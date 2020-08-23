Once Again: The Gypsy Queen
A phone call on Sunday led to digging into stories written forty or more years ago about an accident that happened fifty years before that time. The caller wanted an approximate date of the accident. I knew a version of the story could be found in the Osnabrock Centennial Book and mentioned it would make a good Long Ago column. She thought not as she would relay the date information to friends on Facebook. After some thought, I realized that many regular Long Ago readers are not on Facebook and would enjoy reading it as well, so this week the column is for those friends.
The original story was written by Ed Franta (after her burial) and begins with the now famous words: ”Death stalked the highway leading into Osnabrock from the southwest and claimed Amelia Ely, aged 52 years, matron of a gypsy band of twenty men, women and children who were returning in three automobiles from a trek through the northwest country to their winter home in Chicago.” Ed’s original story has been repeated by Dick Beranek when relatives returned to visit the grave in the 1960s, by Steve Tweed in 1972, I remember researching it in the early 1980s, by Jack Haggerty and by others. Several changed the spelling of the family name. The Ely spelling was found in the doctor’s books at the courthouse, notes in the Miller Funeral Home books (preceded Brooks), and I believe from the coroner’s report. There is a memory of someone coming in to the room where I was working years ago, asking what I was researching and then reaching behind him for a book containing the coroner’s report. Information in those records list her birth in Serbia (a place some of us were not familiar with until the war in Bosnia) and giving the names of her husband and other family members the sheriff of that era had interviewed.
The date of the accident was July 30, 1931, and the automobile she was riding in was the third in the caravan and described as a touring car. The road was of loose gravel; something went wrong with the steering device, and the car overturned. She was the only passenger seriously injured. Members of their group pulled her body out of the window of the car. The Langdon doctor who was called diagnosed her injury as a broken neck, and she died at the scene. Ole Johnson was working as a bookkeeper at the elevator and saw the caravan approach from the window and has long been mentioned as an eyewitness. Medical and sheriff’s help was requested from Langdon, and the body was brought to Miller Funeral Home to be prepared for burial.
Tradition decreed that the clothing she had worn in her lifetime be buried with her and that the body be buried in a suitable robe made of the finest cloth available. There is a dim memory of a bill attached to one of the records from Boyd’s Store for the materials purchased for this shroud. Family members stitched the garment together through the night. The details of purchasing a casket and lot at Calvary Cemetery were done as well. The funeral was held the following day at St. Alphonsus Church with Rev. William Mulloy officiating.
Traditions observed at the gravesite included each member of the group offering a sacrifice of wine. Storm clouds gathered during the committal service so the grave had to be filled in immediately so no precipitation would fall into it. The grave was marked by a simple white cross with a suitable marker promised in the future. A family member was to return in nine days allowing the entire group time to return to Chicago. While most of the group were thought to be related, the names of three sons: John, George and Joseph are the only ones listed in early stories. Her husband, age 80, which might be an estimated age, is not named in the reports. The Ely family were coppersmiths and thought to be well off – maybe assumed by the fact that they owned three large automobiles in an era when one car served many local families.
But the story is not complete with the 1931 telling. In May of 1969 a son, Tom, said to have been driving one of the cars in 1931, returned with his son, Jon, bringing flowers, strawberries, bananas, candles, cigarettes, and coins to place on the gravesite. Pictures also show red streamers which may have been hung on the white cross at that time or on later visits. At one time they had inquired about moving the grave to Chicago. There are legal guidelines for moving a grave and to move one to Chicago where lots might sell at a premium would have been costly, so this has not been done. Some cemetery board members have mentioned painting the cross on her grave or possibly replacing it with a sturdier model over the years.
Both at the original visit, the burial and on later visits, the Ely family has mentioned their appreciation for the kindness of Langdon people. Because family remembered Ole Johnson from their first visit, on later visits they tended to look for Ole or his son, Dick. As with several families, when Ole retired from the cemetery board, his son became a candidate to take his father’s place.
More Calvary Cemetery Lore
As children living a few blocks south of Calvary Cemetery, we often walked up to that area picking wildflowers in the ditches or just exploring. Three houses north of us it was all open pasture up to the cemetery. Funerals or Memorial Day parades would go past our house, and we might follow close enough to hear the gun salute and “Taps” played. We were told, possibly by neighbor children, that the cemetery was off-limits to protestant children. Most of the time we minded, but sometimes we could sneak in and look at the names on the stones. Some were familiar names of people who had lived long before we were born. A few plots had fences around the graves for that particular family. I cannot speak for other children who might have been along, but I was fascinated by names on the stones in other languages or giving information about being born in Ireland. Early on, I can remember the grave of Major Burke from the Civil War which had not, at that time, been part of our school curriculum.
When doing the school directory in the 1970s we found the final resting places for a number of alumni in that cemetery and then had to double check because families in our area tend to find a name they like and keep on using it, as in which Henry is this? So over the years I did spend quite a bit of time at Calvary, and several people in Langdon knew that.
One morning a lady in tears was on my doorstep before breakfast. She had come up from Concrete the day before to decorate her grandmother’s grave but could not find it so had stayed overnight and asked a lot of questions. Someone gave her my address. Grandma had died thirty or more years earlier, and she remembered being at the service and burial at a “little rural cemetery surrounded by fields”. The problem was that the people she asked for directions kept sending her to a nicely kept up cemetery surrounded by homes with a big school across the street. From the gate in those days across from that school the tombstones of her grandparents stood out clearly. After a good laugh over the way a town can change in a few decades, we became friends. She and her family are now buried at a rural cemetery visible from the PAR site.
Like most cemeteries there are many stories that come to light when visitors want to know where grandparents are buried.
