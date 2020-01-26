2005 Musicians
Every so often the program from a concert or recital in years past falls out of its hiding place and brings back memories. A program from the Honors Recital of May 15, 2005, listing more than 40 piano students of Kathleen Johnson, Laura McLean and Lisa Schuler surfaced the other day with lots of well-remembered names along with pertinent questions like - where are they today? and what are they doing now? The term “Honor” is given to local students who score well in an adjudicated music event, often held elsewhere. The students who earn that title then participate in a local recital to share their best work with parents and friends. The piano students from 2005 were not listed by age, grade or musical potential, so the program included beginners and experienced young musicians. Fortunately, most had family names that might still be in the phone book. The biggest challenge was finding the right families. Incomplete information may mean that known parents or grandparents could be snowbirds in January when the search for them was undertaken.
The program opened with James Metzger playing “El Conquistador”. I remembered knowing him and several others on the list who were first met through the nursery window at the hospital in the fall of 1991. As a patient, I spent a lot of time viewing the little newcomers and enjoying watching them grow up in later years. Marisa Paulson played “Sunset Seranade”. Her parents now live in Grand Forks, and I believe Marisa is married. Emily Fetsch played “Brave Spirit Dancer” and, along with her family, lives not far from Langdon.
Ali Crockett (now Kuss) who played “Sakura” at the honor event lives in Lincoln, ND, and was, or is, teaching at Shiloh Christian High School. Ali is now a proud new mother as well. It is possible she sees some of her Langdon friends while shopping. Hope Hultstrand, who played “Baroque Swirls” at this recital, was mentioned as living in nearby Bismarck as does Julie Dinius. Julie’s honors composition was “Computer Print-Out”. She is now married and a therapist in the Bismarck area after studying at Mary College. I apologize for mixing up occupational and physical therapy careers but remember Julie was planning to work in one of those fields.
Mark Shannon played “Creeping Footsteps” and later joined the high school band. Josh Gratton played “Tic Tac Toccata” at the recital and went on to perform at many other events before majoring in music at UND. He still plays both piano and saxophone professionally and friends mentioned he also works for a Grand Forks music store.
Kathryn Kram was a tiny little miss when she first came to the County Spelling Bee intending to win, and I believe won a trip to Bismarck as a result. With her was at least one grandmother, and both her grandmothers (Judy Kram and Jo Ormiston) have long been known for their expertise on the piano. At the recital Kathryn played “Harmony of the Angels”. She is now married to Ken Carwile and lives on a farm within driving distance of both Devils Lake, where she works as a chiropractor, and Langdon, where her husband has Keystone Chiropractic. More than one member of this Kram family was represented at the recital with Kathryn’s sister, Kimberly Kram playing “High Point Toccata”. Kimberly went on to study at NDSU and is now married to Jason Wirth and lives in Munich. They have four children, and the oldest (Kadence) is now participating in local recitals.
Nathan Howatt played “Lucky Ol’ Cowboy” in the Honors Recital, and yes, his mom was one of the local teachers. Nathan is one of the sixth generation of Howatt farmers on land in the same general area. Nathan’s sister, Leah, played “Journey in the Night” at this recital. Leah is now married and makes her home in Texas.
Living and working close to home is Courtney Feil who played Bach’s “Solfeggietto” in 2005. She is now Dr. Courtney Short working with the CCMH Hospital and Clinic. Rachel Kram was next on the list, so it took a few questions to find out which Rachel Kram - since there are more than one. This Rachel is the daughter of Roger and DeAnn Kram from the Osnabrock area, and her piano solo was “Night Train”. Like many of the students on this listing Rachel went on to play in the Langdon High School Band and the NDSU Band. While at NDSU she received a degree in accounting and now lives and works in Minneapolis with her husband.
Kay Krahn played “Seven of Hearts” in the 2005 Recital. She now works in the Kansas City area. Her sister, Kyla Krahn, played “Fanfare Minuet” at this program and now works with Focus on the Family at their Colorado Springs headquarters. Sarah Gellner played “A First Sonatina” in 2005 and now works in management at a store in Grand Forks. Sarah’s sister, Stephanie Gellner, was also in the recital playing “Cats!”. She has a nursing degree and works for Sanford Hospital in Fargo. Stephanie is planning a wedding this coming summer.
Shannon Overby played “Hurry-Scurry” at the recital and between then and now she earned her nursing degree and has worked in the Langdon hospital so readers may have had her as their nurse. She is now married to Travis Bjornstad, and they are the parents of twin boys: Berrit and Gus, who are now walking. Reports are it is a busy household. The next musician was Ellie Bjornstad who played “Gardens in the Mist”. With Bjornstad families in this area for many years, it is possible these two are now related as well.
Almost in a musical class by herself from the time she first raced to the piano to perform in an earlier recital was Cecilia Vandal who played “Minuet in F” at this program. Now Sister Miriam, Cecilia has entered a convent in the St. Louis area.
Jacy Borgen played “Fly’s Adventure” at the recital while her younger brother, Wayne, played “Buffalo Bounce”. Jacy, now married to Tyler Bata, has her degree in special education and works with children at Langdon Area Elementary. She is also the busy mother of little Griffey. Wayne is farming near Hannah and is, or has been, working in Langdon as well. Caitlyn McArthur, who played “Lost Star” in the recital, is from Munich and lives and works in the Minneapolis, MN, area.
Jordan Fisk, another of those 1991 babies, played “Cossack Ride” and is remembered as a winning pole vaulter in both high school and college. His degree is in mechanical engineering, and he is currently employed at Bemidji, but in between he put in some long hours in the oil patch as well. Emily Hanson, now Braunberger, played “Spanish Dance” by Shoshtakovich in 2005. She later went on to further her education at NDSU and came back to Langdon when her husband became youth pastor at New Hope. Emily is known for her singing and for directing musical performances for Northern Lights as well as participating musically in performances in other communities.
Brittany Fetsch played “Butterfly Game” at the recital, and her most recent graduation was as a dental hygienist. Courtney Becker played “Sleepy Cowhand” at the recital. Now Courtney Feil, she lives in Minot with her husband, and they have two children. Stephanie Ewert, another of the 1991 babies, played “Mighty Eagle” at the honor recital where grandmothers made a point of being present. One of her grandmothers had played for church from the time she was a young girl until she retired from that spot at the age of 90. Stephanie and others her age also played at that same church. Today Stephanie is teaching Head Start in Mandan.
Elliott Stewart played “Allegro Brillante” in the 2005 concert and went on in later years to participate in high school band and a local band which produced at least one record that some readers may have in their collections. After college Elliott worked as a translator in various lands around the Mediterranean Sea which led to travel opportunities for his parents. More recently he has been working in the Washington, DC area, and the family Christmas card includes a pretty new wife. Reily Bata played “Connection” at the recital, and I am sure his major cheerleaders over the years have been his grandmothers. Reily is farming (fifth or sixth generation) and recently married. When I mentioned his name on this list several asked if he was still riding motorcycles. The answer is probably yes. Michael Geisen, who played “Mile High” back in 2005, is now married and living in Fargo.
RaeEllen Crockett played “Ride the Wind” at this recital and is remembered as continuing both in piano and as a drummer in the high school band. An accomplished musician as a teenager, I did look for her name in other fields but located no current information. Alison Borchardt, one of the youngest participants in 2005, played “The Crawling Spider” in that early recital and participated in many programs and recitals during her years in the Langdon Area School system. Alison’s college degree was in Elementary Music. She now lives in Grand Forks and teaches music at Sacred Heart Elementary School in East Grand Forks. Relatives mentioned a wedding coming up. Sarah Uhrich played “Peasant Dance” at the recital and later went on to UND. She works in Grand Forks at the present time. Jaclyn Ryan played “The Great Smoky Mountains” in 2005 and today lives with her husband and family near Langdon where she works in the tax office along with Reily Bata’s wife.
Rachael Darling played “Magnificent Monarch” for the recital. Now a registered nurse, she lives in Fargo and works at Essentia. Katie Hoffmann played “Reach for the Skies” and may well have had that as a goal in her life choices. After graduating from Munich she went on to study banking at NDSU and has had a busy career with Choice Financial and Horizon Bank.
Paul Skjervheim played “Masked Bandito” in 2005 and might have given up piano in later years. Today he is another young Cavalier County farmer. His sister, Kayla, played “Tarantella” at the honor recital and went on to study music in college. She has been teaching since her graduation, most recently in a Grand Forks school.
Erin Barta, who had the last spot on the program, played “Wedding Day at Troldhaugen” by Grieg. There are memories of Erin going on to college and that her husband is with the military so their address changes frequently.
Two piano students who also had the honor rating but were not able to play in the May 15 recital were Larissa Jennings and Max Johnson. Larissa went on to NDSU and has a degree in veterinary science. She is employed at Devils Lake caring for animals at a clinic there. Max may have dropped piano when he took up playing drums for the Cardinal band. Farming is part of his heritage, and he is now farming with other family members – yes, another sixth generation on what I am sure is original homestead land.
