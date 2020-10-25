Father St. Pierre:
The original of the story which follows appeared in the Cavalier County Republican on March 6, 1913, and was probably found while browsing through bound volumes of the newspapers located at the Cavalier County Museum after centennial books for Olga and Langdon had been published. The notes were made in relatively legible, long ago shorthand and not dated which indicates it was not found at the courthouse, newspaper office or library since those sites would have had copying machines by that time. Realizing the obituary was about Rev. Father Cyrille St. Pierre, the earliest resident priest in Cavalier County, I copied the basic facts in shorthand and took it home planning to transcribe it later. The notes survived, but no typed copy has surfaced in what might be 35 or more years. What follows is a combination of the original obituary along with known information from early issues of the Cavalier County Courier established in 1885.
Father Cyrille St. Pierre was not the first priest to set foot in what would be North Dakota since several priests stationed at Pembina had traveled with the fur traders on their summer hunting trips as early as the 1840-1850 era. Their journeys are recorded in fur trade journals and a book by artist Paul Kane as well as other writers. However, Father St. Pierre was the first resident priest in this part of North Dakota, assigned by Bishop Marty and had charge of the missions from Walhalla to Langdon and Mt. Carmel. He lived in Olga from 1882 to 1886 (Olga book), and several family stories list him in a group of Olga settlers who walked from Pembina to Olga in 1882. That group also included J. B. Beauchamp, Frederick Charbonneau, and Charles and Antoine Marcelin. All might have family or relatives here today.
Cyrille St. Pierre was born in 1846 at St. Jerome, Quebec, which was close to the birthplaces of several longtime Olga residents. Maps show it as a larger city, and it might also have been a district name. Future Father St. Pierre went to Catholic schools in Montreal, as did Manitoba and Saskatchewan future leaders, as well as Cavalier County Canadian-born settlers like H. E. Dorval and George Barcelo. Louis Riel was another they would all know at school in Montreal and later at St. Boniface.
Father St. Pierre worked his way through college and the theological course at St. Joseph’s Seminary in New Brunswick. He was sent to Manitoba as a missionary priest and founded a church at Baie St. Paul, Man. There was also a place in Quebec named Bai St. Paul where some original Olga settlers had lived, so as a priest Father St. Pierre was known by both groups of people. The settlement in Manitoba was on low land, and floods there caused the parish members to seek higher ground. This, they found at Olga. In the early days some of the people followed the priest to that site. He is credited with assisting early settlers in locating land in the eastern part of the county.
The obituary lists Father St. Pierre with several “firsts” - he was the first postmaster at Olga, the first notary public for legal documents, although soon after W. J. Mooney might have claimed that designation. Father St. Pierre began school for the children, and because he was more educated than most of the settlers, people who wanted to teach came to have him proctor their teaching exams before they were hired. The earliest teacher reports for the school at Olga listed Mrs. Josephine Chaput (later Perron), E.J. Fox, Fred Borusky, and H. E. Dorval among their teachers. Borusky, who had come from New York state with a classical education (speaking Latin and Greek) to his students at the Hotel de Log, found they were only fluent in French or what is now known as Mitchif—partly Indian and partly French. In that case the teacher learned a new language.
There were few issues of the early newspapers in Langdon that did not report news from Olga and especially news of Father St. Pierre who held services for Catholics at Langdon on a regular basis. Celebrating St. John, or possibly St. John de Baptiste Day in June with a community bazaar, got good newspaper coverage. So did the Canadian news of Louis Riel and the Northwest Rebellion at Duck Lake (less than 20 miles from Marcelin, Sask.), a town named for his longtime friend Antoine Marcelin. Gabriel Dumont, Gadaire family members and others participated in the rebellion battle in May of 1885. After a long and unfair trial (still debated 135 years later), Sir John McDonald, then premier of Canada, ordered the death of Meti leader Riel with newspaper coverage at Langdon awaited by both sides of the controversy. Riel’s funeral was held in St. Boniface, and Louis was buried with honors at the Cathedral in December. Old friends then living in Langdon and Olga attended. His grave is a tourist attraction for historians and descendants even today.
After several years at Olga, Father St. Pierre was transferred to Western Dakota as a missionary and after statehood to South Dakota. One of his final assignments was to Houston, Texas. Beloved of the old settlers of the early 1880s, he had kept in contact with several who had also come from St. Jerome, and at the time of his death, Antoine Marcelin was at his bedside. The obituary does not list the site of his burial.
A Little French Girl:
About two months ago the Cavalier County Republican received a request for information about a little girl who had lived in Langdon as a small child. She was born in Grand Forks in 1935 but came to live with grandparents in Langdon. Since the grandparents had lived first at Leroy, then at Olga and had retired in Langdon, could there be obituaries that might list other family members? Living family members wanted to know what had happened to this little granddaughter.
And so, this began correspondence with adopted family members in Pennsylvania. The clipping file at the Cavalier County Library had obituaries for more than one family by the name given, and they were sorted out and e-mailed to them. The right family had been located, and in contacting relatives they learned the little girl had been taken to an orphanage in Langdon where she stayed for two years. Langdon does not have an orphanage, but the girl had started school at St. Alphonsus about the time her grandmother died. Since the family spoke French at home, she struggled in an English-speaking school. Possibly while her grandmother was ill, she could live with people who would help her learn English. For several years St. Alphonsus school had students who lived during the week at the school, so the sisters found room for this little girl. Two years later she went to live with other relatives and ended up going to Washington state during World War II with family members who changed her name but may not have adopted her. Last week a message came that thanks to the obituaries, they had located relatives that gave them the name of a town in Ontario. With the help of a phone blook they were able to make contact with her. I am not sure if it was her daughter or granddaughter who began the search, but the family is delighted. Because of the pandemic and closed borders, they could not meet in person, but a conference call had been arranged.
Command and I’ll Pray:
No, I was not running a temperature from the virus or from a flu shot or even a shingles shot received last week although all three have been suggested as possibilities over the last few days. What happened was I woke up at 4 a.m. with the song “Command and I’ll Pray” running thru my mind. I could remember the tune and about three lines of the words but not the rest of the lyrics. Because the song seemed to want to be found, I tried books at my house with no luck and then books at the church - again without success.
Being told you can find anything on the internet, I tried that as well but Yahoo, Google and even Wikipedia failed me. E-bay had a 45-speed record for sale without the singer or the composer listed. My brother once had a 45-speed record player which he and his friends had built that played many records no one would dream of having around today. But my brother and his record collection are both long gone. Then, by chance, on listing the song title for the umpteenth time, the name George Beverly Shea came up. Rodney had also had a large collection of records featuring George Beverly Shea. This was the kind of song he might have sung and recorded. Checking further it listed not only Shea but Billy Graham and Cliff Barrows all featured in films made in Texas under the names “Mr. Texas” and “Oil Town U.S.A.” designed by the Graham organization to be shown in churches. Plus, I did remember singing the song originally along with two other songs that were also featured in those movies of 1951 and 1953, but we had sung them in Colorado in the late 1950s. The other two songs were “Lord Keep Your Hand on Me” and “Each Step of the Way”. Both can be found today in books that contain country gospel music - in other words - songs that guitar players might like.
When a song is hard to find, you call Poppler’s. They did not have it either and had nothing that looked like music that might have been used in Billy Graham Crusades. There have been hundreds of crusades over the years and around the world. I suspect that there might have been music or records for sale at most of the Crusade events. If anyone reading this happens to have this song on a record or in a book, would you please share the words? The parts of the song I remember indicate it is a song that might be very appropriate for our current world situation, and after days of searching I am curious to know the lyrics myself.
