdon who was either a Presbyterian or Methodist pastor at that time. Interestingly, one of the pallbearers was the man for whom St. Edward’s Catholic Church at Nekoma is named.
The church had been served by pastors of several denominations over the years. Their church government has always been congregational – a form of government common to Presbyterian and Lutheran congregations as well as some newer denominations. Modern history seems to have begun in the 1930s. Two familiar names were that of Rev. Hammond from the Langdon Presbyterian Church, who served them for a time, and Ellsworth Moritz, a lay pastor who grew up as a member of the Cavalier Evangelical Church and about the same time also served the Stilwell congregation north of Langdon. Moritz encouraged them to organize as a Community Church which opened the doors to former members of other churches. Moritz, who went on to pastor other churches, found his wife in Nekoma. After Rev. Hammond left Langdon in the late 1930s, a semi-retired pastor, Duncan Matheson, living at Langdon and serving Walhalla, took on both Langdon and Walhalla while Nekoma and Stilwell (both served at times by Presbyterian pastors) had Rev. Moritz.
The next named pastor was Rev. Thomas B. Lindsay who came to the Langdon Presbyterian Church in September 1939. A native of Ireland who had attended Seminary in Canada and Moody Bible Institute, he was formally installed as the pastor of Langdon Presbyterian, Nekoma, and Stilwell congregations by the Pembina Presbytery that fall and remained until early in 1945 when he was called to Blue Earth, Minn. Along with his wife and five children (Gordon, Leland, Lowell, Margaret and Loleta) they lived in the large Presbyterian manse along present Highway 5. The girls were enchanted with the views from their tower bedroom.
At Langdon, his first hymn every Sunday (or so it seemed to me) was a rousing rendition of “Holy, Holy, Holy” found on page 1 of Presbyterian hymnals for decades. He also organized Cub Scouts and worked with the older Boy Scouts groups. However, it was his successor, Rev. John Brunn, who met with the Pembina Presbytery August 21, 1945, and formally established the Nekoma Presbyterian Church. A listing of the former members of the Congregational and possibly the Community Church who re-affirmed their faith that day is included in the program from the current service and has been added to by one of the third-generation members from recent names. These included Mrs. Alexander Johnston; John G. and Emily Stewart; Russel and Irene Lillico; his parents, Bob and Ida Lillico; Minnie Dobbie (mother of Iris Gellner); Christian and Myrtle (Herriot) Heck; Birney and Sarah Jane Dahle; Arthur and Cathryn Skaug; Harvey and Dorothy Johnston; Sever and Eva Severson; and Murdo McDonald. Long-time members think there were others, and they could be right, but by the time I tried to list them there was some confusion over all the Johnstons, some of whom are not related to each other. Alexander Johnston and his sons, Alec and Willard, and daughters Sadie (Dahle) and Lillian (Feasel) came with the Soo Line railroad where he and his sons worked. Readers will recognize Shirley Dahle Verke and Wayne Feasel as the third generation of that family.
Wellington Johnston came from Canada to originally teach school in North Dakota and listed one of his earliest schools as the McKittrick School near the Peter Wild farm. Pete Wild was his friend from Huron County, Ont., where many Cavalier County families originated. That particular school was used for church services in the 1890s and until roughly the early 1920s by various denominations- some of whom later belonged to Presbyterian or Methodist or Evangelical churches in other communities including Langdon. Wellington remained a member of the Episcopal Church, but one of his sons and two of his daughters and a good group of grandchildren and great-grandchildren have belonged to the Nekoma Presbyterian Church.
The church was an extension of Langdon Presbyterian from Rev. Brunn through the pastorate of Kitch Statzer when a planned four-charge arrangement did not materialize. Then Rev. Byron Dealey came to serve, and when he felt the three churches he was serving was too much, Rick Hazen from the United Methodist Church was asked to serve. That relationship continued until the Christmas before the pandemic. Furnace problems surfaced, and they closed until spring which lasted longer than anticipated. With the active members aging, the decision was made to close.
Over the years the church has been a blessing to the families of the congregation and the surrounding community. Taking census in Nekoma in 1987, there was a story of their church from almost every household, but none of the churches had resident pastors it seemed, so I did not visit any of their sanctuaries until a friend was hospitalized. Since she had filled in for me when I could not play for church, I had a chance to repay the favor and play for the Nekoma Presbyterian Church. Sometimes they had visitors from the Nekoma Lutheran as part of their congregation, and being a friendly community sometimes we went to their church for coffee. The largest crowd was always on Christmas Eve, but many weeks just a handful of members could out-sing larger congregations who possibly did not try as hard. One Sunday I should have stayed home feeling sick, but a miracle happened – later described as an angel visitor. A pretty young lady from the Twin Cities area walked in with her violin and offered to provide special music. She also played for every hymn, the prelude, and so on. Yes, her last name was Johnston – a fourth or maybe fifth generation who thought of this church as home.
