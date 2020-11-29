Challenging Times:
The title this week is from a comment made by a pastor describing the problems some of us have in being thankful this year with a pandemic swirling about us and most of the media listing North Dakota as a dangerous place to live. That publicity does put a damper on normal activities, but there are still many things to be thankful for.
One of those things is hindsight. Last March when a state championship was cancelled mid-game, we were all shocked into acceptance. However, with better knowledge and planning, both the football and volleyball seasons were spectacular. After the first day of the recent volleyball state tournament, I heard an announcer mention that the top four teams had played so well that day they could have given out four first place trophies because all were equally deserving. Fans and the players on the local team still wanted to win first place in traditional fashion and did their best to make that happen.
Normally I listen to the games on the radio and in the past had watched far off games on television with next door neighbors who received that channel. Not being technically literate, a friend mentioned (mid-tournament) watching on internet, and it is possible! The screen is small, the camera jumpy and local announcers are more informative, but you get most of the television version including re-plays and commercials. I learned quickly how much volleyball has changed since I was a teenager with unseen balls hitting my head when I tried to play. Long ago players simply did not have the speed and stamina for the top game of today or the ability to fall, slide and get up running. The LEM Cardinals were a joy to watch and cheer for. Good job, ladies. You represented our communities in splendid fashion and are still #1 in our hearts.
A second thing I am thankful for is good memories of Thanksgivings past and probably present. One fondly remembered Thanksgiving came when I was in college and, along with other Langdon students, came home for the holiday. I do not remember when the snow started to fall but possibly after at least a part of the turkey had been eaten. Relatives came to our house for dinner, and some of the younger cousins stayed. Three of us set up the Chinese checkerboard (a cousin, myself, and a neighbor girl) and started a marathon game of Chinese checkers. The snow fell heavily. We played on and on. Each day we traded shirts or sweaters so we could have a slighty different view of our opponents, Apparently the roads were blocked on Sunday, but we kept on playing, and the ride back to Iowa was delayed a few times. When we finally got back to school where there was no snow, both our friends and the school we attended were unaware of the storm in North Dakota. That year is remembered as an example of how much fun you can invent when the weather is totally uncooperative.
For a lot of years I was involved in craft shows at Thanksgiving and in the weeks before Christmas. Whatever was being made for the craft shows or available at them became the gifts I gave. The resulting gifts may or may not have brought joy to the recipients, but the makers put their own personal touch on the item. This year my hands are slower, but the memories of those years are still special. Quite possibly some of the little ornaments made in those days will still be on your trees.
One tradition that had begun in childhood was established by my mother who knew how much I loved Christmas music. That rule was “no Silent Night before Thanksgiving”. The carol books came out after supper on Thanksgiving, and all present gathered around the old organ at our house or around pianos at the homes of friends to sing carols both on Thanksgiving and on many of the days that followed. When snowbirds began leaving earlier and earlier, there were always some relatives or neighbors to share holiday meals with and then I was free to work in bursts of playing Christmas music.
Many readers might think of things like the special foods, decorations, big family gatherings, Santa and presents as the items they are most thankful for during the holiday season. My favorites would be the services and programs with all of the special Christmas music. As of this writing, we are told there will be no in-person Thanksgiving or Advent services this year. While we understand the necessity for those decisions, it is still possible that with thought and prayer some compromises might be reached.
The last in-person service at some local churches was November 1. The following week I went over to practice as usual, but there were no listed hymns on the piano and, as it happened, it was Friday before I learned that there would be no service to play for that week. By November 8 I was looking to see what services were online for other local churches in our area, and in general striking out because the services as live were over. United Lutheran had part of some services recorded which sounded promising, and I would try others the next week who advertised their websites in the Republican.
I had great expectations for November 15, but the newspaper usually delivered on Saturday never showed up on the anticipated day and still has not come. So I started with the only church whose broadcast had been there a week earlier. What I found on November 15 featured several of Lisa Schuler’s students playing or singing hymns. They did a great job, and I enjoyed additional music which might have been from the balcony as well as part of the sermon. Since this was a video it may have been taped when students came for music lessons and added to the Sunday service. Going back to their web site on November 22, that earlier service was no longer available, and they had posted an announcement of no services until further notice. Thanks to Sue and Evelyn, the Presbyterian Church was still on the radio!
This searching taught me that several Langdon churches do have technology with internet connections and could make good use of those facilities during the weeks between now and Christmas – or longer if the pandemic continues. The sermons are very good and give us inspiration, but we also need the music, prayers and just plain greetings from friends. What is available on their websites would not need to be a polished or elaborate presentation. It could be a video of a special choir number from the past, the story of quilts made by that congregation, a children’s service or youth activities. Almost anything could be an outreach to the community about the life of that particular church, and if it is from a past celebration, maybe posting the date would be appropriate. In the meantime, like many who enjoy church music, I have located some of my own favorite Christmas music, and whether there are in-person services or not, I plan to keep on practicing just as in years past. I am told that even singing in the shower is a good way to keep your spirits up, and in challenging times that is also an important function.
A second thought is that if the schools can provide sports footage maybe they could also film choir and band sessions, art work, drama club presentations, holiday programs or classroom productions. I do not know the legal or illegal implications of that suggestion, but posting those on a website open to the community rather than on the distance-learning lines or Facebook would be a welcome addition with just a few mouse clicks. The pictures and the sound could be enjoyed by snowbirds, care home residents and the general public. And because some local websites are almost impossible to access or navigate, the advertising needs clarification of how to go about reaching them.
Readers who can suggest better ideas should contact pastors, school or community leaders. Neither a virus nor Mr. Grinch should be able to steal or stifle our holiday spirit. On the plus side, if you are participating from home you may not need to wear a mask to see or hear your favorite songs sung by friends and grandchildren. In challenging times, that is another thing to be thankful for.
