Scores to Remember
Experience tells me that if I write about a historic milestone in the life of a local athlete, there can be repercussions from others who are sure someone else they know can top that particular achievement. Most of the time that filters down to advice that I failed to consult every possible record book for additional information. In the meantime, the achievement is still worth a word or two of congratulations and sets the bar a bit higher for other current athletes.
This started when Andre Carrier scored 45 points in a recent game for the Cavalier Tornadoes. Someone a week before had scored 38 and brought out comments on how some terrific basketball players in our corner of North Dakota are doing a great job during the 2019-2020 basketball season. A few of the comments even asked if I remembered games where an even higher personal score might have been recorded. Coming from some directions, that could have been a loaded question since my bones do not enjoy sports best seen from bleachers, so I rarely attend in person. However, there was a memory of a game in the current LAHS gym at least thirty years ago when Curt Keplin tallied 50 points for his Belcourt team. And there was another memory of a book suggested to me by Larry Platz a few years later which gave the top scoring in a single game to a student from the North Dakota School for the Deaf at Devils Lake.
My memory was not good enough to remember that player’s name, his score or the year but with a bit of digging, proof of his achievement surfaced from several different sources including a newer version of “The Hoopster”. At the Ramsey County Tournament Jan. 27, 1971, held in the Starkweather gymnasium, Steve Blehm, playing for the Devils Lake School for Deaf Bulldogs, scored 85 points in a game against Hampden with the final score 122-22. By the time he graduated from high school his total scores in 94 official games had reached 3,859 points. Players from Oriska, Fort Yates and Makoti also had outstanding totals on the record books around that same time. Blehm received a 1972 national “Athlete of the Year” award from Gov. Arthur A. Link. The award was sponsored by the National Fraternal Society of the Deaf. Competing against Blehm for sports on the all-state teams during his high school years were other high scorers with familiar names: Robert Eaglestaff of Fort Yates who went on to establish basketball for indigenous players in the Seattle area, Don Gunhus from Park River, Mike Keplin from Belcourt, and Bob Belquist from New Rockford. Also pictured on the same page was Kent Krom from Langdon, an all-stater in 1966 and 1967.
Another book with long ago basketball history recommended by Larry Platz was located at the library and has some detailed information about state tournaments from 1961 to 1997. In that era Langdon earned trips to the State Class B Tournament as did Munich and Edmore. The 1966 and 1967 Langdon teams came in third, and both an interview with Gene Manson, who was on those teams, and comments about his performance are well worth reading. Manson was a stand-out player who might also have been something of a showman since one story tells of him putting on a dribbling exhibition to let the clock run out, and others list him as shooting 14 out of 14 free throws apparently in one quarter of a game his team won. Also on the teams of that era (first names not given) were Waind, Greene, Waage, Forest, Dalsted, Krom, Beier, Short, Throndset and Boe. Maybe Dennis has written memories in one of his columns.
In 1970 Munich players listed were Hall, W. Dick, Michels, Larry Wirth, Dawley and G. Wirth. The stories were about rivalry with Belcourt, and Munich did not get back to state for a few years. When they did it was younger family members: S. Dick, Gary Beck, Nathan Beck, Schommer, L. Schuler, Mike Schuler, Stone and V. Dick.
By 1980 Edmore made the state tournament with Brent Viger chosen for all state. Teammates were T. Pesek, Schneider, Woldmoe, Pecka, Hoime, Melland, Gaarder, Ingulsrud, Freije, Langton, and J. Pesek. The following year they brought back most of the same group but added Martinson, Rysavy, Stoa and Loraas. That year they made it all the way to the championship but lost to Hillsboro. On their third try Viger had graduated, but Doug Freije made the All-Tourney team with Mark Melland getting honorable mention. They made it again to the championship but lost to Divide County by 4 points.
Munich was back in 1983. They made it to the consolation game, but the scoresheet was missing. They lost to Grenora with Brad Westphal high scorer at 22 points, and Kevin Ewert made the All-Tourney Team. Other players that year were Martin, S. Klein, Ewert, Hall, Dick, and T. Klein.
Langdon’s turn came in 1985 with team members listed as Almlie, Klemisch, Kartes, Koehmstedt, Dosmann, Otto, Waslaski, MacDonald (Troy), Nuelle, and we think Darrin Romfo, who had 20 points and three three-pointers. They got seventh place that year but returned the next year adding Ballweg, Luhmann, Domres, Fetsch, Carlson and Bothwell as teammates.
1991 and 1992 brought Munich back in the limelight. Both years the MVP was Marty McDonald. Teammates besides Marty were Westphal, Fletschock, Schommer, Romfo, C. Wirth, and their specialty was 3 pointers. In a heart-breaker, they lost to Watford City and Fred Fridley by one point. The rivalry continued until the two teams met in the opening round the next year when Munich won 61-43. New additions to the team were J. Wirth and another Klein. It was their year, and they brought home the championship winning over Leeds-Wolford by 5 points.
In 1996 Langdon went back. The team consisted of Danielson, Ricky and Ryan Schaan, Pfeifer, Badding, Lipp, Borgen, Kempel, Treleaven, Ring, Olson and Schanz. They brought home third place, and Brandon Badding made the All-Tourney team.
While this started out as a search for local players who might have made the 1,000 points or more listing, the collection of Hoopster copies from years past is very limited. I do know that a number of the players listed earlier have reached that milestone, and we expect there will be others to watch play their hearts out in the days just ahead of us. On the girls side, a whole different research suggestion, we know that Katie Lorenz has set some very high standards and to date is the first Langdon player to be named Miss Basketball.
If you want to read the books I used, they are available at the library or maybe on a forgotten shelf in your own home. Basketball is a great sport for our area – well worth playing, watching and just listening to.
