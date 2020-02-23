Sandwiching columns between holidays, dropping temperatures, tournament games and ever-present snowfalls has made this a difficult winter for research so special thanks to friends who suggest subjects and sometimes give added details.
Frank Jennings, who in the past has tried to visit with as many as possible at the Cavalier County Picnic in Mesa, sent a short resume` again this year with a note that they had not announced a total number of those attending but possibly a few less than previous years. He mentioned Shirley Mukomela Lazarz, a long ago neighbor of mine, had driven 50 miles earlier that day through Phoenix traffic to attend the picnic with her sister, Lois, and family members. Shirley is a 1946 graduate of Langdon High School and has been attending the annual picnic for many years. Frank’s message included the news that Elaine Bohn Machacek announced this was the 30th year of the picnic in its present format. Charlie Rohde was, again, the master of ceremonies and this year brought along a friend of many years who entertained the crowd with songs and stories of most of the towns in Cavalier County. This friend happened to be Crazy Fingers Gordie Lindquist from Max, ND, who has never lived in Cavalier County, but local residents will remember hearing him perform at other events in our area. Many of those in attendance have been attending not only for the last 30 years but possibly their parents attended a similar gathering even longer ago. Relatives mentioned the location as so close to their court they could walk to it and maybe did.
Local basketball is heating up with the LEM Lady Cardinals winning the district tournament this week. Yes, I did stay awake for all seven tournament games available by radio. It was a great reminder of the years of watching or listening to other tournaments. As a child (before television or internet) we would strain our ears to make out the game coming from far away stations like Bismarck or Minot, and there is a vague memory of cheering for Elbowoods who had a terrific team but we considered the underdog in tournament history. In my memory those games were before their homes were flooded into oblivion under Lake Sakakawea. Years later there were special memories of watching tournament games with Arvid and Nina Berggren who lived “across the alley”. The invitation to spend game time with them was always open, and if I was not there for the pre-game portion, they would call and ask what was wrong. I would grab whatever project I was working on and no matter how deep the snow would arrive at their back door. Like others in our neighborhood, most of us did not open front doors until spring. As the teams were announced, Arvid and I would mentally choose the player of the game before the game began and sometimes write them down. Nina would bustle around making popcorn. If you have a guest, you must serve lunch. This backfired when some of us could not eat popcorn due to digestive problems. She still made popcorn, but she added creative touches which were also very tasty. With two games most evenings, sometimes watchers did doze off, but we came to life to see half-court baskets or those miraculous tie-breakers. When the players of the game were announced, Arvid and I usually agreed on the choices, and the trick was to have the sportscasters agree with us.
Reading issues of the Hoopster and Miss Hoopster as research this year gave me insights I might not have had earlier. The publications were begun 38 years ago by the late Don Hanson who also coached at Mandan and may have had either a mathematical or statistical mind. He recorded points, rebounds, assists, outstanding single games, plus heights of the players and many other details. In the first years of his books he had news stories about the winning teams in class A and B with celebration pictures. Runners up might or might not be mentioned at all. However, in the last few years someone compiled listings of both girls and boys tournaments naming the two top teams and the scores of the championship games played each year. Now found in the back of some Hoopster publications, this listing changes as older scores surface or are contributed. The 2019-2020 listing goes back to 1914 for the boys in Class A with towns like Egeland and others represented. No, the smaller towns were never in the same size category as teams from the cities, but some teams could “challenge in” and play against top teams. Sometimes the challengers won. Class B, in general, seems to have begun in the 1930s. Girls were not sanctioned for many Class B schools until after 1974, but I did notice Clyde and Fairdale listed as winning before that time and remember writing about a special Loma team from the late 1930s or early 1940s. On the Class B girls listing there are some missing years including no lists between 1960 and 1974 which might mean no teams or no records kept by Class B schools.
Watching with the Berggrens had the added advantage of their own basketball experience. Nina Berggren had played on a girl’s team in high school when they used the six-girls on the floor format. Arvid had played for Nekoma when they were part of the consolidated schools and had not yet adopted their green and white colors or the Trojan name. Nekoma has had some outstanding players down through the years, but their centennial book does not list them playing on the state level.
Every so often I could remember an overtime game during the televised tournaments and that possibility could arise in the days ahead of us. The scores only from championship games do list a small percentage of final games that had gone into overtime. However, I did find two entertaining stories of overtime basketball games in the collection of interviews published recently by Jim Puppe, originally from Hensel and now living in Fargo.
Puppe’s book is titled “Dakota Attitudes” and contains 617 interviews with North Dakota residents who may currently live in “every town in North Dakota” or can claim to have lived there in the past. While the book is not about basketball, the fact that basketball has long been a favorite sport in North Dakota is mentioned in interviews with players, coaches and spectators. This book is arranged in alphabetical order by county with the individual interviews in random order and date. Two of the stories which stood out had to do with overtime basketball games, and I have forgotten the towns where these games were held, but the stories are delightful. In one game they had played through two overtimes, and the crowd was getting restless. The dilemma was solved when a neutral person (maybe a tired referee) flipped a coin. The second story was about a low scoring game with six overtimes and people who remembered it as the game that seemed to go on and on forever.
“Dakota Attitudes” is a book published before Christmas which had a limited printing so before the holiday arrived, the books were sold out and a second printing ordered for January 2020. Not expecting this reaction, the book was handled by the NDSU bookstore which meant you would not find it on the shelves of stores closer to home. The Cavalier County Library ordered it and received a copy of the second printing which I have been reading as part of the Reading Bingo this winter. Each of the individual interviews is one page long with a picture of the person or couple interviewed at the top of the page. Cavalier County is well represented by people most of us know well, and you might find a relative or old friend hidden in the pages of the book.
The interviews were done between 2004 and 2018 so some of the people represented are no longer with us. Families will be delighted to know that their stories have been preserved complete with advice for grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After reading some of the stories I wanted to purchase a copy of the book as a gift. There was no address or phone number on the publicity. Friends suggested all you need to do is call the NDSU Bookstore. Easier to say than to do. It took me a while to find the address and the phone number, but with two printings or more in the works copies are or might soon be available. Some have asked about funds raised by this project, and while I found nothing specified in the book itself, the author has spent a number of years working in veteran's services and an interview on the radio mentioned the book proceeds would be used for veterans and their families.
