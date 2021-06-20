Now the Pictures
Last week’s column told you the names and some of the adventures of one of the larger classes to graduate from LHS. The story was way too long and what readers really wanted to see were the pictures mentioned in the previous column. There was not room. This week, in place of a story, you will get the pictures with some identifying comments.
The first of two years of joint reunions for the 1951 classes was 2000 with an all-school reunion in progress. No way could all of the many alumni involved find adequate places to meet so LHS 1951, 1952 and 1953 joined with St. Alphonsus 1951 through 1954 for a special event. After being turned down at several locations, we got permission to use the Activity Center for a catered meal and short program. Each of the seven classes took their own pictures, and the ones this week are primarily from LHS 1951 photographers. The exception is the first one which includes Lois Schwartz and Frank Jennings from the class of 1953. At the time I gave Beanie Babies as prizes to students and guests at the reunion and brought extras for decorations and later gift giving. Another reunion tradition that night featured 30 roses on the tables marked with the names of a deceased classmates from both schools.
The next picture is our class at the 2000 event with some classmates we had not seen for 49 years. We do not have a full list of the names attending.
The LHS Foundation had a project begun giving fifty-year graduates certificates. When our turn came, Mr. Osmon presented them at graduation time in the high school library. That group included Sam Scott, Allan Dubois, Dayton Burkholder, Edna Marchell Bata, Marilyn Walker Scott, and Rita Maisel.
At the actual fifty-year reunion Charlie Jordan presented certificates to classmates who had come for the 2001 reunion dinner at the Stables.
Two pictures of travelers who flew from Seattle to Winnipeg, had to be retrieved from the airport, and were very happy to reach Maida and North Dakota soil again: Rosemary, Charlotte and Dixie. Also, groups awaiting their arrival at the Langdon Motor Inn.
Dayton had been the only member of our class in a prize-winning quartet, and as their tribute to the past, he wanted them to sing at more than one reunion, the Museum at Dresden, and anywhere people would listen. The first year their original pianist, Charlotte Buchweitz Stander, did not come but was prevailed upon to attend the second year. Various instruments were tried before she arrived and deemed “not good enough for Charlotte”. A new keyboard was obtained. The quartet was originally composed of Gary Cummings (tall at first and later broad) who could not come in 2001, so Curt Kram was drafted to take his place. It was maybe not a high point in Curt’s musical career. Next, in order on their picture, is Dayton who did most of the talking then Gene Tang from Michigan and Murray Olson from Illinois. While planning these reunions we had help from St. Alphonsus alumni at every stage including the special cake used as dessert at the joint dinner at the Stables in 2001. This special cake which had some white and some chocolate portions under a frosting depicting both the LHS Cardinal (the kinder one we remembered) and the St. Alphonsus Saint. It was served by two alumni – one from each school and not only available to the reunion members but also to friends who stopped by to greet the returning alumni.
A tradition for those who had attended Langdon Public School for all twelve years was a must, and the eight classmates still living at that time are pictured: back row – Larry (Bud) Funselth, Daryl Crockett, Jerry Beiers, Vic Moore; front: Charlotte Buckweitz Stander, Marilyn Walker Scott, Rosemary Franta Peterson, Rita Maisel. Today, Bud, Daryl, Marilyn and Rosemary are deceased.
We had a great time!
