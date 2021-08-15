More Olympic Memories
Spending as much time as possible trying to catch some of the highlights of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics not happening until 2021, has been an interesting adventure into the way the world has changed with the modern inventions in technology. By the end of the closing ceremony, I was wishing they had a left-over gold medal for the camera people who had not just managed to capture the winners but took us back over the jumps and laps from angles we could never have seen from the stands even if we had been there as competitors. Not only was this a more colorful and artistic event than many in the past, but it set higher goals for athletic events of the future. Those who watched in person or by television had a wider screen view than people like me who watched the condensed version early each morning with a commentator who described events from decades past as well as what was happening before our eyes and did it all in an English accent. If readers were watching on the tiny screens of their cell phones, I suspect some of the panorama might have been missed. I caught only a glimpse of the dance with the sparkling hula hoops and red shimmering balls and never did find out what nation trained the dancers or what the story was they were trying to tell; however, it was gorgeous.
A major change from past events were the masks which appeared on everyone: athletes, coaches, presenters, fans and so on in all colors and fabrics and appeared to be worn without the critical comments we have heard from the media in recent weeks.
One comment mentioned was that over 200 nations had participated, each with their own flags. A book I have on the Olympic history lists 113 participating nations in 1988 (some are no longer independent nations) and has stories on the early days when Finland athletes were told to carry the Russian flag, and Irish athletes had to compete under the flag of Great Britain. Many flags evident in 2021 were ones I would not have recognized by the name of their country. Another colorful idea not recalled from earlier but maybe not entirely new were the athletes, both men and women who dyed their hair to match one or more of the colors in their flag.
A second notable trend this year were the hugs. Internationally a way to combat the virus has been NO HUGS. Not only did the families, if attending, hug the athletes but so did their coaches, teammates, any fans who could get close, and the athletes hugged each other. In particular, they jubilantly hugged their competitors, people of all colors and races, and it seemed anyone they encountered. If there were quarrels, they were generally not on camera. Swimming events in years past usually left the swimmers being helped out of the water and wrapped in towels before being escorted back to a dressing room. Some of the current group hugged the people they had just lost to and got out of the pool together. That is a change in sportsmanship which is understandable and maybe was not allowed in previous competitions.
Many of the track and field events have been around since the first modern Olympics in 1896, although a few have been discontinued as sports enthusiasm faded or they were deemed too dangerous either for the athletes or for fans nearby. This year I noticed some that I had never heard of before, and one of those was described as bouldering. It was not on the list of official games but a climbing event which might be part of that activity was listed with several medals.
Women in the Olympics have tended to be an after-thought. One source listed the 1964 Tokyo Olympics as the year of the women with a high count of 28% of the athletes as women. Then in 2012, games held in London focused on women athletes. This year the participants were equal in gender terms but 58% of the medals went to women or teams of women. As a result, some of the emphasis on sports changed to health and mental issues. There were comments about some of the athletes as mothers who juggled newborns and training schedules in ways not noticeable for previous events. These were the women who lined up for Facetime with their little ones at home on another continent. In remembering past Olympics, people often came up with one pretty girl - possibly a gymnast or figure skater - as a favorite athlete while the major athlete heroes were men. The men who won have also earned their glory days, of course, and those are deserved as well.
Sometimes people ask if there is life after the Olympics for the participants, and yes, some do go on to coach or share their experience with a younger generation of athletes. I was a bit surprised to hear some familiar voices in the background for some of the sports. One category happened to be gymnastics with men, I recall, as competing a few decades back still on the microphone cheering for the athlete of the moment even though from a different country.
And then there were the people who gave out the medals, and in keeping with virus regulations they had worked out a system which involved as little touching as possible. The athletes kept on their masks, and the presenters were sometimes named. The names were familiar, and some I remembered cheering for years and years ago. One I remembered from more than 40 years ago, and the announcer described him as a “heavy-weight”- not in pounds but in sports world experience. At that ceremony there were two older men handing out the medals and flowers. One was Sebastian Coe from Great Britain, who I remember cheering for when he raced in possibly three consecutive Olympics. He is now the president of the International Olympic Board. His partner, whose name I did not catch, is black and was one of the runners in an historic race. Coe had specialized in the 800-meter event but lost to another runner from Great Britain in Moscow and then on the first trial failed to qualify for the 1500. Apologizing, he told the world he wanted to win the 1500, and most thought it impossible. Six days later he won in Moscow and then four years later repeated the win in Los Angeles. My memories of those two Olympics are that the US boycotted the Moscow event, and we watched the televised portions on Canadian networks. In 1984 the games were in Los Angeles, and I was on a trip which put us in several different countries during the Olympics. In Germany and Austria, we got snatches of the games at hotels in black and white. In Rome, the television was in color, but the broadcasts came from Monaco, not Italy. None of the events seen on that trip were in English, and the views were often after a long day of sight-seeing in very warm weather. ET was a star of the American broadcasts and not known in Europe at that time, so wherever we went the people would ask about the strange looking man from space.
When writing about Ethel Catherwood last week, I should have also mentioned John Bennett from Grand Forks who won a silver medal in the Olympics in Australia – I think Melbourne. John came quite often to Langdon in the later years of his brother’s life. John was interesting to meet and am sorry I have forgotten his sport. Readers may remember him and the details.
