Alumni Stories
With an all school reunion scheduled at Munich this week and an upcoming similar event for St. Alphonsus a few weeks later, I took another long look at the 1976 Alumni Directory for Langdon and St. Alphonsus just to see who, of the older alumni, might still be living. That long look included a chance to see which of the original large-sized families were represented in the available listings. Large families stand out from their pictures in the centennial books but matching them to the names of the graduates is another experience. Families tend to name their children for relatives, and the picture might be relatives from another family branch or a later generation. The index to the alumni directory, suggested by Ed Franta who was forward thinking, is a classic example of how repetitive family names can be.
Part of this problem surfaced this year when I wrote about Lexis Olson being the newest addition to the Olson family graduates at Langdon. Readers assured me she must be “from one of those families who have twelve children”. The two largest Olson families I have found in Cavalier County were the Ole and Oleana Olson family in Langdon (nine children who all graduated from Langdon High School) and the Ole and Helga Olson family from Loam Township with ten pictured children. Several, but not all of that family, graduated from LHS as well. Larger original families like the Dumas and Strands with 22 children each had no children graduating in Langdon since they lived closer to schools at Walhalla, Milton, and Osnabrock.
I take the blame for errors in the directory index, but when faced with hundreds and hundreds of alumni names, the reasonable way to list them was by alphabetical order. If you ended up with four girls named Mary or several boys named Jacob, Henry, Edward, or Richard having the same last names, you could list them with a middle initial (if one had been provided) or by the year of graduation. Only once did this backfire: both St. Alphonsus and LHS had Richard Johnsons graduating in 1954. They did not claim to be related, and another Richard from a third family showed up a few years later.
Back to the Olsons. Ed Franta counted how many were listed in the directory and wrote a story about them for his Frantacisms column. I had just claimed they outnumbered the other classes, and Ed put the 69 or 70 number into play for 1976 readers. While working with the lists, I had help in sorting Olsons into families from many different directions but had not counted them myself.
Year after year the list lengthened, but getting the names from the school was a problem. All of the earlier LHS lists had to be culled from graduation stories as privacy reasons prevented the school from giving out names. In more recent years they provide a list (if I ask) but do not give parents, addresses, or any other information. Much of that is what I eventually learn comes from grand and great-grandparents. As a result, from time to time additions have been made to the listing, but we know it is not complete.
In 1998 the graduation story listed Chris Olson and then the phone started to ring telling me “you left out Charlie”, and they were right. Charlie Olson was graduating at Devils Lake at the same time as his brother, Chris, in Langdon, and the two schools arranged to have them receive their diplomas together. As a result I wrote a column titled “Here Come the Olsons” with 100 or more names, several of them with the same first names but different years of graduations. In the meantime, I have moved (more than once) and lost that column either to cyberspace or to misfiling or both. If anyone has a copy in a scrapbook, would you please share it with me? Even the date when it was written would be helpful. I have already checked the 1998 Republicans with no luck, but if located we could run it again with any additions we can find. I do remember that when it first came out there were immediate phone calls about missing names and requests that I add in teachers named Olson who had also taught at Langdon School. There were no 1976 St. Alphonsus listings for Olsons although some of their alumni may have acquired that name through marriage.
The first Olson to complete her schooling at Langdon High School was Ella Olson (later Liebeler) who passed the teaching exam around 1917 and went on to college. She did not get a diploma from LHS but taught for many years, was deputy county superintendent, and also a school board member. Her younger sister, Mable Olson Hanson, followed that path and also taught at Langdon Elementary before moving to South Dakota in the early 1940s. The Index lists two additional Ellas and two more Mables with different dates of graduation. There may be others who do not show up on the graduation lists down through the years but remain loyal alumni. Just this year I found no listing for the late Richie Lorenz who definitely fits in that category.
This week’s column has vanished several times while being typed (a quirk of the computer), so I apologize for leaving out some of the suggested comments on this topic. Large families were a staple of the homesteading days and could be found all across Cavalier and Pembina counties. Since my family settled in Hay Township with others before the township was organized or named, I am most familiar with families who tended to send their children to Langdon or Osnabrock schools for high school. My grandparents had 12 children, but only the youngest had any high school and that one was my mother who worked for her room and board in Osnabrock. Two years later her niece followed her to Osnabrock, and other nieces and nephews graduated from Osnabrock and Calvin. Then in the 1940s other family members began attending LHS as well. That was a common pattern for Hay Township students.
The original Livinggood family came from Ontario with fifteen children and settled in the same township. The first Livinggood to graduate from Langdon was a grandchild, Florence Livinggood Crockett, who wanted to teach school and did. The Bowles family to the south had ten children who all attended and graduated from LHS beginning in the 1940s. The Charlie Heck family with fourteen children began sending the oldest to LHS and then they moved to Osnabrock where younger children graduated. There were numerous large families in the McGauvran families in the SW corner of the township who passed teacher exams and began teaching (mostly female family members) but did not show up on graduation lists at Osnabrock until 1918 or so. Some branches of that family enrolled in St. Alphonsus for both elementary and high school. The Al Balsdon family in the same township had 12 children as well, and some of the older boys went to school at Osnabrock, but when Barbara - who wanted to teach - chose LHS, her five younger sisters and two brothers followed her to that school.
The choice of Langdon was often based on having relatives you could stay with or people who offered you a chance to work for room and board. This last circumstance appealed to many teenage girls who wanted to teach or work as a store clerk. Others worked as waitresses in local restaurants. School was important, but the larger families were frugal. If they did light housekeeping they brought provisions for the week to town with them on Monday morning and made them last until they got home Friday evening.
Three or four Witzel sisters from a family of 12 had graduated at LHS around 1920, and some may have taught so I set out to check on them and found their sister, Thelma, was the mother of 13 children with at least half of that group plus a family of cousins (all Howatts) attending LHS at some point while I was in school, and it seemed every class had a Howatt or two.
Opening full high schools at Sarles, Calvin, Hannah, Wales, Loma, Alsen, and in some townships as consolidated schools provided more opportunities for high school in the county, but lists of graduates were not always in the centennial books so have been lost to those hoping to research them. That was a major project I worked on when at the courthouse and was not able to add to the almost empty drawer of that type of information.
Currently the oldest LHS alumni in Langdon may be living at Wheatland Estates or Maple Manor. Della Crockett and Dale McDonald are from the LHS Class of 1942 as is Ron Olson - now living in another state. Dora Borgen, also at Wheatland, keeps up on known Hannah graduates who have reached their nineties. Dick Hamann from the SAS class of 1943 is one of their oldest alumni, and Tom Mann - now in another state - is not far behind him in age. Cyrilla Koehmstedt Kartes at Maple Manor is another of this group of long ago alumni.
Lost in recent years are long time “oldest” grads Kathryn Marcotte Shablow and Edna Geisen Rose from SAS 1934. Also missed at the Munich gathering will be long time alumni Roman Michels and Joe and Geraldine (Wirth) Tholkes. At least one of those had passed their 100th birthdays before their deaths.
While listening to a recent ball game featuring four Romfo players, I checked the index for early LHS graduates. After all the original Ole J. Romfo family (six generations back) had 12 children who were educated somewhere we expect. The only listing at Langdon was for Ann Marie in 1959. Others must have attended schools whose records I did not find. That family list will change in the future, I am sure.
As more of the stories surface, we will continue this topic in the weeks to come.
