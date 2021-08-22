Sturlaugson
This week’s column is a combination of two stories with the first a salute to the students having a first day at school. Currently that could be pre-school or maybe even day care. For others it might be kindergarten. The first day of school for me and for some older readers was actually first grade and left an indelible impression.
My mother believed it was the teacher’s job to teach, so she read us stories often but made no efforts to teach us to read or write. That was not the case with all of my classmates, and there are memories of classmates crying because the teacher’s instructions were not the way their mothers had taught them at home! Instead, my mother had made me a new red dress of a print fabric with tiny colored letters and numbers in the design. When I had learned to recognize all the letters and numbers, she hoped I would be able to read myself and that, of course, did happen with time. That dress was a favorite for a couple of years until younger cousins grew into it.
While I probably knew some of the children in that first grade class from Sunday School – Marilyn Walker and Lolita Lindsay are remembered in that context - the one classmate who stood out clearly was a cute, curly-haired little girl who was the closest of that era Langdon could get to Shirley Temple. Whether we had seen Shirley in the movies or not, most of us had a blue breakfast food bowl with her face at the bottom of the bowl in our homes. These colorful bowls came in boxes or bags of food as souvenirs. My new classmate was perky enough to possibly sing about the Good Ship Lollipop although I do not remember that happening. What I do recall is that her name was one none of the rest of us could spell – Oradell Sturlaugson. She was with us for a few years before moving to Wisconsin.
In that time frame, there were several Sturlaugson families in Langdon and, also, in the Svold-Akra-Cavalier areas. Today there are still descendants here, but they now have different last names. I did check both the Langdon and Cavalier phone books to be sure because three of the people I have known over the years have recently appeared in the obituary columns, and the second story I had been working on was about their ancestors.
Some Sturlaugson background: In 1883 Jonas Sturlaugsson (correct original spelling), his wife - Asgerdur Bjornsdottir, and their children: Asbjorn, Asgeir, Sigurdur, Jonas Jr., and Lara sailed from Iceland to Liverpool and then to Canada. Once in Canada they went by train to Pembina and then south and west to locate land and settled in the Akra-Svold part of Pembina County. Lara was the only daughter, and several of her nieces who were given her name later used Laura as a given name. The four brothers had their picture taken in America, so there was some question of where Lara was born as her birthdate was listed as 1883, and the family might still have been in Iceland at that time, or she could have been born enroute, or even after they had located the land which is still in the family.
Jonas’s parents were Sturlaugur Bjarnasson and Halldara Halldorsdottir. They came with other settlers from Iceland who also have relatives in North Dakota today named Bjornson, Halldorson, etc. who are still familiar names in the Icelandic communities. The Sturlaugson family name has been spread to other communities and states including Washington and Alaska where later generations settled. When the North Dakota Sturlaugsons had a family reunion in 1997 at Icelandic State Park, they had compiled a family history including 800 cousins and wrote that a number of the families were not yet complete. In the months following that celebration, I received letters from people as far away as Alaska hoping for more information. Part of the reason I was contacted is that Lillian Sturlaugson Stoelting had been a classmate of mine in high school, and we had kept in touch over the years. By 1997 she had already been fighting cancer for a time and had asked me to do some of the research in the UND Family History Room at Grand Forks. I do not speak or read Icelandic, of course, but that library had a good Icelandic collection of immigration and early settler’s information.
Others helping on the 1997 book were Lillian’s cousin, Patsy Sturlaugson Kenmitz, who died earlier this year and Richard Sturlaugson, a long-time businessman in Langdon, who died in May followed by the death of Lillian’s youngest brother, Dale, a few weeks ago. Knowing all of those people, I had gone back to their family history book and decided to write a bit about their history in the Langdon area. Another reason for writing about them is the fact that the NDSU Research Center at Langdon was officially dedicated as the Victor Sturlaugson Research Center. The first member of the Sturlaugson family I met, and possibly the first one most readers met, was Vic Sturlaugson who, during the Depression and later, had an office at the courthouse near the office where my mother worked. In that office he was the person to see if you wanted to join the CCCs (many local young men did) or to get work on WPA projects. But there was another part of the story that came first.
The original Sturlaugson immigrants did not live at Langdon, but their children found their way west from Pembina County. The first to settle here were Vic and Aldis (Johnson) Sturlaugson who knew each other from NDAC (now NDSU) as students and had possibly known each other from childhood being both were from Icelandic families. They were married in 1923 at Dickinson while Vic was working at the Experimental Station there. In 1925 this couple were assigned to the Experimental Farm at Langdon, now renamed the Research Center. Their nine children (Lorraine, Vern, Marvel, Leland, Lillian, Helen, Marian, Dale and Judy) were all born during the years they lived on the Experimental Farm. Eight of their children graduated from LHS over the years, and when the older girls began as cheerleaders, basketball fans were sure there was always a Sturlaugson on that squad. From Lorraine down to Jade Albrecht (a Sturlaugson granddaughter), they could have been right. Vic was superintendent of the Experimental Station at Langdon for 44 years and died in retirement at Park River in 1972. Since developing new and better varieties of crops was a major mission of the Research Center, the family was honored when a new variety of durum was named Vic in his honor.
Some of the relatives who came to live with them on the Experimental Farm took advantage of the nearby high school and continued to work while going to school. Steve and Una Sturlaugson were LHS graduates in 1931, and several other brothers and sisters are remembered as going to school in Langdon. If you attended Langdon High School from the 1930s to 1956, you might have had a Sturlaugson in your class. After 1956 the graduates might have been Sturlaugson grandchildren or even great-grandchildren.
While the Sturlaugson families remained members of the Icelandic churches in Pembina County until United Lutheran at Langdon opened its doors, they were active in most organizations and groups in Langdon including lodges and sometimes other churches. Steve Sturlaugson had an insurance office in Langdon until moving to Wisconsin in the mid-1940s. Sig Sturlaugson, later joined by his sons Richard and Ron, had a gas station in Langdon for many years. Their children and grandchildren also went to school at Langdon.
To the best of my knowledge, the only one of the original immigrants to live in Langdon was Vic Sturlaugson’s mother, Una Vernhardsdottir Leifer Sturlaugson, who came to live with the family at Langdon after the death of her husband in 1940. Born in 1880 she had immigrated at the age of 13 with her mother and other relatives who had settled at Glasston. One of her brothers wrote a book used for many years in local schools as the original history of North Dakota. She died in Mountain in 1952. This Mrs. Sturlaugson was the mother of eleven children: Jonas who died at age 28, Victor, Laura Brownson in Montana, Jerry in Washington, Bjorn (Bob) near Cavalier, John in Seattle, Steve in Madison, Wisc., Una Thorfinnson at Grand Forks, Sig at Langdon, Sigrud Hansen in Washington, and William at Moorhead.
