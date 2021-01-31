Otter Tail, Part 2
When researching something that happened before you are born, it is often necessary to learn more about the people who were present at the event and some of the stories they passed down to their children or grandchildren. After last week’s column and the pictures had gone to the newspaper, more information surfaced, and I realized that there must be a clearer way to describe the process of filling huge tanks of boiling water---heated by coal from bins on the back side of the old Masonic Temple and turning the steam power created into electricity which operated when you turned on a switch in your house and business. Yes, I had skipped the generator link and maybe a lot more details. So, it was back to the clipping file for another look.
One of the first clippings (dated 1929) told about adding to the steam plant in Langdon with new and larger boilers which required a larger boiler house and fireproof construction (yellow brick). While the existing equipment had been adequate for the town of Langdon, the new equipment would generate seven times the amount of power needed to provide electricity to surrounding towns in the Langdon area. That story also mentioned a conveyor mechanism which would move the coal from the bins and what sounded like a gigantic smokestack emerging from the roof of the enlarged boiler house. The smokestack was 70 feet in height with a diameter of 45 inches---not sounding at all like a clean air project. Steam plant pictures did not portray this feature, which may have been replaced by the first diesel plant in 1930. However, the steam which heated houses and businesses continued to operate from the original location for a few more years until newer heating appliances were obtained. The details of all this were beyond me, but smarter workmen than I am made it happen.
An original question was whether the electricity under Otter Tail came to Langdon from other places or was generated here, and if from elsewhere, what direction did it come from? While Langdon had supplied only parts of the city before 1926, under Otter Tail they expanded along the railroad line but only to towns - not to farms. Munich, Fairdale, and Edinburg are all mentioned by 1927. Bits and pieces of that story are in clippings about a young man from Breckenridge, Donald Lambert, who was part of the 1927 construction crew and returned again in 1930 to work on constructing distribution systems at Langdon, Osnabrock, and Wales. In 1937 Lambert became district foreman at Langdon, area Otter Tail manager in 1945, and district manager from 1947 to 1953 when he was transferred to the Wahpeton district where he served until his death in 1963. In his 25 years at Langdon the Lamberts made many friends and were active in the community through Knights of Columbus, the Fire Department, the Wildlife Club, the Country Club, and St. Alphonsus Church. His story became typical of a number of Otter Tail employees throughout the towns where their lines extended. Wives of the managers were invited to join whist and bridge clubs as well as church and lodge auxiliaries, and Mrs. Lambert was well-known in those groups.
From 1930 on, managers from nearby towns met with personnel from Fergus Falls on safety, new construction and general business topics. The names and towns represented included Crystal, Adams, Drayton and Minto to the east along with Nekoma, Olga, Walhalla and, at times, Edmore or Cando along with Dresden, Sarles, Calio, Mt. Carmel, Sarles, Hannah, Milton, Walhalla, and St. Thomas. Encouraged to join social groups and churches in the towns where they were assigned, the Otter Tail people were newsworthy when they were promoted to other levels within the organization. In the early years women employed were rarely mentioned, but Langdon’s Business and Professional Women’s group included Gus Tall in the 1930s, who remained a friend of Vivian Irwin (Baird) and Elvira Young for years. In the 1940s and later, Rosemary Metzger would be mentioned as the Otter Tail stenographer.
Stories in the 1940s, possibly by Ed Franta, mentioned a new form of communication as a “high powered phone system” which connected all district offices, generating stations, and the home office in Fergus Falls. The telephone equipment at those places was connected directly to the company’s 40,000 volt lines, and conversations could be heard whether there was power passing through the lines or not. This allowed the company to by-pass commercial telephone lines, which were crowded during wartime, and let them reach emergency areas much faster.
The first diesel plant built in 1930 used a Norberg model engine, one of only three from that company, and since it did not produce the anticipated kilowatts as dependably as they had hoped, it was dismantled, and an engine from the Baldwin Locomotive Works was obtained in 1949 and installed. By 1952 Langdon was the district office for 34 area towns. In the meantime, REA had been extended to farms across Cavalier County and over borders into surrounding counties. The REA was federally-funded, and state boards set the district lines to keep the agencies separate. However, they cooperated with each other and in some parts of the district had lines from both services on the same poles. In times of emergency, the various utility companies established a rapport which allowed them to help each other. The 1952 line, when it was constructed, came from the west edge of Cavalier to Langdon along the Highway 5 line to one mile east of Langdon where they made a jog south for a mile. At that point, the line connected with a line to Devils Lake.
Meanwhile our country was involved in World War I, the Korean Conflict, and “peace time operations” under NATO which led to shuffling of key Otter Tail employees who were drafted, recalled for service, and seemed to be constantly replacing each other on the Otter Tail rosters. Marvin Holmen, who had been at Langdon, was part of the 164th infantry National Guard and had served in WWII and become a manager at Rugby when he was recalled in 1950 for Korea. His earlier replacement at Langdon was Klingbeil, originally from Bottineau, but serving in the 1940s at Jamestown. When Holmen was bound for Korea, Klingbeil was sent to Rugby, and Langdon got another replacement from Fergus Falls. This replacement was an Air Force veteran from Elbow Lake whose WWII service was in Washington and Alaska. Following discharge in 1946, Ken Sletten had joined Otter Tail as an accountant. It might be possible that he had knowledge of the super special private telephone system Otter Tail had installed, but Langdon people were more interested in a note of his resume` that he had directed an Air Force band at a base in Tacoma. Langdon’s band teacher, John Harper, had also been recalled for military service, so Sletten met with the high school band for an hour before school and office duties began each day. By fall a new band instructor had been located. After 5 years as accountant (chief office clerk) for Otter Tail, the manager of United Telephone Mutual Aid retired, and Sletten went to work for UTMA eventually spending 30 years as secretary-treasurer and general manager of that group.
The next chapter could be referred to as the missile years and, also, as the MacFarlane years since 1971 brought John MacFarlane and his family to Langdon. All utilities in Langdon were pressed to their limits and still the Otter Tail Company won awards for community betterment and distinction. The young manager was an early member of Jaycees and went on to become Langdon mayor until the head office of Otter Tail asked him to become vice president and later president of their company. The family moved to Fergus Falls in 1978, and today, the oldest son, Charles, heads the Otter Tail Corporation having moved through the offices of president and CEO of the original company. Chuck and James were not born at Langdon but attended school here. The youngest son, William, was born during the Langdon years.
Over the years the old Masonic Temple had deteriorated badly, and while the Masons had purchased parts of the former Langdon Public School for their needs, Otter Tail needed room for trucks, office space, and meetings. The former Opera House/Masonic Temple was demolished in June 1979. Otter Tail purchased the lot where it had stood, and the new Otter Tail building opened for business in 1980. A special feature was a drive-up window where you could pay your bill without leaving your vehicle. District reorganizing merged much of the former Langdon district with Devils Lake in later years leaving room at the front of the building for the T. R. Waind Insurance Agency with Otter Tail trucks, supplies, and crew sections at the back.
Last week, I attempted to list Otter Tail employees whose names had appeared in the clipping file and then discovered some had so many stories they had files of their own. Also, two were listed who were not Otter Tail employees: Red Emblom, who served with REA, and Bill Magyar, who went to UTMA after the missiles. Former employees or their spouses remembered more names, and two or three may be duplicates from last week because they were thought to have been part of a group or team of people who worked together: Jerome Hell, Joe Heltler, Arvid Holmquist (from Hallock), Wylie Downs, John Dick (from Nekoma), Harry Everson, Hartley Verke (also from Nekoma), Dale McDonald, Vernon Ludwig, Sterling Stoa, Kenneth Sletten, Trevor Reese, Lee Engen, Les Robinson, Wally Stigen, John MacFarlane, Harlan Rude, Francis Johnson, Jim Shannon, Dean Godel, Charlie Krebs, Leroy Larson, Kenny Berg, Gene Fahey, and Otto Dvorak (from Adams). Joanne Field, who worked at Langdon and for several years at the Devils Lake office, was mentioned by everyone. Others mentioned as working with her included Shirley KIein, Janna Spriggs, Diane Biby, and Patty Bachman.
There were no clippings between 1952 and 2007 in the file since during that time the stories were filed under names not businesses. The 2007 clippings dealt with the addition of wind power to the Otter Tail services and their portion of the wind farm south of Langdon. Currently, the Langdon station is under Devils Lake along with about 100 other communities so asking who is stationed at Langdon resulted in phone numbers for Devils Lake and Fergus Falls. Crews come from surrounding areas when needed, and two names came to the top as living in Langdon today: Jaime McLean and Kyle Hetletved. There may be others, so I apologize for not including them. For 95 years Langdon residents have appreciated their service. Special thanks to all who helped to sort through the information or contributed their own stories.
