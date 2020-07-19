Orphan Train Update
A phone call from a lady whose name I never did hear clearly opened the door to a column topic that began with research I was first asked to do almost 50 years ago. The information that Mildred Rutledge had instructed me to read, the fragile-bound volumes of the Cavalier County Courier (later the Courier Democrat) stored at the courthouse, had spread rapidly in the early 1970’s. People who felt they were too busy to take on what could be a fascinating but neverending job, wanted me to make a list of local history items they hoped I would watch for in those newspapers. Since I was teaching full-time and had family commitments, research at the courthouse was limited to vacations and summer – times a reader would not be in the way of courthouse staff.
One of those special requests came from a cute little lady living two blocks east of the coulee. She told me she had come to North Dakota as a small child on an Orphan Train and wanted me to keep notes on that topic. I found only one story in reading the old newspapers (from 1906) and that appeared to be too early for the four orphans her parents had adopted. Since a number of the children who came here were claimed by Mount Carmel families, Lawrence Kartes, reading the same old newspapers, found other references and remembered knowing additional residents with that heritage so we compared notes. In the months and years that followed, people passed on magazine articles, Orphan Train alumni wrote me letters, and we had information from the Children’s Foundling Home in New York where the children sent to our area had originally been placed.
The first story on this topic was in Langdon Long Ago December 23, 1985. With help from Frances Hoffarth and others, it was re-written for the Mount Carmel Centennial book, pages 341-342. That version includes a picture of William Thompson and Helen Broderick who were four years old when they arrived by train and were adopted by Frank (F.X.) and Josephine (Hell) Schuler. Helen’s story lists them coming in 1908. Bill and Helen were described as teenagers when the Schulers adopted two more orphan train children. John born in 1916 and Frances born in 1919 arrived in 1922 on the last Orphan Train to this area. While all of the children went by the Schuler name growing up in Cavalier County, William took back the Thompson name in later years. Helen married Peter Boesl and was the mother of 10 children before her death in 1950. Today some of her children and grandchildren still live here. John went on to make his home in Minot. Frances married Mike Hoffarth. They lived on the Schuler farm until moving to Langdon. Today most of their 11 children are still living with some still in North Dakota.
The caller who wanted information is the granddaughter of Mary Rueben, a little girl from the same Foundling Home who was about three when Mrs. Christina Schill asked to adopt her. Gottlieb and Christina Schill arrived in what is now Mt. Carmel Township in 1882. They had four sons, several of whom went on to homestead in Saskatchewan, and a daughter, Annie, who would grow up to marry Tony Kieffer. Around the turn of the century Gottlieb died. With her children married or leaving home, Christina wanted a little girl to keep her company, so she chose little Mary Rueben.
When Mary grew up she married Albert Reidhammer, a neighbor. They farmed and were the parents of six children. With the birth of the last child, a little girl named Diana, Mary died in 1935. Diana was adopted by Frank and Anna Hell after her mother’s death. Readers may remember knowing her in later years as Sister Diana Hell. Four of the older children in this family made their homes in St. Paul. The lady calling from Fargo is the granddaughter of Mary Schill Reidhammer and mentioned spending Memorial Day decorating family graves at Mt. Carmel.
The known list of Orphan Train children who lived in Cavalier County at some time in their lives compiled from census, church records, family stories and obituaries includes: Christian Schill who came in 1898 and died a few months later, Bernard Rolling who lived with Nick and Kate Schneider, Willie Kopler who lived with Henry and Lizzie Schmidt, Edward Johnston who lived with George and Mary Urbler, Frank Shehan who lived with Peter and Theresa Bester, Lillian Bryson who lived with the Robert Bryson family at Wales and Langdon until her death in 1911 (buried across from the current LAHS), Frances who lived with Wendel and Theresa Messner, Mary who lived with Joseph and Elizabeth Stroeder, and Raymond Johns who was adopted by Peter and Theresa Fetsch of Wales. Raymond died at age 9 and is buried at Mt. Carmel.
Others who supplied additional information were Rose, who made her home with the Henry Montag family, married B. B. Arnold and wrote to us from Tacoma; Mayme Schwan, adopted by John and Anna Schwan of Dresden, later Mrs. Aage Carstens of Vancouver, Wash.; Mary Rueben (Schill) Reidhammer mentioned earlier; Bill, Helen, John and Frances Schuler; and Raymond Hell who arrived on the same train as Frances and John and was adopted by Mr. and Mrs. Frank Hell. Raymond made his home in California where he died in 1979. The Frank Hell family who raised him had eight children, seven of whom died in infancy. As a result they adopted Raymond in 1922. They lost their remaining daughter, Mildred, in 1933. When Mary Rueben Reidhammer died in 1935, they also adopted her daughter.
Orphan Train Alumni organizations meet regularly across the nation. Their stories are kept alive by their descendants who continue to share their experience in books, movies and local history.
