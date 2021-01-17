One of the things about getting old is that people tend to establish routines. Some can tell you during the summer what they are planning to give each and everyone on their list for Christmas. By Thanksgiving they have their Christmas cards in the mail and all the Christmas goodies in their freezer ready to entertain at a moment’s notice. Others shop on Black Friday for extra or possibly “last” gifts and are prepared to nibble on cookies and other delicacies while watching favorite movies or attending programs and concerts put on by their grandchildren. In the year of a pandemic, even the most organized of those people had a hard time keeping their normal lives going while the rest of us gave up around December 5 and are having a hard time realizing that we are now into a busy January with cards not sent and every kind of project unfinished. At my house, I believe the cookie containers are empty. Most everything else needs lots of work.
Late December and early January is a time when some of us think about new beginnings. In my case the new beginnings often lead to tasks that take years to complete. While I have written before about the phone call my aunt received from a “Mrs. Bata” in December 1975 – something about a school reunion – as it happened there were quite a few Mrs. Batas in the phone book so it took a while to reach the original caller and, in the meantime, the first whispers about an all-school reunion had begun to circulate. Caller after caller told me that “no one knew how many people had graduated at Langdon”, but there could be 300 or maybe even 500. With missile kids enrolled at the time I suspected a few more, but I would ask around. My first stop was the high school where three gentlemen were happy to show me the door out but were not interested in answering any questions. School enrollment is a privacy matter and two of them did not know me at all. The most common words I would hear or read in letters sent in the next year were “I knew your mother” and doors opened as a result. The all-school reunion did not materialize until 1988, but anniversary reunions became standard around that time. The alumni directory that began with the first conversations about a school reunion came out in time for Christmas 1976. After Christmas this year a friend called to tell me she still had her copy of the directory. My own copy is almost illegible but a great reminder of an earlier Christmas holiday spent between the basement of the courthouse and an unheated back room at the Republican looking for old class lists.
That search for the hundreds, and actually thousands, of students who have graduated locally led the way to dozens of stories that found their way into centennial books and family histories. Just searching the old newspapers for class lists turned up an unbelievably wide array of local history sometimes just by the year the class happened to graduate.
Both of my parents had graduated from high school in 1926---my dad as one of the first graduates from Marion High School and my mother as a 1926 graduate at Osnabrock. St. Alphonsus did not have four-year graduates until later. However, the headlines in the Cavalier County Republican were so interesting for the class of 1926 that I spent extra time reading those newspapers. Ed Franta was not on the staff at that time but Claude Skinner, his airplanes, the airport and Otter Tail were all news. The graduation ceremony included the retirement of John Mahon who had been president of the school board since his son, Cecil (class of 1903), had started school. Mahon was now in poor health but also a known storyteller so the ceremony was lengthy. There were 27 graduates that year, and since Otter Tail Power had just come to Cavalier County, the class motto was “Be a Live Wire”.
Part of the story about electric lights for Langdon and Cavalier County is in the Langdon Centennial Book as researched both by electric-minded people and by Betty Walker Witzel. Betty and her sister, Marilyn, were the great-granddaughters of Paul Gardner (a large window in the Presbyterian Church was given as his memorial), who came from England to Ontario in 1882 and five years later came to Langdon along with his wife, children, and possibly some grandchildren. Gardner went into partnership with Pat McHugh on an elevator, but in 1896 they found someone else to run the elevator, and Gardner began building a power plant which would provide electricity in the evening. The plant, run by Gardner’s son-in-law James Walker, also a blacksmith, was soon inadequate so hotels, some churches and many homes were not on-line. Some had gas lights, some kerosine or oil lamps. By 1903 the light plant was sold to Tom Finerty and Menno Liebeler who acquired a larger dynamo located just south of the Opera House. Known as the Langdon Light Co., this source of power had to be updated or repaired frequently so that property was sold to Otter Tail Power Co. on April 30, 1926.
Going through my aunt’s old recipe books before Christmas, I set aside a small pile of recipe books not dated by years but distributed to their customers by the Otter Tail Power Company which featured a cartoon like logo of Reddy Killowatt either on the cover or inside the books. On a special book marked 50th Anniversary there were two additional characters on the cover: Ollie and Olive Otter. All wore different aprons and chef’s hats plus big smiles and were there to point out new equipment and how to use it or to answer any questions Otter Tail customers might have. Curious about these cartoon figures, I called the Otter Tail office and after the lady answering was sure I was a customer with a paid-up bill; had asked many questions as to birth date, appliances, etc.; and had verified my phone number, she said someone would call me. Rebecca Michael called from their archives and let me know that Reddy Killowatt, whose arms and legs appear to be bolts of electricity, had been designed for a power company in Arkansas and was used everywhere until a few years ago when his ownership was covered by copyright laws. Olive Otter has also retired from their publicity, but Ollie sometimes comes out for special promotions. During the early part of this century Ollie Otter, as a beanie baby, was given to employees, and some may have one or two of these in their own collections.
In Cavalier County the Otter Tail story had a special twist that Rebecca did not know went back to before the 1960s or later. Claude Skinner, in his airplane, was hired to fly out and check the lines when the power went out or wires were down. He had made skis for his airplane so he could land almost anywhere and was remembered as taking electricians out to do the repairs around the time the first lines were put in. Two pictures in the Langdon Centennial book (page 14) show local workers installing the Otter Tail lines. Rebecca mentioned the modern snowmobiles as a boon to salvaging lines in winter which is, of course, very true.
What I found interesting is that Otter Tail has been providing electricity to the city of Langdon for 95 years but could find no information on whether they also provided power to other towns in Cavalier County or if those towns had to wait for REA to come through in the 1940s. Several people thought they “had always had electricity” and then were not sure how it was provided. More information may be coming.
This week the Republican received copies of three post cards which are marked Langdon but could be from a Langdon in another state as there are several others. A second version of one of the post cards has the date September 27, 1906. The cards include a large group at a cemetery with no surrounding trees or visible fence and not a clear enough view to read the tombstones, a parade on a main street led by a band not in uniform with flags and banners waving, and a view of a depot with people gathered on the platform and a Langdon sign. The problem is that the first Langdon Depot was two story with living quarters on the top and a window upstairs. That building was moved south of the tracks around 1920 and became a Spaeth house, later owned by the Agnes family and then Brinegars. The one-story depot pictured was a design used long after 1906. The parade postcard does not have any of the landmarks of other familiar Langdon pictures such as St. Alphonsus steeple, the courthouse cupola, or the distinctive rooflines and windows of the larger brick buildings at the main intersections. There is a sign on one building which appears to read ‘Groceries’ on the front and has a fire escape to the rear of the building.
Last week I wrote a bit about the Mennonite Brethren coming from Nebraska by wagon trains and a book about their group written by Arvelda Wiens and her daughter, Lyn Boese, has been donated to the Cavalier County Library by Lyn. Will write more about that in another column.
