Basketball Winners:
As this is written the Class B Regionals for boys are underway. Four teams in each region began tournaments on Monday and only the winners advance. By Thursday, after this column has gone to the printer, only the eight winners from their regions will go on to state. We always wish that our local teams could be part of the eight, but there is a very real sense that they are winners long before that final cut. Some of the winners who do eventually go to state may be teams we are not sure we have ever heard of before. Some, like myself, are just old enough to remember Elbowoods before they were flooded into history, a few can tell you where Epping is on the map, and some remember a girls' team from Ayr who set some outstanding records.
The first official Class B State Tournament was held at Valley City in 1933 and won by Fairmount over Cando in overtime 32-30. The top player on the Fairmount team had 18 points at the end of regulation. A sub on his team, who made only one shot in the game, put them over the top during the overtime. Other teams mentioned from that tournament were Grafton, New Salem, Benson County and Mohall- who might have grandsons playing ball today.
I try to follow games today by radio – a method that started in childhood when television had not been invented and was convenient when the last television I owned went to someone else (too long a story to tell). With FCC changes over the years, our old radio did not pick up a newer invention which included the station broadcasting local sports. About that time, Alco came to Langdon and sold a variety of appliances so I purchased a radio that could bring in a FM station just by pushing a switch. As it happened, two local teams were playing that night (Munich and Walhalla), and the announcer (not yet Jake) was beside himself with excitement. “This one is a barn burner! If you’re not here, where are you?” Both of those teams had either already won at state or would do that in the near future, so the recent Walhalla reunion of their victory was a good reminder of what a nearby town can do on the state level.
In November, a friend had suggested some of the volleyball games would be on internet, so during basketball season I found the brackets and some links to games online. One day a game with unknown players came up, with again very enthusiastic announcers marveling to each other about a player on the floor. “Did you see that!!!” “Is there anyone else on the floor?” etc. When watching this game, one player stood out, and his baskets fell in from any side and any distance. That player was not the tallest one in the game, but he was the smoothest and fastest by far. A repeated play featured the star of the game getting the rebound and sending it to his partner at the opposite end of the court who seemed to miraculously catch it each time and would dump it in for two or three more points while the others on the floor stood and watched in amazement. There was no question about who the player of the game would be: Jesse White, a senior from White Shield, was the obvious choice. Even in an older issue of The Hoopster, he led the list of returning, all-time scorers with the number 2,000 behind his name and a note that he was still playing. The coach’s notes listed him as a player with college level skills, and during districts this year he had surpassed 2,700 points and was aiming to pass up the previous second highest prep player (Ron Waggoner from the 1960s) by regionals. His goal is to bring his team to state, apparently for the first time ever, and by Thursday this week we will know if he makes it. Even without that record, White will become second only to Steve Blehm from the Devils Lake School for the Deaf who is the leading North Dakota prep scorer of all time. Blehm received his award as “National Player of the Year” with a recorded total of 3,930 points from Gov. Art Link in 1972.
The late 1960s and 1970s had other players who went on to college and national playing as well as coaching in their home state and elsewhere and have inspired more recent generations of basketball players. Bob Eaglestaff, from the early 1970s playing then for an almost unheard of Fort Yates team, went on to found a basketball league for Native American students in Seattle before his death. There appear to be relatives by his name on Class A North Dakota teams today. The team Jesse White plays on had seven players on their previous team picture (10 on the current roster), and their stats list the White Shield School as having only 40 enrolled in high school so getting to state is a very big dream. The Alsen team members still living would tell you that sometimes the impossible is possible.
The Fate of the Monarchy:
The title above was the subject of a recent “Cross Country Check-up” on the CBC based, in part, by the recent interview Oprah Winfrey held with Prince Harry and his wife which was initially broadcast in the United States. The fall-out and second guessing over the interview flashed around the world in record time. Wondering if this a real international concern or a media tempest in a teapot, I listened to the Canadian reaction with interest. After 69 years of ruling the British Empire, most people feel Queen Elizabeth has done as well as the monarchs before her, and many personally like her as a royal leader. However, most realize that she does not personally make the controversial laws facing many governments today.
The current controversy comes both from within the British far-flung realm and from England itself where citizens and strangers alike consider themselves monitors of every move royal family members make and are quick to criticize. Now at age 94, and with her 99-year-old husband in poor health, critics think it is time for change. During most or all of her lifetime, the Queen has been a sort of kindly relative who comes to visit on occasion, speaks to them at Christmas and other times, and appears on both their stamps and their money.
Because Americans are not raised learning British or Canadian history, I had to do some initial digging on this. Recently, I had mentioned the 1885 territorial census of our area listed about 75% of the residents of Cavalier County had originated in Canada or entered through a Canadian port before coming to Dakota Territory. Each of those who came and applied for citizenship or naturalization signed a document by which they gave up allegiance to Queen Victoria and pledged to support the government of the United States. Those early settlers, many of whom were born in Canada, passed down to younger generations a sense of friendly interest in the generations of British rulers.
The first biography I can remember being assigned was about Queen Victoria who was a teenager at the time she inherited the throne and went on to serve as Queen for 63 years before her death in 1901. In that time, she met and married Prince Albert and had quite a number of children. When Albert died, she built a large, beautiful crystal palace in his memory (later headquarters for one of the very first World’s Fairs), and the province of Alberta was named for him. During her long reign, the world was taught that the sun never set on the British Empire. A special relationship was formed when Canada, Australia, South Africa, and India - as well as other smaller parts of the world - became independent nations modeled after British government.
With the death of Queen Victoria, her son, Edward VII, became king for nine years and grandson George V followed his father and served 25 years. King George had World War I to contend with and the Spanish Influenza epidemic as well as a massive economic depression which circled the globe of that time. With the rise of Hitler and the war in Spain as well as Japan and Russia rising to power, King George passed on the throne to his son, David, known as Edward VIII for 327 days in 1936. On my mother’s side of the family there were aunts, uncles, and cousins still in Canada at that time, so family scrapbooks had pictures of Edward VIII giving up the throne “for the woman he loved” and becoming known for the rest of his life as the Duke of Windsor. His younger brother, formally King George VI, followed in line and ruled for fifteen years before his death in 1952. The brothers were great grandsons of Queen Victoria.
Queen Elizabeth II is the fifth generation down from Queen Victoria and succeeded her father as he had no sons, and she was his oldest daughter. It was important that royalty marry other royalty. Elizabeth’s marriage to Prince Philip from Greece made Philip the royal consort. Her sister, Margaret, lost status by marrying out of the royal line and is now deceased.
In the late 1970s, I read a book written by an author who had left England for political reasons and settled in Australia. That author was Neville Schutte, and the book (one of many he wrote) was “In the Wet” published in 1953 with the story line set in the future (1983). Schutte was outspoken in his opposition to Queen Elizabeth II, who at the time was newly on the throne, and lists Elizabeth’s failure to deal with communism and post war problems, a possible atomic third world war, and suggests that she abdicate to her son Charles – a toddler at the time the book was written. While the book should not be read for factual information, it is frequently quoted as gospel in discussions of the monarchy form of government. Schutte and many others felt women should not rule! Today, most of the opposition within Canada appears to come from the multi-cultural growing pains of Canada with indigenous leaders emerging, and the old quarrels of French and English politics revived. Americans do not have a vote in whether the monarchy remains or changes, but we do benefit from strong ties to both Canada and the British government. And while we do not need to know all the details of their lives, the royal family has always been a special group we seem to regard as friends. On the fashion scale, Queen Elizabeth sets a very high standard for ladies in their 90s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.