Remembering Pinocchio
When the Walt Disney animated version of Pinocchio was first released in February of 1940, it probably never occurred to my mother that her pre-school children could or should see a film about a marionette who wanted to be a real little boy. This was the second film production of a classic tale designed for children, and I am sure we might have already seen the earlier Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. That film is remembered as a free movie for Langdon and surrounding area children shown at the Roxy, and after seeing it, we knew the names of all the dwarfs and wondered if the apples at our house were the kind fed to Snow White. Small children tended to mix fairy tales with real life.
However, without seeing the movie we learned about Pinocchio because Art Mukomela, possibly in sixth grade at the time, loved the movie. He named their family cat Figaro because the movie cat looked just like their prolific mother cat and told neighbors it was a must-see kind of movie. Not content with just the movie version of the story, Art went to the City Library, then above the fire hall, and borrowed a copy of “The Adventures of Pinocchio,” read it himself, and then brought the book to my mother to read to Rodney and me. The original book and the movie are not exactly the same, and quite possibly my mother did not read the entire book, but we did learn about a boy who told lies and his nose grew and grew, along with a few scary adventures like growing donkey ears and a tail. There was no memory at all of Pinocchio being swallowed up by a whale named Monstro. I did remember the song introduced in the film by Jiminy Cricket but until a few days ago did not know the song, “When You Wish Upon a Star,” was part of the Pinocchio lore and is known in several countries of the world as a Christmas song.
In the mid 1950s my mother had a medical appointment at Rochester, and since I was working in Illinois at the time, she came either by train or bus to visit me over a weekend. At that point Illinois was the farthest from home she had ever been, so one day of her visit we rode an early morning train to Chicago hoping to visit the inspiring Chapel in the Sky at the top of a tall building and to go to something called Cinerama – a new form of movies where you had to wear special glasses to enjoy the view. Those two items were scheduled for morning and evening, but in the afternoon we visited a store or two and then saw a movie theatre advertising Pinocchio, a movie neither of us had ever seen. The 1940 version had just been re-released, and we loved it! The next time Art came home to Langdon, we had to tell him we had finally seen the movie.
Fast forward about thirty years and I was on a tour of historic and beautiful sites with several stops in Italy. One of those stops was at a town named Collodi. At every souvenir stall and shop in Collodi there were stories of the little puppet Pinocchio and the man who wrote the original version of “The Adventures of Pinocchio” in Italian in 1883. It was translated into English in 1892 and made the journey to America a few years later. On the tour I bought one of the small souvenir puppets with a string to move his arms and legs, and yes, I still have it although it in no way resembles the Disney version.
Carlo Lorenzini, the author of “The Adventures of Pinocchio,” was born in Florence, Italy, in 1826, the oldest of eleven children born to Domenico Lorenzini and his wife. Seven of the children died at a young age. Their father was a cook for the marchese in the town of Collodi, and their mother was a seamstress at this same castle. As a young boy Carlo Lorenzini had lived with his grandmother in Collodi, and when he became an author he chose the pen name of Collodi for his published works. At the age of 18 he went to work in a bookstore in Florence where he had many books to read and where future authors brought their manuscripts. Part of his early work involved translating French fairy tales into Italian so children in Italy could read them. He was also a volunteer in a 12 year Tuscan war but had time enough to found a newspaper which dealt with political satire. The translated stories, as well as stories he wrote himself, were published in his newspapers. This was where the story of a marionette would first be published with a short bit of it each week until 1883 when the book was completed. By the time Pinocchio’s story was being filmed, Carlo had been dead for almost fifty years, but Disney listed him in the credits as Carlo Collodi. Publishers of children’s books and film makers continue to list him that way to the present day.
The 1883 publication shows a Peter Pan-like character wearing reddish clothing. Walt Disney changed that and probably a few other things about the story. Jiminy Cricket as his conscience was voiced by Cliff Edwards who sang the introductory song and went everywhere with Pinocchio although the little puppet had a mind of his own and managed to find lots of trouble. In the Disney version both Pinocchio and Jiminy wore little suit coats and hats. Jiminy also carried a red umbrella which he used as a parachute at times. Another from the original cast of characters was Mel Blanc who was the voice of the cat Gideon (not one of the good guys). Blanc would go on to be a voice in many cartoons and animated movies.
Since Pinocchio is a fairy tale, there has to be a fairy godmother type of person, and in different versions she is called the Blue Fairy, the Lady with Azure Hair, and sometimes a Blue Angel. The story begins with Geppetto, an old woodcarver who was given a piece of enchanted wood, He carved a little boy who he loved, and seeing a falling star he wished the puppet could be a real boy. The Blue Fairy came to Geppetto to grant his wish but naughty Pinocchio was not a good boy, and the Blue Fairy had to rescue him from some of his adventures. The rules were that he had to be brave, truthful and unselfish. A nose that grew longer and longer when he told lies and encounters with evil people who locked him in a cage, tried to turn him into a donkey to use in the salt mines and, in the original book, killed him made the story too terrifying for children.
The Disney version did frighten some children, but it had a happier ending, and the theme song of the movie won the 1940 Academy Award for Best Original Song. “When You Wish Upon a Star” was written by Ned Washington and immediately picked up by popular musicians like Glenn Miller, Louis Armstrong, and later the Beach Boys and many others. On the all-time list of favorite songs used in films, it ranks 7th in the top 100. First place on that historic listing goes to Judy Garland for “Over the Rainbow” and second to “As Time Goes By” from the film Casablanca. Julie Andrews in the Sound of Music and Gene Kelly singing and dancing in the rain are also in the top group of memorable songs. Because wishing on a star has an old connection to the star the magi followed to Bethlehem, this particular song has become a Christmas classic in some countries. When the Disney studios became known for their films of favorite fairy tales, the song was chosen as their theme song and can be heard at some point in their movies and their television presentations.
Why would I choose to write about Pinocchio this year? In part because there have been many re-makes of the story with an Italian version out in 2019, another version out in 2020 and an American version coming out in 2021. These versions are classed as animated dark fantasy films and not ones you buy for little children or grandchildren to watch. Trailers and reviews are available on the internet. If you want a child-friendly version there are apparently good buys on the 1940 version also on the market.
Remembering Friends:
With several recent deaths of special people in our community, I want to send sympathy to the families of some whose obituaries may be in the paper this week. One would be Bob Mostad who literally everyone got to know down through the years. Driving his blue snow plow, he waved to all he met and always had stories to tell about several of his other interests in our town.
Another would be the late Jane Donovan Traynor whose obituary should be must reading for anyone interested in local history. Both her grandfather and great uncle were pioneer doctors with interests in two of Langdon’s first banks as well as land and other interests. The family home is still standing and lived in. The obituary mentions five generations with roots in Langdon, but if you add the great-grandmother who lived in Pembina County plus grandchildren and great-grandchildren listed in the obituary, the count rises. Knowing her mom for many years, I was delighted to see that Jane had devoted her life to many of the interests her mother loved and talked about to library patrons. Even if my memory of faces is poor, she always called me by name and stopped for an interesting visit. She was not only an interesting person, she was interested in everything. The Devils Lake newspaper gave her their Unsung Hero Award both for her leadership and for all she did behind the scenes.
