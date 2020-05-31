On The Radio
The last week of May is officially the centennial of the Canadian Broadcasting Company which connected Canada “from sea to sea” in late May of 1920. As I heard about that celebration, a long ago memory surfaced of Langdon receiving radio messages several years earlier – in fact during World War I. Then, as time went, by more and more memories surfaced about Ross Opie (in high school at the time) picking up messages of war news before it was war news on the ham radio at their home.
While looking for something else, the accompanying picture surfaced, given to me years ago by Attorney Robert Price, who said he had gotten it from his long ago classmate, Edwin Devaney, visiting Cavalier County looking after Devaney family's farming interests. When Tom Devaney retired as a Langdon lawyer he had moved to California to live near his son, Edwin. Maybe I could write a story about it. Maybe I did but could find no copy on a recent search. I seem to remember having the picture at the time of members of a national ham radio organization had written asking for research about long ago Langdon resident Ross Opie and his early radio years.
So you go back to the beginning. The Opie family are thought to have had the first radio of any kind in Langdon. William Opie, a photographer, was born in England and had opened a studio in the early 1900s in Grand Forks. In 1908, Opie and his wife, Edna, formerly a Minnesota school teacher, and their two children, Ross and Phyllis, had moved to Langdon where they purchased the Salter Studio which remained under the Opie name until the early 1940s when it became the Heimbecker Studio. If you are my age or older your first pictures might have been taken there. Among other pictures which would establish his reputation, William Opie was on hand to photograph the devastation of the May 1909 cyclone which devastated the community and resulted in five deaths as well as several families leaving Langdon for safer homes (they hoped) in Canada or other states.
The Grand Forks connection was important as William Opie had a friend there who was interested in a new invention called radio. The first contacts from Langdon were to other radio amateurs in Grand Forks who would go on to establish a station at UND which the late Ed Franta used to write about.
Several important things happened in 1917. In April the United States declared war on Germany. In May young Ross Opie and his classmates graduated from Langdon High School. Around that same time, William Opie died, and Ross, along with his mother, took over the photography studio. Company E set up a camp at the fairground to train recruits for service in the war. In October Company E left Langdon on their way to France where they would remain until after the armistice. Pictures of the departing soldiers were in demand and many of them, marked Opie Studio, Langdon, exist today in military and family collections. There were newspaper stories about Ross on the roof over the third floor of the UCT Hotel photographing parades and the crowds of well wishers when the troops left the area.
A related story line has to do with the fact that coulee water or bad wells in Langdon had caused typhoid. The mayor at that time, (Power) living in a house later known as the Borusky Hospital, set out to have city water installed to the homes of those with money. City water was expensive, and the city officials thought existing wells were good enough for people with lower amounts of available funding.
Fargo had installed a water system, and through this connection they got in touch with an engineer named Mr. Randolph Arnold who came to Langdon to design the anticipated water project. Described as a dapper young man with silver hair and very attractive to Langdon ladies, Mr. Arnold soon gained the nickname 'The Silver Fox'. In the picture Devaney is on the left and Mr. Randolph Arnold on the right.
A young Ukrainian immigrant named Anton Mukomela had been working with Arnold in Fargo and came along to serve as foreman in Langdon. Tony had come to Canada in 1911 with some schooling and a background in mining. Finding work in water system construction was something he adapted to easily, but he also wanted to learn to read and write in English. Tony enrolled in the lower elementary grades to complete that part of his education each morning while working both earlier and later than his co-workers to make up for lost time on the water project. When the work was done, the city hired him as their waterman – a job he held for more than fifty years. Until Tony’s death in the 1970s, the city was mapped in his memory.
But now back to the radio. The picture taken at the Opie Studio shows the two men as well as the Opie radio set with earphones and a big round speaker in the background. Devaney held several positions at the courthouse and had begun his law career with the Dickson firm in a small law office just south of the Mooney Bank. As it happened, both Opie and Devaney had homes on 4th Street – Opie on the east and Devaney on the west - at a location now identified as the north side of Edi Ann’s house. Both Devaney and Arnold were fascinated by the voices Opie family members could pick up on their radio not just from other states but also, at times, from other countries. The date of the picture is thought to have been 1917 or 1918.
Mr. Arnold did not settle here permanently, but while he was here his sister, Frances, came to Langdon from their home state of Virginia. She met and married John Byfield. Byfield had operated a store at Dresden then bought grain and later farmed. The Byfields moved into Langdon in the 1940s. Mrs. Byfield returned to Virginia after her husband’s death, but having a daughter in the area she spent the last years of her life at Maple Manor where she died in 1982.
Ross Opie sold some of the first radios to Langdon residents then moved on to dealerships in larger cities. Along with his wife and other family members, he is also buried in Lebanon Cemetery.
The radio interest remained with others joining in the hobby. In the 1940s a cub scout troop was formed which included my brother and his friends. Eventually they became Boy Scouts, and there are memories of them building all sorts of little things like model airplanes and a contraption they called the telegraph key. Eventually they put together a small phonography used to play endless Yogi Yorgeson records and, of course, their ham radios. They got badges for taking tests using the Morse Code. An even clearer memory is of the day Carl Wild, who had just purchased a television set, came to the door to let them know they were broadcasting on the wrong band, and their conversations were coming through his TV set! Encouraged by others the boys went on to keep inventing and building radios, televisions and computers. Bob Pehkhonen may have been a pioneer in inventing smart home appliances. My brother worked as radio and transmitter engineer for the CBS outlet out of Denver for many years. Very possibly, the people who interested Rodney and his friends had personal memories of stories told about Ross Opie and the radio pioneers in Langdon.
