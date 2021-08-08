Olympic Memories
Before the 1960s there are vague memories of seeing Olympic medalists in newsreels at theaters or on the covers of possibly Life magazine. Radio and newspapers told us about some of the outstanding athletes of that day, and their pictures might be featured on breakfast food boxes. Then in 1962 I remember watching a film on television of a runner from Ethiopia competing in the Olympic marathon of 1960 running barefoot down a major street in Rome and capturing a gold medal. He had been running on the hills or mountains of Ethiopia since childhood and was the start of Ethiopian runners in international competition. That year we also saw what might have been an early Wide World of Sports film of an American female runner named Wilma Rudolph who became one of the first to break the color barriers in American contests and went on to dominate the sport for years to come. From that point on, I remember being entertained year after year by gymnasts, ice skaters, divers, runners of the famed 100-meter race, and so on. Obviously, most reading have similar memories of watching Yugoslavia (no longer a nation) beating Russia in basketball at 2 a.m. or a long line of gymnasts on rings, beam, horse, parallel bars, and floor exercises.
With that background I was not surprised to come home yesterday and find a phone call from the Bismarck Tribune asking about Ethel Catherwood. Hannah residents are now fewer in number, but many local people know Ethel as the little girl born at Hannah, ND, whose family moved to Saskatchewan when she was a baby. Ethel’s father had his children out competing in the backyard, and at a very young age she seemed to have a talent for jumping. She could outrun and out jump many of her competitors in school contests, a fact that brought her to the notice of the Canadian Olympic officials. Canada was setting out to send its first women’s team to the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam over protests from many politicians and even the Pope who felt women should not be competing in sports. By that time, Ethel was a beautiful girl who photographers fancied and became known as the Saskatoon Lily. Hounded by fans and paparazzi she grew to dislike, she became the first woman from Canada to win an individual gold medal in the Olympic high jump contest. In the 1932 games, Babe Didrickson won that competition, and Ethel, who had never become a Canadian citizen, moved back to the United States where she spent the rest of her life as far from the spotlight as possible according to her biographical sketches.
Diemert History
A recent visitor to the Cavalier County Library pulled a very thick book off the shelf in the North Dakota Room and asked me what I knew about it. Not having seen the book before, I was stumped but went back a few days later and soon realized it would be a book that would be of interest to many local families if they have not already obtained a copy. The book is titled “The Michel Diemert Family Tree” and begins in 1673 with the birth of the oldest known ancestor who lived in Bas-Rhin Department of Elsass, also known as Elsaze, Germany or France depending on who owned that portion of Alsace-Lorraine at the time. Compiled by Richard E. Diemert in 2018, the book takes some branches of the Diemert family from 1873 to the present day in almost 1200 pages and has bits of eleven different generations. Surprised at finding such a wealth of information on one family, I checked the shelf of local centennial books and did not find a single Diemert story in any of them! How they were missed by the Langdon, Wales, and Mt. Carmel centennial groups is a mystery.
The first pages of the book go back centuries and list the family during much of that time as living at Dettweiler, a town with several spellings depending on where the borders between Germany, France and Switzerland were located at that point in time, and the boundaries changed often. My own Kaercher ancestor had come from what maps show to be a place called Dudweiler in the same area. Could it be the same community? Then the narrative shifted to their journey on a ship called the Challenger leaving from Le Harve in France and arriving in New York September 22, 1831. The story tells of more than forty trips this ship made between 1820 and 1850 bringing settlers from Elsass/Elsaze/Alsace-Lorraine to America. My ancestors had arrived from Dedweiler earlier in the same year and had somehow made their way to Preston, Ontario, so it is quite possible they had come on the same ship on an earlier trip. The Diemerts (five families are mentioned) had left the ship and made their way to Waterloo County and, in fact, to a township in that county that you could see from Preston. Later both our relatives and the Diemerts had lived in Wilmot Township, and when land opened in the Huron Tract to the west in the early 1850s, my relatives settled in Hay Township. The Diemerts and others they married along the way settled in Carrick and Culross townships in next door Bruce County. Believe it or not, the next generations of both groups found their way to Cavalier County in the 1880s and into the next century.
Not every branch of every family is listed in this book, but if you know you have roots in Mildmay or Formosa or ancestors once lived in Carrick Township, you might find relatives in this book which is printed in World Family Tree format so a bit difficult to sort through the first time you try. All the many descendants of Michael Fischer are not listed nor are all the Schneiders and Koehmstedts, but enough of the Mt. Carmel and Wales family names appear that it is worth the effort to check them out. If the name is in bold print and has a + mark by the number, their children will be listed later in the book and so may grandchildren and others. Names to look for would include Fischer, Hill, Hell, Hoffarth, Ault, Messner, Klein, Bergman, Stoesser. Wagner, Beisinger (in our family it was spelled Baisiger), Kuneman, Moyer or Meyer, Schill, Schwartz, Lehman, Metzger and probably others.
Places the people listed settling when later generations moved on were in most of the western provinces of Canada, Montana, Washington, Oregon, and California along with a few branches in New York, New Orleans, St. Louis and elsewhere. One of the earliest Diemerts was a stonemason and so was Sol Diemenrt, remembered as laying the cornerstone for the building of St. Alphonsus Church in 1903. A book put out by the local KC group pictures this event and people pointing it out to me tried to find him, but the only person mentioned as being on the picture is hidden by the full skirts of the ladies watching him work. Building or construction plus farming appear to have been favorite occupations down through the years no matter where they lived. The book lists one of its contributors as still farming the original land in Carrick Township.
