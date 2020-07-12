My Purse is Found!
Four plus weeks after I began hunting for my purse, ironically in the front seat of my cousin’s white car, he found the purse, which had made its way to the back seat of that car. He returned it with identity cards, check blanks, money and keys intact. My car had been repaired in the days after the purse had “vanished” so I had continued to search “everywhere” after returning his car to its normal home. Later we realized both of us had sat on the passenger side of his car in the meantime and never noticed the baggie purse caught under or behind the seat divider. On a second inspection he also found my mask in the same vicinity. North Dakota windy days had been blamed for that loss. Thank you to all who helped search, offered advice and good wishes.
Pandemic Testing
Late Thursday afternoon Karen Kempert, emergency lady for Cavalier County, was delivering “new” posters for virus testing on Monday. I happened to be doing something at our church at the time, and knowing my age group she gave me instructions that I should be there and to contact the public health office for details. Many offices were closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday – difficult to contact. The poster had an e-mail which you could contact to register early, but currently we have no public access computers available. When I tried using a borrowed laptop without instructions, their website refused my registration. Not knowing what I had done wrong, plus trying hard to avoid messing with someone else’s computer, put me in the “unregistered line” that moves more slowly. The story that follows includes the details people who did not go for testing have asked about, hoping it might help them feel prepared in case they have to be tested later.
Original instructions were that it takes 15 minutes for the test which is correct except that if the line is long it takes longer. It was suggested that I start early and bring bottled water with ice in it – good advice for hot days. Seeing no orange cones used for marking the line at the designated corner, I ran a couple of errands and came back to find a friendly National Guard member who pointed down the road, now lined with cones at intersections, and drive until I would find a sign. After initial questioning I was told to “follow a red pick up”. It was then about 11:45. We got to the corner by the search and rescue garage around 1 p.m. – time enough to read my mail, write checks for this month’s bills, note that every third car in the speedier registered line was white and each car window had a left arm hanging out wearing a wrist watch which the drivers would consult from time to time. No one waved at friends or shouted greetings. At various points we were asked to give our birth dates. At search and rescue they also asked for driver’s licenses and a guardsman with a computer asked the registration questions. Others asked health questions about underlying conditions while the swab messenger held your test supplies. By that time the red pickup had departed, and I was to follow the messenger to a special doctor/nurse who did the test which was relatively painless. The next stop gave you reading material and the last stop (near St. Alphonsus Church) told you to turn left and have a good day. By that time it was 1:20.
My overall reaction was that the whole experience, which several told me they dreaded so did not take part in, went smoothly and for all practical purposes painlessly. The National Guard personnel and the nurses and doctors taking part were all very friendly and professional. We moved often enough that the cars could keep running, and I saw no one get out and walk around to stretch their legs because they were bored. I learned later in the day that the reason my registration efforts had not gone through is that some e-mail accounts not active during the pandemic months had been suspended by servers and results of the test might be delayed and have to come by snail mail.
From Fjord to Flatland
Last week the Cavalier County Library received a new book, which is the history of the Myrah, Velo and Knudson families, compiled in part by descendants in the Mayville and Fargo area. Neither the librarians nor I recognized the author or the sender of the book which is now part of the North Dakota collection. Included in the stories are descendants and references to Union and families named Nielson (later Nelson), Grinager, Koppang, and Throndset. That last group of names are all featured in the Milton Centennial book, so I read those sections together and found some of the same family pictures in both books. The Knudson line may have ties to Langdon, Walhalla and Vang, but I did not know enough background to make the match. Readers who share any of those family lines may want to check this book.
In 1871 ten young single men from the same church parish in Norway set out for America apparently by way of Canada and came to Spring Grove, Minnesota, where they had Knudson relatives. In 1879 three of these men boarded a train in Minnesota for Fargo, and then, because the rail line did not yet extend to Mayville, set out to walk the 60 miles to where homestead land was available. Part of the land nearer Fargo was at that time bonanza land so homesteaders had to go beyond that point to stake their claims. They passed the homes of other destitute settlers but eventually reached that goal, and Mons Knudson, a blacksmith, set up his shop. His wife’s sisters were early residents near Union.
Music For Today
Last week Pastor Rebecca mentioned a timely hymn known under more than one title but officially known as “Canticle of the Turning.” My first memory of this song set to the music “Star of County Down” (an old Irish air) is that it was played and sung as part of the centennial of the Irish Rebellion. Since the composer was Rory Cooney, a very good Irish name, and the words of the hymn in later verses speak of leaving no stone unturned and tyrants falling from power, the rebellion theme is strong. In actual fact the melody is old, but the words were written in 1990 by a composer who probably is still alive. He wrote this particular piece as part of an Advent mass paraphrasing the Magnificat from Luke 1, Mary’s response to her wonder and faith in God at the birth of Christ. The hymn appears in several current or newer protestant hymnals under the copyright of GIA Publications noted for music and liturgies introduced as part of the Vatican II era. On all levels it is a beautiful song with messages for a world in turmoil and protest. The opening line and sometimes title is “My Soul Cries Out with a Joyful Shout”.
A second hymn, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” available in most present day hymnals, is one that starting soon may be heard played at football games and other national events. That song began as a poem written by James Weldon Johnson in 1899 and used in 1900 as a poem recited by 500 black children on Abraham Lincoln’s Birthday. That event featured Booker T. Washington as the guest speaker and Theodore Roosevelt, who was new on the American political scene.
James Weldon Johnson was born in Florida to parents who had a chance to be educated and wanted the same for their children. James struggled to go to college and spent time as a young man teaching “in the back woods of Georgia” among the descendants of former slaves who had no educational rights. Their plight became his life-long cause. His mother, a musician, had been raised in the Bahamas and taught her sons, who later went on to be musicians in their own right composing songs and musical plays for Broadway and becoming part of a movement known as the Harlem Renaissance. Theodore Roosevelt knew the Johnsons both in New York and in Georgia where Roosevelt’s mother had grown up. They shared political leanings in that James Weldon Johnson, also a lawyer and college professor, served in the consulates in Venezuela and Nicaragua under Roosevelt’s administration as well as representing the U.S. in Haiti. Southern judges frequently issued a death sentence to blacks arrested for minor reasons. Johnson led the fight for an anti-lynching law which passed but was often ignored in southern states.
In 1905, the poem was adapted as a hymn with stirring music by J. Rosamond Johnson, younger brother of James Weldon. Hymnals vary about this date with some giving 1905 and others 1920 or 1921, a date their denomination chose to include the song in their hymnals. By 1920 James Johnson and his wife, Grace, as well as other family members were active in the NAACP which he led into the 1930s. Singing the song at civil rights gatherings gave it the title “the black national anthem”. Essentially the words are fitting for descendants of immigrants everywhere. A car-train crash resulted in his death in 1938. His writings live on particularly in the collection known as “God’s Trombones”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.