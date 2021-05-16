Graduation Classes of 2021.
Writing about the graduating classes each year begins with a list of potential graduates and about two months of research. To protect the privacy of the new alumni, the lists do not include parents, gender, or other information schools might give out for possible publication. Many of the current graduates have already been featured in birth announcements, sports pages, honor rolls or pictured in family histories or community centennial books, so the challenge is to feature as many as possible without writing anything that might compromise their privacy. Resources used for families who have been in the area since the earliest of homesteading years often begin with area Centennial books. Munich and Langdon students might have relatives in Langdon, Osnabrock, Hampden, Munich, Nekoma, Hannah, Wales, Sarles, or Mt. Carmel Centennial books or even in special family reunion books at the library.
For Edmore graduates we start with the Edmore Centennial book, and this year not a single Edmore graduates' family name matched the index in that book or even their telephone directory. Yes, it is like looking for a needle in a haystack. As a result, we will start the listing with Edmore first. The 2021 graduates are Heather Okeson, Nicole Voeller, Skyler Fincher, Clover Vonocker, and Justin Stigleman. Both Heather and Skyler are on the LEM track teams along with younger family members. Since all the names were new to me, I did check for alternate spellings and also visited with others more familiar with the Edmore School without success.
From Munich High School, those graduating are Lauren Baril, Dawson Biby, Isak Dease, Drew McArthur, Caleb Woodrow, Jagger Worley, and Cooper Zimmer. Munich graduates have ties to several closed schools and have relatives who were original homesteaders in this area so will be mentioned later.
Langdon Area High School graduates this year, again with multiple listings of homestead ancestors, include: Will Blake, Danny Carmain, Gracie Christianson, Liberty Cleveland, Alex Cluchie, Sydney Crockett, Taylor Domres, Sean Dudley, Roger Economy, Natalie Eversvik, Dustin Gilseth, Daniel Hart, Payton Henderson, Caleb Hetler, Megan Hiller, Kiarra Hodek, Raelyn Klindt, Kaylee Lowery, Nicholas Marquez, Shantell Martinson, Holly Marynik, Chandler Moline, Daniel Nadeau, Lexis Olson, Curtis Parsons, Jaden Rademacher, Tucker Regner, Grant Romfo, Simon Romfo, Drew Simpson, Hailey Thorlakson, Hannah Thorlakson, Hope Thorlakson, and Brooklyn Wenzel. Several of these family names are newer in the area so in the past they have been listed as first or second generation graduates. Those listings have backfired in the past when grandparents would call to assure me grandmother had local roots the story did not include. As a result, I try to look for information going back as many generations as can be detected. Corrections are always welcome.
Both first and last names show trends. For example, the story on the class of 1921 mentioned similar family surnames but very few similar first names. The first names this year have only a few duplications (three named Danny or Daniel) and one each named Caleb and Drew in both the Langdon and Munich lists. Being an era when parents want unique spellings of old names, the 2021 group have very nice names, and using normal spelling should not have caused problems for students or their teachers down through the years. New on local graduation lists this year are Clover at Edmore and Jagger and Cooper at Munich. New to Langdon class lists are Liberty, Kiarra (another one with this name is coming up), possibly Payton (last year there was Peyton), Shantell, Chandler, Lexis (formerly there was an Alexis or Alexa), Jaden (Jayden and Jaydn previously), and Brooklyn who may have a namesake in her extended relatives.
Now for the questions everyone asks each year. Are there any Olsons? Yes, the name most common among Langdon graduates is adding another name to the Olson list which reached 100 or more about 20 years ago and continues to lead the parade of names. Lexis Olson is the newest name on that long list. The local centennial books were printed after her dad was born, but being he was one of the younger family members the family history ended too soon. To honor their family having been on the same land for more than a century, this Olson family had a reunion and printed up a history of their own in the 1980s. From that book we know Matthea Olson came to America with her son, Martin Olson Voien, in the early 1880s. The additional surname was used until the 1920s and was the name of their farm in Norway. Both Martin and his mother had claims in Loam Township. The third generation (Ole E.M. Olson) was born in America while his wife, Helga Brattlie, was born in Norway. As an adventurous young girl, Helga had planned to come to America with her cousins on the Titanic. The famous ship was costly and overbooked. Helga and her cousins avoided the tragic fate of the Titanic and came later in the summer of 1912 bringing lots of good Norwegian recipes with them. Lexis is the fourth generation down from that couple and is the sixth generation living on that land.
The second question is usually about twins, and this year sports fans think Langdon got a very special set of twins in Grant and Simon Romfo. All the local Romfo families are descendants of Ole J. Romfo, born in Norway, who had lived in Minnesota and around St. Thomas before settling in what is now Alma Township. His wife was Inger Ottun, and they were the parents of 12 children- some born in Minnesota, some in Dakota Territory and some after statehood in North Dakota. When they came to what is now Alma Townhip, Inger’s parents came along and homesteaded near them on land still farmed by descendants. Since the railroad had not yet arrived, they set up a post office at their farm which was named Romfo in honor of the place in Norway where their family had originated.
With lots of sons who also wanted land, after a few years Ole purchased land near Vang which may still be farmed by descendants. As the family continued to grow and more land was needed, we are told Jacob (a son of Ole) and his son, Helgert, looked for land to the west near Hannah. Because the relationship had more than one Jacob and maybe more than one Helgert, it is easy to get confused. Feel free to check the Hannah book where some of the extended family graduated from high school. If I counted correctly, there are six generations back named Romfo plus a seventh for the Ottuns.
The homesteading story for this year’s set of twins does not stop with the Romfo side. North of Alma Township is Hay Township where the Larter and Roney families settled and a little west of that was an Evans claim—all families that are part of their history. The first Eddie Evans (six generations back) worked on building the railroad to Langdon. When the train reached Langdon, the builders paid off the construction crew and sold off the horses. Three-great-grandpa Eddie bought horses and started a dray line. His son married Ethel Roney, remembered as a teacher in pioneer days. Their son, another Eddie, and his wife, Mary Ann, were both graduates of Langdon High School, and over the years became great-grandparents of Grant and Simon. Meanwhile, the Simon family had settled around Hampden, and the Hampden book lists the newborn twins in a Simon story of four generations in that community. Now you know where Simon got his first name.
In 1971 the first set of triplets (Koehmstedt) graduated from Langdon, and in 2020 the second set of triplets (Andy, Danny and Lizzie Muhs) were part of the graduating class. This year we have the third set of triplets in Langdon High School history: Hailey, Hannah and Hope Thorlakson, whose ancestors chose several different parts of Loam Township (larger then than it is today) for their homes in unsettled Dakota Territory. Ole Dahlvang and his family came from Wisconsin or Minnesota in the early 1880s. Someone in that family fought in the Civil War, and as the families grew they continued to move west. When they found a hill with a good view they settled around that spot. By that time there were three generations in the family: Ole and his wife, some married daughters and their families and sons, who sometimes used the Dahlvang name and at other times went by Olson following Norwegian naming customs. This family also wanted a post office. Ole’s son, John Dahlvang, established the Vang post office named both for a place where they had lived in Norway and for the last half of their own name. Families were large in those days, and when John’s son, Carl, and his wife had a family of 12 with most of them girls, the family names changed rapidly. Ella Dahlvang (fourth generation) married Olaf Greene. This couple were great-grandparents of the triplets (again giving the triplets six or seven generations back to pioneer days depending on who is counting).
If I stopped there, it would not tell the rest of the story. Another set of great-grandparents were Hjalmer Gustafson and his wife, the former Florence Balsdon (both of this couple second or third generations on homestead farms in Hay Township), and related to original Lundeby and Schrader families in the same township. This could be described as cousins in every direction. Hay Township had a normal rural school system in its earliest days with many students struggling to learn English along with the basic school topics. Florence’s father, Fred Balsdon, had gone to school in Ontario and wanted to continue his education so he went to Cavalier which had a high school before Langdon did. My oldest aunts and uncles were in awe of him as they soon learned attending high school was not in the plans of their own parents. Generations of Balsdons, Schraders, Gustafsons, Lundebys, Dahlvangs and Greenes along with others related to the triplets would graduate from Osnabrock, Milton, and Langdon High Schools down to the present day. The Thorlakson side is from Pembina County and does not have much written about them in Cavalier County. However, the triplets have always been a very special group of sisters and from little on up have attended Langdon schools.
The rest of the story will be kept for next week.
