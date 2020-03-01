More than 80 points
Reading one of the available books on basketball in North Dakota brought up a list of North Dakota teams that have scored more than 80 points in a single game. The copyright of the book is 2004, and the list of teams reaching that level (none listed from Cavalier County) was very short. Fans might want to check out headlines from just the last few years when scores of 100 or over may be rare but not unheard of. In a column a few weeks ago I found a game played at the Starkweather gymnasium in 1971 where the Devils Lake School for the Deaf defeated Hampden 122-22 so the possibilities do exist. Langdon boys reached into the 90s a week or two ago, and you never know how many points some of their neighboring competitors are going to score. It is currently basketball season so another reason to keep your eyes and ears open for exciting milestones.
Mulligan Memories
In the midst of thinking about long ago basketball stories came a reminder of the years when Jim, Tom, Pat and Mike Mulligan all played on the St. Alphonsus team. When a local all-school reunion was planned, Mike wrote that his proudest moment was 1952 “the year they beat Osnabrock!” The older brothers had graduated, and that year Mike was the team captain with his twin, Pat, also on the team, and I was told their younger brother, John, might have been on the bench waiting for his turn to be part of the mix.
Younger brother John died December 14, 2019, after a courageous battle with melanoma. The occasion of his death led to copies of John’s obituary and shared memories about their family with ten stair-step children who lived on the hill in Langdon until 1952 when the family relocated to Phoenix, AZ. While John’s life was quite special and that information will follow, local readers who remember bits and pieces of the Mulligan story tend to ask how many of the brothers and sisters are still living and where they are today. Jim, Dickie - who died as a child, Pat, Mary Alice and Peggy all predeceased John. Living are Tom and his wife, Teresa, in Phoenix; Mike in San Diego; Kathleen and her husband, Sam, in Durango, CO; and Helen and her husband, Harry, in Minneapolis.
Their father grew up in this part of North Dakota, graduated from Langdon High School in 1922, graduated from the U. of Minnesota Medical School, interned in Duluth and returned to Langdon in the early 1930s to practice medicine at the Borusky, Mercy and St. Mary’s Hospitals, all in Langdon. In retrospect he is remembered by many as delivering hundreds (some stories say thousands) of Cavalier County citizens. Dr. Vic Mulligan died in 1973. His wife, Alice, is remembered with smiles by many who knew her wit, creative mind and high energy level. John’s obituary says Langdon was a wonderful place to raise children---except that it was one of the coldest spots in the continental USA. The four older boys graduated from St. Alphonsus, and all nine of the Mulligans who reached school age attended St. Alphonsus.
The move to Phoenix made some changes in their lives. John enrolled in Brophy College Prep where he graduated in 1956 after being a member of the football, baseball, basketball and track teams. Dr. Mulligan was an early aviation enthusiast so as time went on, the sons had both military and flying experience. John studied aviation electronics and worked on a naval airbase in San Diego until 1959 when he enrolled in Arizona State University which opened the doors to a long and fulfilling business career. As a CPA he began working for accounting firms and then became CEO for a regional manufacturer of plastic bags and film. In the mid-1970s this company moved to Sioux Falls where John, his wife, Dawn, and their seven children lived until the company was sold in 1990. He also spent many years as a member of the Board of Directors of Daktronics Inc. John remained on banking and business boards in South Dakota as well as serving as a financial advisor after he moved to Phoenix. He retired from many of those activities in 2018.
Always active in church-related projects, he signed on as lead usher for the 7:30 A.M. Mass on Sunday mornings for more than 20 years which led me to thinking about his mother and her energetic life. John also enjoyed spending Monday mornings delivering food boxes to under-served families or taking the Holy Eucharist to home-bound seniors. Readers will not be surprised to hear that he requested donations to St. Vincent de Paul, the church where he had been a member for many years. His funeral card contains the beautiful words of the prayer of St. Francis of Assisi.
Remembering Walter
The recent passing of Walter Gronhovd was a reminder of several conversations we have had in recent years. In my mind I knew Walter as a friend of Melvin Jensen, and most of our conversations were about adventures he and Melvin had as kids, as students at Nekoma and other schools in that area. I also knew that both men had graduated from Nekoma High School in 1942 and had enrolled that fall or winter in the NDAC at Fargo (now NDSU). But where had I read about that or that they lived off-campus and ate a lot of pancakes (cheap and filling in 1942)? There was also some talk of them playing basketball together, but the Nekoma books picture other stars of other eras. No way to prove that they were ever on a basketball team, but I had heard from other students at Nekoma that small schools gave all the boys interested an opportunity to play with the team. Some years even the girls had teams who played with students from the surrounding area.
Then I remembered Walter had written a book that he brought to the library and let me read. As it happened, he had donated a copy of that book to the North Dakota Room, so I found it and read it again. The book is the story of his life, and the very first line says “this is not a book”. Walter’s life had spanned more than 90 years when he wrote the pages, and he wrote that the story is meant to help all of you (meant for family members who would receive copies) remember what the 20th Century was like. Page 20 mentions that Walter was on the basketball squad while at the North Dakota Agricultural College, and another note mentions their team won the North Central Conference that year. Not many farm boys from Cavalier County have played basketball at the college level since the school became known as NDSU. I did not find out if they were called the Bison back in 1942 or not.
Walter’s story is worth reading and more interesting if you knew him in person. It contains the history of his ancestors, life in Cavalier County when he was a child, an adult, a farmer, a father and a grandfather. It also tells about him entering military service in hopes of being a Navy flyer. Around the same time, his friend, Melvin, entered the Army. But somehow Walter’s papers for flight school were delayed, and in place of being sent to the Pacific in 1943, he was sent to nine different training schools (three sound like colleges), and he did learn to fly. Due to the delay with the paperwork, by the time he had finished his training and had both a commercial and a flight instruction license, the war was winding down so he had the option of a discharge that would take him home to the farm in North Dakota. He took that option and later was part of a group called Flying Farmers.
The last training assignment was at Chase Field near Beeville, Texas, and one of the best stories in his book tells about double dating with another airman (mentioned as having questionable character) and then hearing this pretty young lady was not interested in dating that airman again. Walter thought she had potential so asked her out himself. His time in Texas was short so they kept in touch after he got back to North Dakota by writing letters--daily. Letters traveled by train, and a snowstorm blocked the tracks for 10 days. His letters did not get through. He wrote her name on the snow banks in large letters, climbed the wind charger and took a picture of the snow (with her name on it) and sent the picture with the letters that had not made the journey earlier because of the storm. The wedding was held in Beeville, and Lorene moved from sunny and warmer Texas to North Dakota.
Travel became a special part of their family life, and Walter and Lorene made many trips together. In 2000 they went to Norway, Russia and Finland, and he wrote that was the last big trip Lorene was able to enjoy. However, Walter must have kept his suitcase partially packed because in later years he enjoyed trips to Africa, China, the Veterans Honor Flight to Washington, DC, Greenland and Iceland, Egypt, India, and many points of interest in America.
Walter still lives through the pages of his book whether you read it for genealogy, farming lore, insights on politics, or the highlights of his travels. I suspect he will not mind if you chuckle over some of the adventures of his 95 years of life in North Dakota.
