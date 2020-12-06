Cooking for One or Two
For a lot of North Dakota families – and maybe some in other states – the 2020 Thanksgiving celebration will go down in history as the year they tried hard to cook for just one or two people. And, as some of the shoppers on the day before Thanksgiving declared, “cooking for one is for the birds.” On the other hand, some have attempted this down through the years. So, along with notes and phone calls from both experienced and reluctant cooks who have shared their menus and their adventures anonymously, I took another look at cooking for downsized families. Two things stand out: the first is that you need to think in terms of smaller quantities when shopping. The second is that it truly is a lot more fun to cook for others and to share the day.
My mother’s oldest sister, Adeline, was always the cook at our house. As the oldest girl in a family of twelve children, she started out cooking at home and for neighbors who wanted to hire her with some specifically wanting her to bake pies. In order to go to winter school in Langdon, she worked for her room and board for Langdon families while attempting to complete her third and fourth grade education. Due to the work needed at those homes, she never did get to finish fourth grade. Later she went to “cooking school” to learn a few tricks, which she used when cooking on the cook car. While working as a cook and housekeeper in Grand Forks, she collected ideas and cookbooks – the beginning of a lifelong habit. Marilyn Haggerty’s rhubarb recipes were tried out every spring and much enjoyed. One of her favorite recipes was an open face apple pie with apple chunks (larger than slices) baked in a sour cream, brown sugar and cinnamon mixture that is fondly remembered forty years after her death at the age of 94.
That background meant you never peeled one or two potatoes but always filled the kettle for cooking no matter how few would be around the table to eat the results. A whole ham or a large roast were standards with leftovers that never seemed to end. In 1970 I began teaching 70 miles away, and since she did need help by that time, I drove to Langdon every weekend and often got calls from neighbors to come home during the week. Many of her friends and some of the neighbors were also ladies who lived alone or maybe with one other sister. Because they had the same problems with cooking for smaller-sized families, they would visit and exchange ideas. One they came up with was getting to know the men in the meat departments at local stores. They learned to ask for smaller roasts, fewer pork chops, and to buy one or two pounds of hamburger at a time. Having lived in Colorado for several years where I did not regularly cook for a big group, I knew about something many older ladies of that era hesitated to try: frozen vegetables. Until doctors told them they had too much salt in their diets, they continued to prefer home or factory canned vegetables.
Adeline and her friends still made the ethnic foods they loved like lefse, lutefisk, Christmas cookies, special hot dishes, relishes and treats, but they poured over cookbooks for ideas that were smaller. One day’s roast became stew with drop biscuits the next and later in that week - soup. You did not need to have meat and potatoes every meal, but you did need to have vegetables and in-season fruit. That is still a good guideline no matter the size of your family.
Times have changed, of course. Where Adeline preferred Jonathan apples for her pies which came by the box and not by the each or pound, we now have many varieties to choose from on a year-round basis. A few years ago I decided to try different apples (two at a time) each week to see how they tasted and what you could do with them. As a result, Gala are now my favorite, but I still like others like Braeburn, Fiji, Pink Lady or any of the other popular brands. The result is if you like the fruit or vegetable you are working with - you will invent new ways to use them.
For some, attitudes have had to change. If it is not Thanksgiving without the actual huge turkey and stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes, cranberries, pumpkin pie, etc. (all delicious), some feel it is not a proper celebration meal. If there are items on the traditional menu that are not on the diet prescribed by your doctor, you can skip that item and add in something else that is allowed. One note that came through this morning mentioned they had their Waldorf salad and the green bean casserole earlier in the week instead of on Thanksgiving. I forgot to get a pumpkin pie this year in part because we have always had a community dinner with pumpkin pie available. Quite often the dinner was at our church, with the leftover pie for coffee hour the following Sunday. This year there was no big dinner, so no pie. I picked one up on Saturday afternoon and prepared my mouth for the traditional taste but having never purchased a pumpkin pie before, I did not know they are sold unbaked. It made a good Sunday morning breakfast.
Tradition tells us that the original pilgrim Thanksgiving had cranberries from the bushes in New England brought by the indigenous friends who attended. As early as Halloween people would begin dropping off their empty roasters for Adeline to fill with lefse, cookies, rosettes and other goodies. Some of these empty pans had bags of cranberries in them and a note to make one batch of cooked cranberries and one of relish. She knew the size pan that would fill a quart jar for the cooked version, but making the relish required grinding up the berries along with oranges, apples and nuts so the old grinder would have to be brought out and attached to the kitchen table. Pans were set out to catch the juices, and it got to be a two or three-person job. Being the designated helper, that task was always saved for me on weekends and entailed many remembered trips to the store for needed ingredients. I am pretty sure relatives now have the grinder and the recipe, but Adeline did not need a book to make her version. The baking was not a paying job but requested because then, as now, busy people were sure old people had nothing better to do. It also gave me a chance to work with a very experienced cook.
A note should be added about the dressing or stuffing for holiday meals which can contain many things today that we were not familiar with at long ago holiday feasts. The best advice I was given when assembling dressing was to use more onions and less sage. However, there are times when holiday eating can have hidden dangers for people with known or unknown digestive problems that have nothing at all to do with overeating but can be a reaction to a small additional ingredient. My cousin, Curt, who readers will remember loved to cook, often asked me to share his holiday meals and that year put wild rice in his dressing. I spent a very miserable week that Thanksgiving because the wild rice set off an attack of colitis. After that I learned to pick out the wild rice and set it aside. Another Thanksgiving an older cousin was sent an elegant dinner by her family and enjoyed it very much until a lump appeared in her stomach area a short time later. She called me to come over when the lump started to look like she had swallowed a large ball. The dressing was still on her counter, and yes, it contained a generous quantity of wild rice. Not being medically trained, I called the doctor. After time in the hospital, she recovered and never believed the cause was something in her special gift meal.
Cooking for one or two people rather than a holiday crowd takes ingenuity and adjustment. Much of what we term traditional is the social aspect of eating with family and friends which may, in the long run, be more needed than the food itself.
Kaercher School: Last week’s Remember When picture taken in 1935 is actually a classic for several reasons. The official name of the school was Hay# 3. During the rural school era Hay Township had five schools at times: #1 was called the Livinggood School, #2 the Big Jake School, #3 the Peterson, Krein or Kaercher school because several of the teachers boarded at those homes over the years, #4 the McGauvran school, and #5 the Tollefson or Norwegian school. All of my mother’s family, which included lots of brothers and sisters as well as first and second cousins plus all but one of her many nieces and nephews and some of their children, got their start at Hay #3. At least one cousin taught at Hay #3 and another at Hay #5, so we got to know most of the pupils.
The picture saved over the years by Fern Agar Spanier and then passed down to her family is one I had never seen before. Because it was taken two years before the school was struck by lightning and burned in 1937, it is now a rare photograph. That school fire is one of my own dramatic first memories since we lived near the school site. Elsie Cilley (later Schrader) had already been hired to teach there that fall. Many of the children pictured were later Elsie’s students. Hay #1 was moved to the location and became the “new” Hay #3 in 1937. Because the picture included the Livinggood children who normally went to Hay #1, the VanAckeren children who also went to Hay #2, Agar children who later went to a school in Loam Township, and Balsdon children who at one time went to Hay #4, there could be some names unidentified or absent when the picture was taken. Ones I would have expected to see might have included Russell and Mary Ann Dunford, Jack Balsdon and Bette Bowles. If the picture was taken in the fall of 1935 Loretta Van Ackeren, Bonnie Balsdon, Grace Dunford or Doris Bowles could have been included. Eileen Dunford Meroney, Bob Wenzel and maybe some of the younger children shown are still with us. Special thanks to the Spanier family for sharing it.
