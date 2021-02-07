The Trip to North Dakota
An email from Laird Siemens of Cranbrook, British Columbia, a few weeks back asked about a wagon train which came to North Dakota from Nebraska in 1899. He particularly wanted to know about the Mennonite Brethren who came from Henderson, Nebraska, and settled in what would later be Waterloo, Moscow, Henderson, and Gordon townships of Cavalier County. There were other Mennonite groups who came to Cavalier County, but a vital clue to answer some of his questions was that his family had belonged to Rosehill Church. While reading stories in the Munich Centennial book, familiar names surfaced, and a history of the Rosehill community was donated to the Cavalier County Library by Lyn Boese. This book, compiled by the late Arvelda Wiens - who was Lyn’s mother, contains unique memories of people who came to Cavalier County by wagon train.
Now if you grew up watching Wagon Train on television, you might think that is how most of the homesteaders reached Cavalier County, and you might be wrong. Most early settlers traveled by train a good portion of the journey from eastern ports or previously settled areas in the US or Canada. In the search for a way to the Pacific and later to the gold mines, most trails and explorers went from east to west. Later, roads and railroads followed that pattern. Those wanting to settle on land reached primarily by north and south routes had to find other ways to travel. Cavalier County was not normally the destination of wagon trains, but there are exceptions.
The group Laird Siemens wanted to trace had originally been Mennonites living in colonies in southern Russia when changes in Russian laws began requiring universal military service, Russian teachers in their schools, and using the Russian language in civic and business dealings. These changes were contrary to their way of life as they knew it. Being a religious group with many years of avoiding military service because of peace-centered beliefs (difficult during the Napoleonic era), Mennonites and similar groups had earlier begun immigrating to Ontario and Pennsylvania where many still live today. In 1873 twelve men representing the Russian Mennonites went to Canada and the United States to determine the advisability of re-settling in North America. In 1874 the first wave, of what would be initially 18,000 or more, began immigrating with one third going to Manitoba and others to Kansas, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Nebraska. The offer of homestead land by President Lincoln was another incentive that drew them to the prairies in America.
A group of Mennonite Brethren who had made their way from Prussia to Molotschna in the Crimean area and then across the ocean to Henderson, Nebraska, had settled there around 1880 or before. In the mid-1890s they had years of severe drought, and some of the settlers wanted to find a better location. Possibly in contact with relatives or former neighbors who had settled in Manitoba or Dakota Territory, they sent Peter Block to Langdon, ND, to scout the available land. He brought a good report, and the Enns family history says they left Henderson on Monday, May 3, 1897, on a trip they felt would be 600 miles to the north pole. Other versions of the same story say they left in April 1898 and in 1899, and it is possible these were three different trips.
Others came to say good-bye, and they had prayer together before leaving. Mr. Enns was a lay pastor who had served their church in Nebraska and would become the first pastor at the Rosehill Church. Mr. Peter Block, who had a loud voice, was the foreman for the wagon train. The route would later be described as near Highway #81 although roads as such were primitive. In measuring the mileage with more modern equipment, they found the route taken to be about 750 miles. Five family names are listed who came all the way to North Dakota, and there was a family or two who turned east from South Dakota and remained in Minnesota. They had 8 or 9 covered wagons in their train with others from South Dakota joining along the way.
Each day they stopped for the noon meal and to rest and feed the horses, continuing on after an hour and a half. They felt they could cover about 25 miles a day and would stop for supper around 6 p.m. After supper they would have evening devotions and then bed down for the night in or under the wagons. There are mentions of heavy rain since they made the trip in the springtime. There was no bridge over the river at Yankton so they had to take a ferry across which could take only two wagons at a time.
They brought flour, sugar, potatoes, bread and coffee with them along with pillowcases filled with zwieback which was considered a treat. Some household necessities were brought with them, but there is no mention of a stove although most wagon trains did have that feature. Supper was often a pot of soup with water added to leftovers from the noon meal. The length of the trip depends on who is telling the story and ranged from a month to five weeks and one day to “about two months”.
Zweiback means twice-baked. The recipe includes yeast and scalded milk, sugar, butter, and anywhere from three to twelve cups of flour. To avoid baking on the Sabbath, mothers made zwieback on Saturday. The bottom of this two-decker roll was “about the size of an egg” and the top a round smaller piece of dough. The rolls would rise to double their size and be baked in an oven about twenty minutes and eaten on Sunday mornings with lots of butter and homemade cheese. Leftovers would be sliced crossways thinly and baked again to form a dry rusk that kept indefinitely. You can buy fresh baked zweiback or the rusk kind (the slices baked again) at farmer’s markets where there are nearby Mennonite groups or order them from Amazon, who advertise they get them from Mennonite bakeries in Waterloo, ON or Winnipeg. The internet will also tell you Nabisco sells them as a treat for teething babies. If I left out any of the ingredients, you might find recipes in historic Mennonite cookbooks.
The stories do not tell if the travelers built their own wagons or purchased them, but the groups traveling from Nebraska sold many of their excess items so they could travel lightly and brought the money to purchase furniture and needed farm equipment. The wagon descriptions were similar to the Conestoga wagons built in Pennsylvania and Ontario. The lumber came in handy in their new homes, and there are mentions of reusing the cloth used for the covers.
Because Mr. Enns was a lay pastor, they had church on a regular basis once they arrived in Cavalier County. Church records indicate they organized the congregation in 1897 and began building the church in 1898. It took time to get both funds and materials so the floor was laid in 1900 and the plastering of walls and painting done later. Roses on a hill were in bloom either when they arrived or shortly after and Abe Buller is said to have suggested the Rosehill name for the first post office. Laird Siemens’ great-grandmother was Anna Buller, possibly a sister or daughter of Abe. The first homes for these settlers were sod houses with more permanent homes built five or six years later – about the time railroads reached both Alsen and Munich.
The book was published about the time the church was closed and demolished. It has a wonderful history of special events held down through the years with many pictures that readers who never attended the church will enjoy and former members will relive with pleasure. Special thanks to Lyn for the gift and to others for sharing their stories. Most of the pictures will bring back memories but one I was glad to see was of the First Rosehill Quartet with twins Clinton and Clayton Klein, Edwin Fadenrecht, and Rev. G. W. Schroeder. You may have heard them sing in person or over a radio program they had for several years on the Devils Lake station. Clinton Klein, thought to be the last living member of the group, died last year, and I am told he is buried at Rosehill Cemetery. Yes, there is also a picture of freshly baked zwieback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.