Outstanding Grads 2003 – 2008
2003 – Justin Balsdon and Jessica Luhmann. Justin Balsdon, son of Keith and Connie Balsdon, was chosen for the Outstanding Boy award in 2003. While being a fifth generation active part of the family farm, Justin was also an honor roll student during his years at Langdon and later at NDSU where he studied ag engineering, crop and weed science. After graduation he began work at the Osnabrock Elevator and currently is the agronomy manager at North Prairie Ag at their Osnabrock location. Yes, he still farms with family members. Jessica Luhmann is the daughter of Dale and Pam Luhmann and was active in numerous organizations in high school resulting in scholarships for college. Jessica chose Bethel College where her degree was in teaching and taught for a number of years in Minnesota. Now Jessica Wohlrabe, she lives with her husband and children in Ramsey County, MN. During the pandemic she has been homeschooling her own children.
2004 – Jordan Luhmann and Sarah Timian. The 2004 yearbook was available showing long straight hairstyles for the girls, spikey bangs for the boys, and the 2004 outstanding boy and girl literally “in everything”. The volleyball girls won first at state and the basketball girls brought home third. Jordan Luhmann is the third son of Dennis and Barbara Luhmann to be chosen for this award, and some of his interests like band and choir carried over to his years at Bethel College where he got his degree in mathematics and continued his studies to complete his fellowship and become a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries. He is now employed with the United Health Group pricing Medicare Advantage Plans. Jordan is married, has three children, and their family lives in Arden Hills, MN. Sarah Timian, daughter of Daryl and Linda Timian, also excelled in music, speech, and math and then went on to Concordia where she majored in English, writing and the classics. Part of that study took her to England where many of the works she was studying were written and one semester was spent studying in India. Later, she spent time at Gustavus Adolphus College. In 2010 she wrote a fantasy novel that is on the shelves at the Cavalier County Library, “The Last Land of Magic” which readers may have read. Her seminary work was done in Gettysburg, PA . Currently she is a Lutheran pastor in Foxbora, Massachusetts.
2005 – Rory Ratzlaff, Allison Hursman, and Brianna Stremick. Rory Ratzlaff, son of Mark and Becky Ratzlaff, has been busy since his graduation from LAHS. College began at UND where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Nursing and received a degree in family medicine in 2010 and went to work at Essentia ER in Fargo. The next stop was residency in St. George’s Medical School in New York. While there he spent two years in Grenada, the West Indies, and two years in Hackensack University Medical School in New Jersey. Returning to Fargo in 2018 to work with Sanford Health Residency, Dr. Ratzlaff was chosen Medicine Resident of the Year in 2021 and currently works at Sanford Health West Fargo Clinic. He is married with three children, and the family lives in West Fargo. Allison Hursman, daughter of Doug and Ruth Hursman, also had many interests in high school including being on the girls golf team and coaching girls hockey. Allison went to Jamestown College for her first year and then transferred to NDSU where she majored in pharmacy. As it happens, the clipping file got honor roll lists of NDSU students and Allison’s name was next to that of Megan Lutman (now Megan Hursman) on those lists. They graduated together with pharmacy degrees and Dr. of Pharmacy titles. Today Allison is a professor in the pharmacy program at NDSU, lives in Fargo, works or has worked at Essentia, and works with the Ambulatory Care Clinic in Moorhead. The third outstanding choice for 2005 was Brianna Stremick, daughter of Trent Stremick and Lisa Beck Howatt plus their spouses, and twin sister of Justine Stremick. 2005 was a special year for the girls since it was the first time Langdon’s girls basketball team won state with efforts from the “Twin Towers” (Brianna and Justine) and their teammates. It was also a good year for volleyball and track, and yes, Brianna was in several sports, music, and student government. Brianna was appointed to West Point where she graduated with honors and a degree in mechanical engineering. She has made the Army her career with appointments to many places. Now a Major, Brianna is married to Brad Fisk and is teaching cadets at West Point where they currently live.
2006 – Anthony Roy and Maggie Peterson. Years before this class was ready for high school, the elementary school had a social studies fair One second-grade boy is remembered to have brought his little toy tractors and combines for his social studies project. If you stopped at that table, he would tell you when he grew up he was going to sell farm implements. That is what he does today. Anthony Roy, son of Kevin and Lori Roy, grew up in Langdon playing all the sports offered and after graduation went on to NDSU for a degree in agricultural management. He then came back to Langdon and joined the family firm of Langdon Implement. Today Anthony is married with three children and lives in Langdon with his family. Maggie Peterson lived only a block from my house while she was attending school in Langdon, so I knew the children and the grandparents but not always the parents. However, many will remember Maggie and the group of girls she chummed with all attended the same youth group. As a result of that connection, Maggie went on to Trinity Bible College at Ellendale and received her degree from that school. As part of their classwork Maggie went to Azerbaijan where she worked translating church-related papers into the language of that country. She also worked with Habitat for Humanity in various capacities which led her to Colorado where she has made her home for several years, living in Aurora and working as a care counselor in the area. Now Maggie Boyd, she is married and has a small daughter, Lucy.
2007 – Raymond Schultz and Jaclyn Ryan. Raymond Schultz, son of Gary and Sharon Schultz and grandson of the late Marcus Welsh, was a bright boy who went to grade school in Osnabrock and later at Langdon. Following high school, he went on to UND and received his Bachelor of Science in Art (mentioned as his first love) along with a double minor in mathematics and computers. Today he works for Microsoft in Fargo and does stained glass artwork for fun. After years of possibly helping out in his grandfather’s garden, he now has an NDSU Certified Pollinator Garden near their home in South Fargo. Raymond married Carrie Hawk in 2013 and a family of four including Carrie’s son, Alex, and three younger children. As a plus, Raymond made friends with a next-door neighbor, and there was a mention of Langdon and questions about who are you related to? The neighbor is married to the former Tami Ring, who also has Welsh relation. Jaclyn Ryan, the daughter of Jeff and Deb Ryan, was one of the outstanding grads who I had a chance to talk to personally and could track her story in the clipping file since she had mentioned attending a national leadership conference through her participation in FBLA; her picture along with Raymond Schultz and others attending that conference in Chicago was found in the clipping file. Another exciting adventure came with a trip to the National Science Olympiad in Kansas which finished the night before graduation. They made it home to get their diplomas. Following that she went to the University of Mary in Bismarck where she was active in DECA and majored in marketing and business administration. A memory from college days included a cultural exposure trip to India. She also met her future husband at U of Mary, and currently both are employed in Langdon: Jaclyn in the tax office at the courthouse and Zachary Nye at the FM Bank.
2008 – Alex Chaput and Brooke Dettler. Alex Chaput, son of Kim and Terian Chaput, has three older sisters and all began their education at St. Alphonsus, going on to graduate from LAHS. In high school, Alex played basketball and baseball and later went on to coach some teams. With currently six children, he may have more of that in his future as well. Following high school, he went to NDSU majoring in ag economics. As part of that study, he attended a National Marketing Event in Kansas City which opened his eyes to new possibilities. Returning to Langdon, he worked at First Choice Bank and became part of the chamber activities which led to investing in real estate like the Langdon Motor Inn and Forestwood Inn in Walhalla while also helping out with the family farm. Along the way, he met and married his wife, and today his main jobs are the farm and raising their family. Brooke Dettler, daughter of Chalmer and Lori Dettler, was busy with both academics and sports during her years in high school by playing volleyball, basketball, and running track. After high school she went on to UND for both her BA and MA degrees in social work, then got married and settled in Winnipeg. A degree in psychology followed, this time from NDSU, and currently she is a therapist counseling in the fields of mental health and addiction. Brooke Wolff and her husband also have a preschool daughter.
Update – Kenneth Johannson, Outstanding Boy from 1954, passed away November 14, 2021.
