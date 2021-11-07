Outstanding Graduates 1979-1986
When I began researching the Outstanding Boys and Girls from Langdon High School over the past 70 years, the current media was filled with stories of North Dakota’s Brain Drain and how our brightest and best leave the state. Some do, of course, but readers may be pleasantly surprised to find out how many remain close enough that we not only know them but appreciate their contributions. Since 1964, the original award to boys has also gone to girls, and because the award to both boys and girls is made at the same ceremony each year, the listing this week will be year by year and not separate the two awards.
1979 – Randy Hill and Lynda McGauvran. Randy Hill, son of Ike and Elaine Hill (both teachers), according to notes from the clipping file, started his college career with a scholarship to Mayville State where he majored in physical education following a high school career of going out for every sport offered for boys. Mayville was happy to have him on their baseball team. Later he taught and served as principal at St. Alphonsus before moving on to a second career in insurance- first with the Uecker Agency and since 1999, with Ag Country Farm Credit Office in Langdon. Lynda McGauvran, daughter of Bill and Lottie McGauvran, got her first degree from UND and then went on to the University of Wisconsin at Madison for her master’s in social work. Now Lynda Vistad, she and her family live in West Fargo, and she is a social worker in that area.
1980 – Doug Ormiston and Bonnie Spenst. Doug Ormiston, son of Alan and Jo Ormiston of rural Nekoma, was the second member of his family chosen for the outstanding award. He was active in wrestling, other sports, choir and band as well as other activities. Following high school, he went to NDSU for his degree in electrical engineering and first went to Boeing offices in Kansas for an interview. However, the job he wanted was at their Seattle headquarters, so he got in his car and drove there. They hired him, and he is working there still. The yearbook did not list last names under the picture of the outstanding awards but another graduation picture said “Bonnie sang.” If you remember the family of Art and Pauline Spenst, you know that Bonnie was one of several in their family who sang for many occasions. After high school, Bonnie attended Winkler Bible College and then married Glen Mask. They moved to Amarillo, Texas, and at last report still live there.
1981 – Tom Larson and Julie Blair. A 1989 clipping featuring Tom Larson, son of Dr. Gerald and Joyce Larson, says he entered UND School of Medicine with 58 in his class, and he was one of 18 who graduated with medical degrees in 1989. He married Jean McGauvran (sister of Lynda above) and interned at Fargo with radiology training in Wichita, KS. They returned to Fargo where he is a radiologist. Julie Blair is the daughter of Allan and Joy Blair from the Maida area. The last address we found for her was from Minnesota.
1982 – Judy Feasel. There were ten honor students in this class----nine of them girls. The boys list for outstanding boy lists NOBODY. Thinking this was an error as this class had some well-remembered athletes, I went back to their yearbook and found that only one student was chosen that year. Judy, who was the daughter of Wayne and Val Feasel, went on to Moorhead State University for an associate degree in accounting. She married Scott Green, and on reunion lists, they make their home in Fargo.
1983 – Steve Gellner and Linda Bata. Steve Gellner, son of Bev and Kenny Gellner, was a basketball player and possibly out for other sports as well. There is a memory of him living in Plymouth, Minnesota. Another clipping lists a Steve Gellner (hopefully the same person!) as an electrical engineer working for the US Defense Department in 2009. His father is now deceased, and his mother no longer lives in Langdon so could not confirm this. Linda Bata, daughter of Lyle and Margaret Bata, was another of the girls who was into all the possible activities while in high school and went on to Concordia in Moorhead for her first degree and then to UND for law school. Linda and her husband, Jon Jensen, also a lawyer, had law offices in Grand Forks for several years. Then Jon was appointed district judge and later to the North Dakota Supreme Court. They now live in Bismarck where Jon is Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. Linda does a lot of volunteer work and for the last ten years has been working with therapy dogs. Her dog, Storm, listens to children with special needs read. With the COVID regulations, this has become a Zoom therapy where the child and dog can remain at home but see each other for the reading sessions.
1984 – Kevin Reuther and Danette Lewis. Kevin Reuther, son of druggist Ervin Ruether and his wife, Sandy, may have been the youngest in the family since they left Langdon after Kevin graduated and moved to Minnesota. While at Langdon Kevin was active in speech, drama and music where his instrument was tenor sax. He went on to Concordia University and continued in the music department there. The most recent address found for him was Pequot Lakes. Danette Lewis, daughter of Supt. Delmar Lewis and his wife, Letha, went on to UND College of Nursing where she graduated in 1988. In 1989 she married David Pengilly, one of her LHS classmates who graduated from UND with a degree in natural science but in 1988 had continued his studies in the School of Medicine. Currently both are doctors working in Bismarck.
1985 – David Nuelle and Teri Brooks. David Nuelle, son of Ben and Janice Nuelle, was in band and choir, most of the sports available and went on to UND where he first graduated from nursing. He then went on to become a nurse anesthetist at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks where he has lived and worked for more than 25 years. Teri Brooks, daughter of Bill and Darlene Brooks, had an equally long list of high school accomplishments although she confined most of her sports to basketball and track, excelling in both. Teri was also Homecoming Queen, an honor many of the early Outstanding Girls had as well. She went on to college with a major in teaching and married Gary Smith. This family settled near LaSalle, Colorado, where Teri taught full-time for a while and now subs as needed. They have four children who grew up with horses and maybe other animals to ride, plus nearby rodeos to take part in.
1986 – Brian Hart, Julie Feasel and Terri Rude. Brian Hart, son of Carol and Allyn Hart, was chosen for the Outstanding Boy award and followed other family members to NDSU where he majored in mass communications and business before returning home to farm – currently with help from one of his sons. Other Harts had been involved in NDSU yearbooks, and I was told Brian worked on the University newsletter during his time in Fargo. He was also involved in music, drama, basketball, school government, and other activities in high school. Julie Feasel, daughter of Wayne and Val Feasel (the third daughter in this family chosen as Outstanding Girl), was also the Outstanding Girl Athlete in 1986 and Valedictorian of the class. 1985 and 1986 were years Langdon girls won State in track with Julie a part of that record. Her family no longer lives in Langdon so did not find her first degree, but she obtained a master’s in business administration in 2006 while living in or near Tampa, Florida. Terri Rude was salutatorian that year, in basketball, student government and the honor society. The two girls shared the Outstanding Girl award. Terri went on to earn an accounting degree from UND, and her wedding announcement lists her with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science - a rapidly emerging field at that time. Before her marriage she had worked for IBM in Rochester, MN, as part of her computer training. Terri married Jim Fleming, working on his law degree at the time, and eventually they moved to Bismarck where he works in state government, and Terri is a senior analyst at National Information Solutions Cooperative, a problem-solving firm working with local co-ops. NISC also hires other bright young people, some from Cavalier County.
