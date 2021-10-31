Early Outstanding Girls
The Outstanding Girl Award was established in 1964. The size of that award was not given in the early stories, but we assume it must have been 18 inches tall since that was the size of the boy’s award. Both newspaper and yearbook photos, when we could locate them, picture recipients holding what looks like a smaller trophy than 18 inches high. Possibly those are trophies they were given to take home. I have not seen either the ones with 70 years of names engraved on them or any that were of a smaller size, but each person describing this award mentions that “their names are on the original trophy”. Being a non-essential visitor in a time of the COVID pandemic, I have not personally investigated. Readers have suggested actual pictures along with the stories, so I would suggest that this might be a photo-op for someone taking a course in photography.
Judy Ridley received the first Outstanding Girl Award in 1964. She is now Judy Gossett and the lady behind a unique greeting card line featuring knitted embellishments. Judy is the daughter of John and Joy Ridley of Maida, and today her parents are deceased. She was also Homecoming queen, class valedictorian in 1964, and went on to become a registered nurse, a career she has followed down through the years. When last contacted, she lived in the state of Washington.
Nancy Bartlett, daughter of Margaret and Swede Bartlett was chosen Outstanding Girl in 1965. She grew up with the Roxy Theater family business and went on to become a registered nurse working for many years in a special children’s hospital in Minneapolis where a number of Cavalier County children have gone for surgeries or treatment.
The third recipient was Linette Nichols, daughter of a high school teacher in Langdon at that time. She was chosen in 1966. Linette may have followed a teaching career since her address on school reunions was Linette Olson c/o Bismarck High School.
The fourth outstanding recipient was Kristy Stalker, daughter of Dick and Zelpha Stalker, who received the award in 1967. Kristy was a student who was in everything (cheerleader for four years) and shared both the outstanding award with classmate Dennis Throndset (pictures show both of them holding large awards for the category), and both Dennis and Kristy were part of a three-way salutatorian honor. Janet Sorenson was valedictorian that year, and the two girls shared many other honors including marrying classmates Ken Forest and Terry Jacobson. Several couples from this class (including Ken and Kristy) have remained in the Langdon area and involved in many community events over the years.
In 1968 the Outstanding Girl was Mary Ann Verke, daughter of Hartley and LaVelda Verke, who was Homecoming queen during her junior year, selected for Girls State and went on to be valedictorian of her class. Her engagement clipping says she was attending UND majoring in elementary physical education. She went on to marry Monte Jerstad, and later clippings list three sons. The most recent address is Fargo, and by that time she and her many Verke relatives had gathered for grandma’s 100th birthday. Pictures show a family of five generations, many of whom still live nearby.
Deanna Melland received the Outstanding Girl award in 1969. She was the daughter of Melvin and Delores Melland. The clipping file had many stories about Deanna winning speech contests, and I was not sure if these were part of a speech program at school or through 4-H since both had similar activities. Not finding her Melland family in the phone book, I set out to call a lady who might have been her speech teacher and found her also not in the phone book. However, that teacher’s daughter-in-law (called for information on someone else) happens to be Deanna’s cousin and now serves with her on North Dakota United, a group who represents teachers in our state. Over the years, Deanna also worked with a predecessor group, the NDEA, which indicates she has teaching experience as well. She is now Deanna Paulson and lives in the Fargo area.
In 1970 the Outstanding Girl award went to Margaret Rose, who is listed on numerous clippings and in the 1970 yearbook as Peggy Rose, daughter of Edna and Edwin Rose. Both parents were alumni of St. Alphonsus, so it is possible Peggy was the first in this group of outstanding students chosen who began her education at St. Alphonsus. A member of the Durum Queen 4-H Club, Peggy began entering cook-offs earlier in high school and was chosen for the State Cook-off at the Valley City Winter Show in 1969. Her winning recipe was Salisbury steak. After high school she had scholarships to NDSU to study home economics. Later she married Dean Norman, and they have made their home in Minnesota down through the years.
The 1971 Outstanding Girl, Colleen Kram, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Kram, began her winning ways with the Crisco award in 1969 and after high school graduation went on to Mayville State College where she met her future husband, Mike Rinas, of Egeland. Both were planning to teach and probably did. The last address found was Mandan. However, the Rinas name stuck in memory if not in the clipping file because a daughter of this couple reportedly taught in later years at St. Alphonsus.
The 1972 Outstanding Girl is actually a local girl who has returned to visit on many occasions. The choice that year went to Melissa Jacobson, daughter of Floyd and Marjorie Jacobson, and a sister of Joel, who was chosen for the award in 1969. Melissa Jacobson Gale and her husband are currently back in the United States after years of working as teachers in China. They now make their home in Kansas.
In 1973 the award went to Julie Olson, daughter of Henry and Bernice Olson. Julie went on to become a nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital in Fargo. She married Craig Sandstrom, and they continue to live and work in Fargo.
Jan Fetsch, daughter of Jack and Nancy Fetsch, received the award in 1974. An honor student and editor of the yearbook, she went on to UND where she soon was listed as a Grey Gown and then as being interviewed for an Oxford scholarship. Jan received her law degree and followed that profession in Colorado and later in California. Her father became a pharmacist and spent much of his adult life operating Service Drug in Langdon. After his retirement, the family relocated to Fargo where some of the family still lives.
Then came the missile years with bright scholars who may or may not have remembered their old neighbors as the years went by. Carrie Rice with a missile background was the 1975 award winner. Shortly after her graduation, her father was assigned to a location in Virginia so some of her college was in that state. Her address in 2000 was listed as Burlington, North Carolina.
Debbie McCabe was the recipient in 1976 and the daughter of parents involved in a phase of the missile construction or operation. The family was not listed in the clipping file but were here for at least four years since she had four years of track and band in her accomplishments. She also chaired the 1976 Bi-centennial program at the school and was Homecoming queen. In a reunion listing, her married name was Bell, and she was then living in Spokane, WA. The uncaptioned picture from graduation shows Debbie and Dennis Gendreau with the large Outstanding Boy and Girl trophies.
The 1977 recipient was Joni Feasel, daughter of Wayne and Val Feasel. She is remembered as an athlete in track and other sports who married Dan Lorenz, also from Langdon. They have made their home in Mayville for quite a few years and are the parents of some outstanding basketball players who grandparents and other friends have pointed out over the years. You can find their family picture in the Nekoma Centennial book.
Susan Ormiston, the 1978 recipient, was a longtime nurse in Denver and died recently. Her married name was Jaramillo, and her story appeared earlier.
The listings for both boys and girls will continue later from 1979 to the present. For recent graduates who are still working on their college degrees, we may have to wait to find out where they are headed since courses of study change as opportunities arise.
