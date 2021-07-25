David Beauchamp’s Story
After seeing the earlier story about Dick Hamann who was a Peace Corps volunteer in the Philippines, Leo Beauchamp sent a copy of the article to his cousin-brother, David, with the message “you need to write something about your Peace Corps experience,” apparently including my phone number. What followed were numerous phone calls and enough material and pictures for several columns. While I have not met David in person, I already knew several of his relatives and knew his early story in the Olga book would supply the necessary facts. With thanks to David for all the information, my task this week is to condense the story without leaving out too much.
David was born to Joseph and Dorina (Brusseau) Beauchamp, who lived on a farm in South Olga Township, and a few days after his birth, his mother died. One of his father’s sisters, known to many as Aunt Mary, came to live with them and help to raise David. Two years later they moved to Langdon where Joseph had purchased a house and opened a creamery and restaurant about where the Country Inn is located today. Joseph died on Christmas Eve in 1943 ending their operation of the creamery and restaurant and leaving David an orphan at the age of three. Aunt Mary and David lived on in the house on 4th Street with summers, weekends, and holidays often spent on the farm with Uncle Ernest and Aunt Adeline (Leo’s parents), so the boys were more like brothers than cousins.
Aunt Mary’s house was large enough to rent out the upstairs to Toby Pehkonen and family for several years, and the families remained close friends. David had a paper route before he was old enough for a work permit, and then at age 14, Toby hired him as shelf stacker and carryout boy at National Tea Grocery and later at the Piggly Wiggly Store. Meanwhile, David got his early and high school education at St. Alphonsus with the class of 1958. The summer after graduating from high school, David became the produce “manager” at Toby’s store. That fall he enrolled at St. John’s University and graduated in 1962.
After college graduation, a friend he knew at college decided to go to Europe to tour and David wanted to visit his aunt who was a French Presentation Sister on the island of Guernsey. The 1960s were a time when many college students wanted to tour Europe and see the world for themselves - often going from place to place on foot or on bicycles. Sister Mary Edith had been serving on Guernsey Island since shortly after World War I. During World War II the Island was taken over by German occupation, and the school where she worked became a hospital. David’s aunt helped the travelers find a car dealer, and they purchased an older car unable to climb hills dependably and received another form of education in the process. After two months of touring, they sold the car for $10. David returned to Guernsey to work as an “orderly” for a month, and his friend continued touring in Northern Europe.
Returning home in late September of 1962, David had mail from the Navy requesting that he report to the US Navy in Pensacola, Florida, in August – a date already passed. The Peace Corps would be a wise alternative that he had previously considered so he signed the paperwork needed for the new organization and later learned he was one of the first volunteers from North Dakota. While waiting for a notice that he qualified and had been accepted, he worked as an orderly at St. Ansgar’s Hospital psychiatric unit in Moorhead, Minn.
While visiting relatives in Olga for Christmas he received a telegram from Sargant Shriver (heading the Peace Corps at that time) requesting his acceptance to Peace Corps training in Hilo, Hawaii, for work in Thailand. It was 35 below the day the telegram arrived, and Hawaii sounded very good. The notice included information that if the training was successful, they would go right from Hawaii to Thailand without a chance to return home.
Thai people are very friendly and willing to help. The three-month training in Hilo included basic culture, some history, and four hours of language (two new material and two practicing the language) each day so they were busy from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, six days a week. It also included swimming, exercises, hikes, and group meetings to stress the goal of compatibility for building good community support in Thailand. The training group had 52 members when they began, with 21 going to Thailand and 18 completing their two-year placement.
The first major stop was in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, where they were welcomed by government and military personnel with parades and meetings. The weather was warm - about 85 - so too warm for enjoying all the events. They also had problems with their language skills for the first few months, but this improved with time and effort. The group was divided with some of them going to resettlement camps and some to rural development. David was in rural community development in Northeast Thailand about 18 hours from Bangkok by train. He compared their work to the county extension agents in our area. Their mission was to be a friendly example of organization and solutions. They encouraged the building of wells for safe clean water which was hampered by the monsoon season. For many of the volunteers, language was a major problem, but the people were mostly kind, and with efforts on both sides the Americans were accepted and made friends.
Life in rural Thailand is agricultural, and their diet is based on rice. The pictures sent show muddy rice paddies and the workers in the field using primitive tools and baskets on poles over their shoulders. He described the food as amazingly easy to enjoy, and their best meal was a small chicken split on bamboo that is cooked on an open fire with spice and sauce followed with greens, mango, and coconut milk as a treat. He made only three trips to Bangkok because of the distance and travel difficulties.
The daily work was basically friendship. David lived in a district with outlying villages they reached by walking or bus. In the early days he had a Thai partner who helped him speak to the village leaders, but it was a critical skill to know the Thai language. One program made purebred sheep available to the village families for breeding and improving the economy.
In college, David had seen the wide screen movie “South Pacific” and wanted to visit the Island of Bali in Indonesia which is very beautiful. Volunteers had 45 days of free time per year, so along with a friend, David bought a freighter ship ticket from Bangkok to Jakarta. Inflation was high, and Indonesia was being infiltrated with communists, so Americans were being excluded. The ports had people protesting, but in the areas away from cities they would be safe. All forms of transportation were crowded, and the black market was active. On trains you might have to pay a tip to have a seat, but on buses bribes were not needed. From Jakarta they crossed to Bali on a barge, and here he met a girl who spoke English, and they kept in touch. He returned to Thailand and finished his tour of duty and then went back to Bali for Artini. It was not a good time for Americans in Indonesia as Americans were thought to be CIA agents, so the visit was short. David returned to the USA without her.
However, three years after they met, her father gave final permission for them to marry, and he returned to Bali for the weddings. First there is the marriage under government regulations. Then there was the marriage in the Catholic church and lastly the family wedding so all can share in the party. The couple will be celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary in March 2022. They have made their home in Moorhead and Campbell, CA, where their children live today. The children are Andrew and Dorina, both married and with two children each. Two of the grandchildren graduated from high school recently and will be attending college this fall.
A later phone call told more of his career. David did not include information on his career in Moorhead where he earned a master’s in counseling and worked with Social Service for a time. We also know he was interested in politics, represented Moorhead in the Minnesota Legislature from 1974-1978, and has been active in political and community projects most of his life. He has also had a variety of positions in his work with Moorhead University. David and Artini are now retired and have time to spend with family, friends, and grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.