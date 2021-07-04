Good Memories
Everyone has memories locked in a mental filing cabinet that just hearing a song or reading a semi-forgotten name can unlock. That happened to me last week and opened a chapter in Langdon history I had not thought about for years. The small death notice in the Grand Forks Herald simply gave the name Roger Soli and that he would be buried on Thursday at Vang. In a mental flash, I was back with most of the children in our neighborhood gathered on the south side of the Mukomela house with a front row seat across the alley which is now called Tenth Avenue where men and equipment were digging a basement for a new home.
Readers might need to know that this was somewhere in the mid-1940s, and construction in Langdon had been on hold during the war which, I believe, was still being fought. Shortages of almost everything had made building difficult, but during the last year or so of the war we were thinking in postwar terms, property was changing hands and people were starting to move. A large, fenced area between what is now 8th and 9th Streets had been garden and pasture area for many years, but the owner of part of the property had died, and it was divided into housing lots. In the next few years at least 12 new homes would spring up, most of them moved in from other communities. We soon learned that the first home would come from Vang and house the Palmer Soli family. Of course, we wanted to know if they had children, and they did – six boys ranging in age from Warren who might by that time have been in a war zone down to Paul who probably had not yet started school. By the time school started, we would also meet Don and Dale. Roger and Laurie - closer to our age - were soon part of the community group of children who supervised from a distance not only their arrival but later the coming of homes for the Perius, Veer, Kartes, Holo, Gerald Klein, and Mutcher houses as well as the building “from scratch” of the Asgrimson and Fast houses.
Besides houses there was church construction going on in Langdon. Here, too, the churches were moved into town already built and adapted to the needs of the new congregations. In 1945, the several Evangelical congregations in Cavalier County moved the largest of their three or four existing churches from Easby to Langdon. This was a long-time project of Rev. Bergland who was transferred to Yankton shortly after the church arrived and a new pastor assigned. Rev. Kruckenberg was newly married, and both he and his wife had lived in more modern communities than the rural parsonage at Zion ten miles east of Langdon, which at that time might have had electricity but lacked many of the facilities they felt were necessary. Once the new church was dedicated and the pastor’s wife, who had both a music and a teaching degree, was hired by the Langdon School- they went house-hunting. The next year another church appeared south of the highway for Lutheran congregations. While the Emmanuel Church had dark pews, some paneling, and stained-glass windows so fit in with the other Langdon churches, this new church was white on the outside and white on the inside with all white walls, woodwork, altar, railings and so on. This congregation became United Lutheran with a pastor who wore a white robe and even the pianist (later a good friend) was neatly attired in a white hat, white gloves, matching white shoe and purse when they went to the front to play the piano. Both of those buildings are still in Langdon and are now First Baptist and the Economy home.
At the time the Soli family moved to Langdon, Palmer had been associated with the Langdon Creamery for a decade or more and was known as the butter maker. He also had a cream route where he picked up cream from regular suppliers and as a result was well known in the area. Both Nellie and Palmer liked to sing, and when Mrs. Kruckenberg, who had accompanied travelling quartets while in college, wanted to organize a group in Langdon, the four members came initially from four different churches. That group was Jim Patton, manager of the Gamble-Skogmo grocery store; Palmer Soli who worked at the Creamery and had grown up Lutheran; Pete Rohn from Loma or Alsen; and Gerald Schanz from the earlier Bethel Evangelical Church. They sang wherever invited but often at the Emmanuel Church, and their music was inspired by a record collection of long-ago Stamps-Baxter, Blackwood Brothers, and Statesmen records owned by Rev. Kruckenberg. Rev. Ardell Aleson joined the group when Jim Patton gave up the grocery store and moved his wife and six children to Wahpeton where the Wahpeton EUB church began in their basement.
After a few years in Langdon, there is a memory of Mrs. Soli not being well. She was well liked in the neighborhood, so the ladies were worried about her. She had seen a doctor who must have told her that she had a tumor and should see a surgeon in Grand Forks because she did go there. A short time later she returned with Wanda, the only girl in their family, and a ray of sunshine in both the neighborhood and the Soli family.
Because these memories came from the notice about Roger’s death, I went to the funeral home website to read his obituary, and if you knew any of this family, you will enjoy the video and many pictures of life in the Soli family - in particular Roger and his wife, Mary, their five children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Roger had been a friend of my brother, and there are memories of that group of boys who always seemed to be building something- model airplanes, ham radios, or a "from scratch" record player which played 45 records produced by Yogi Yorgeson that left them giggling day after day. Most of this group found jobs at Toby Pehkhonen’s National Tea Store. For some of them the favorite job was sacking up the cookies (they were allowed to eat the broken ones and ate well), but Roger went on to a full-time job there between graduation from LHS and leaving for army service along with a group of his long time friends. Discharged in 1956, most of them went on to college on the GI Bill. However, Mary and Roger had gotten married, so he also had a job in a Grand Forks store while taking classes at UND. The grocery job lasted approximately 30 years and shoppers at Grand Forks were welcomed by Roger if they happened to have Langdon roots.
The Soli family liked to fish, or at least some of them did, and there was a year when Palmer and Nellie had a campground in Minnesota but then retired to Grand Forks. When Roger and Mary left Grand Forks, they took on a resort on Lake of the Woods which became their home for the rest of their busy lives offering gas, bait, food, and cabins to guests who came year after year.
Readers probably wonder what the video has to say about the other members of the family, and if you knew them growing up - there are pictures, but to be honest, in more recent pictures it was hard to tell the brothers apart. I did recognize Wanda in the group shots. Warren spent much of his adult life in the hardware business in Minnesota. Don went from being a major sports star under the guidance of Wallace Osman that he got scholarships to play at Minot State where he played both basketball and football and had Herb Parker from Nekoma as a coach. When he had to leave college for army service, the scholarship was waiting for him when he returned to Minot along with his wife. He began teaching or working part-time in a school in Minot and went on to coach, teach, and become a school administrator in California. After retirement he went to Washington state where he excelled in golf. After hitting two holes in one in a single day, he called and mentioned that the three teachers who influenced him the most were Mr. Osman, Herb Parker, and Mrs. DeVold - who had him in choir, noticed his voice, and sent him on to win at a high school music festival. He mentioned that in old age, he still loved to sing.
Dale and his wife, Helen, spent much of their lives in Hallock, Minnesota, where I understand he worked for Otter Tail. Laurie, better known in later years as Eli, also excelled in sports at LHS and graduated here in 1955 - which is about the time the parents moved to Grand Forks. Laurie also made his home in Grand Forks. The survivors of the original family are Paul and Wanda both married and living with their families in other states. There are also numerous cousins and even shirt tail relatives of the original Soli and Peterson families still living in Cavalier County.
