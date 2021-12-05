Outstanding Grads 2009-2021
Many thanks to the outstanding graduates themselves, their parents, and friends who have helped with information on their lives, where they are now, and - in most cases - the type of work they are doing today. This week the stories begin with the awards given in 2009.
2009 – Xantippean Lonewolf and Leah Howatt. Xantippean Lonewolf, son of David and Christina Lonewolf, was one of four children from this family who attended Langdon Area High School while their family lived in Osnabrock. All of the Lonewolf children had names beginning with “X”, and Xan is remembered as calling himself “the X Factor” in some of his activities. That phrase has different meanings - one associated with math equations and another associated with a TV show from England by that name which auditions hopeful singers and spots qualities that lead to stardom. With an unusual name, Xan appeared in two listings on the internet. One was the NDHSAA website listing champions at state sponsored events. No record was found of singing pop stardom for Xan. LAHS had a relay team in track that won the State Championship that year with a time of 1:31:86. Runners on the team were Jon Dinius, Jordan Fisk, Xantippean Lonewolf, and his younger brother, Xenos. The second internet listing may have been designed as a resume for future employment. Xan gave his life history including that he was a naval veteran, a world traveler, and acquainted with broken hearts. At that point in time, he listed his occupation as landscape architect and was in his fourth year at NDSU working toward a degree in landscape design and was working with the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department in the Walhalla area. Leah Howatt is the daughter of Lisa and Jeremy Schuler and Van and Lisa Howatt. Growing up in Langdon, she was active in music and band and won honors at state playing her flute. She was also a cheerleader and honor student. Following high school Leah went to UND for a degree in business administration and met her now husband, Michael Morgen, who is a graduate of UND School of Aviation. They now live in Chicago where he flies for United, and Leah is a department head for Redfin Real Estate. As a transaction coordinator she is able to work from home.
2010 – Bo Balsdon and Gretchen Luhmann. Bo Balsdon is the son of Darla Roder and Kenneth Balsdon. He grew up in rural Osnabrock and is remembered as a bright little toddler who spent lots of time at his grandmother’s while mom was working. He was later an honor student active in numerous school activities - music, drama, and some of the countywide contests. Following high school, Bo went on to NDSU for his bachelor’s degree in anthropology. Learning about long ago civilizations led to a deeper interest in present day community development and further courses in city government. Today he is a loan processor in business banking working with Gate City Bank in Fargo, a job which began with being in customer services where he visited with customers over the phone. During the pandemic, their bank became a major part of the PPPT (paycheck protection plan) in North Dakota for local small businesses. Yes, several Langdon businesses received funds from this plan to cover salaries during the lockdowns. Gretchen Luhmann is the youngest daughter of Dennis and Barbara Luhmann’s nine children. Three of her older brothers and at least two of her cousins were also chosen for the outstanding awards before Gretchen came along. Gretchen graduated from Bethel College with a BA in History. She received her Master’s degree in Library and Information Science with certificates in digital curation and digital libraries from Dominican University. She is now a reference librarian with the Ela Area Public Library in Lake Zurich, IL. Gretchen, now Stoner, is married, the mother of two children, and lives in Cary, IL.
2011 – Dylan Crockett and Shannon Overby. Dylan Crockett, son of Tom and Barb Crockett, is well remembered for his participation in sports of all kinds while in high school. Following graduation, he enrolled in NDSU with possible coaching or teaching in his future and did some summer coaching with the baseball program. Like many college students, he also looked for a part-time job in Fargo and found one at Scheels where many of the customers were former sports opponents or their coaches - possibly just his kind of people. Soon he was working for them full-time and more recently Scheels sent him on contract to work in one of their stores in Texas. Shannon Overby, daughter of Jeff and Becky Overby, decided back in second grade that she wanted to be a nurse. Parents or Santa brought her a little nurse kit, and she went to work curing the ailments of her dolls and pets. She also did some work at the CCMH while in high school and after graduation went to UND where she got her nursing degree in 2014. Even before graduation, she had been hired to work in the Altru ER unit. Between classes she worked at CCMH and in 2018 was hired to work at the hospital in Cavalier. Shannon is married to Travis Bjornstad, and they live on a farm northeast of Olga, have a set of twins, and maybe, by the time this is printed, another brother or sister.
2012 – Coy Bata and Rachel Kram. Coy Bata, son of Kevin and Sue Bata, grew up on the family farm and began his education at St. Alphonsus, where mom was and still is a teacher, and then on to Langdon Area High School. For college he chose NDSU and has degrees in ag engineering and crop science. He is now a fifth-generation farmer on family land and also works as an agronomist at Weston Seeds. Rachel Kram, daughter of Roger and Deanne Kram, has a similar background growing up on the Kram farm near Osnabrock, attending St. Alphonsus School, active in 4-H, and at LAHS - active in band, honor society, and other groups. She became the first member of her family to join the NDSU marching band and to use her math skills for a degree in accounting. Currently, she is married to Brent Templin and lives in Minnesota.
2013 – Austin Winnegge and Brooke Darling. While it does not happen often, this is another couple who were chosen as Homecoming King and Queen in the fall of 2012 and went on to be chosen Outstanding Boy and Girl at graduation. Austin is the son of Shannon and Sherri Winnegge, and in high school, one of his major activities was football. As a result, Austin won a football scholarship to Moorhead State University and played on their team his first year of college. He was at Moorhead two years, and the second year he traveled to Spain to teach English in Barcelona. Later he worked in the Twin Cities and attended school in St. Paul to learn the skills needed as an electrical lineman. Currently he is employed in Denver, Colorado, as a lineman for Hooper Corporation, an electrical construction company and is working on his apprentice qualifications for Colorado. Brooke Darling is the daughter of Shauna Schneider of Wales. After graduation, she went on to Lake Region, and the last time I visited with her was at an ice show at the hockey arena, a place she knew well. While at Lake Region she did very well and was often pictured in their publications. Brooke’s college major was in marketing, and she currently works for a marketing firm in Grand Forks. Married in 2019, Brooke Tofte, along with her husband and little son, make their home in Grand Forks.
2014 – Kade Pengilly and Allison Borchardt. Kade Pengilly, son of Marty and Sherry Pengilly, was chosen the Outstanding Boy for the class of 2014. From little on up he had played on many teams and initially went on to Mayville State where he played ball for two years and then went to NDSU. Baseball was possibly his favorite as he coached the Legion baseball team which went to State in 2017 and did very well there. He was part of DECA, an organization for business majors, in college and remembered going to the national marketing event. His degree was in agriculture and business, and returning to Langdon, he went to work with Ag Country Services where he is a loan officer and also works on the management end of the position. Like many of the boys in this week’s listing, he is not married yet but shared that he is engaged. Allison Borchardt came to Langdon from the merge with Milton where she grew up. She is the daughter of Harley and Valerie Borchardt, and one of her main interests throughout her life has been music - studying piano, band instruments, singing and playing for the Milton Lutheran Church when she happened to be in the area. Allison went on to UND where she majored in music and teaching; met and married her husband, Michael Thompson; and they now live in Karlstad, MN. Both Allison and Michael are in the music department at Marshall County Central in New Folden, MN, where she directs the band students and Michael works with the school choirs. Michael also has grandparents in Langdon.
2015-2021 – The final group of students include a number of people who are still in college or very recent grads working at their first jobs in their chosen profession. Due to space available in this last column, we will list their names and briefer stories for them.
2015 – Dalton Fetsch and Renae McGauvran. Dalton Fetsch is the son of Greg and Patti Fetsch and went to UND for his training as an occupational therapist and is currently working in Grand Forks. Renae McGauvran is the daughter of Louis and Lynn McGauvran and has her teaching degree from UND. Currently she is teaching third grade in Park River and working on her Master’s in Education with a future that might include administration.
2016 – Austin Hart and Madison Girodat. Austin Hart is the son of Brian and Darby Hart and a second-generation choice for this honor. He is attending NDSU in their School of Pharmacy while at the same time working as a pharmacy tech in a Fargo drug store. He also has a few years of working at Langdon Community Drug on his resume`. Madison Girodat, daughter of David and Carol Girodat, began her nursing career at UND, and the next year transferred to Northland Tech where she got her LPN certification. She is working in one of the Altru clinics in Grand Forks at the present time.
2017 – Ryan Kram and Madison Gapp. Ryan is the son of Jeff and Jackie Kram and is enrolled at UND in their Commercial Aviation program. He is still in school. Madison Gapp, the daughter Glenn and Julianne Gapp, enrolled in University of Mary at Bismarck and completed her degree in occupational therapy with a specialty that did not get into my notes. She was married last year, and currently she and her husband make their home in Bismarck.
2018 – Jacob Kram and Rachel Hill. Jacob is the son of Roger and Deanne Kram and the second member of his family to be chosen for this award. Like his sisters, Jacob enrolled at NDSU and has been in the marching band. His major is in mathematics, and he is still in school. Rachel Hill, the daughter of Randy and Barb Hill, is a second-generation for this honor. My notes say she is playing volleyball at the college level for Mayville and doing very well. It is quite possible that she will be a third-generation teacher when her college days are over.
2019 – Travis Johnson and Brianna Bakke. Travis is the son of Corey and Julie Johnson and may one day be a full-fledged sixth-generation farmer on early homestead land. He attended Lake Region for his credentials in precision ag and currently has been working at LaFrenz Seed as well as for Overby Farms. Brianna Bakke is the daughter of David and Lisa Bakke. She was a winner in spelling and other contests when I first met her and is attending UND, but I do not know her major.
2020 – Sydney Ullyott and Abby Romfo. Sydney Ullyott might be the third twin in 70 years of this award! He is the son of Darrin and Cami Ullyott and is attending Minot State. When I asked about his major, I was told golf, but he also has done well in hockey, football and other endeavors. Abby Romfo is the first third-generation graduate to receive this award which in her family began with her grandfather, Dennis Throndset, and her aunt, Dawn Throndset Kruk. Abby is the daughter of Trevor and Jennifer Romfo. My notes say she is attending UND for a degree in education, but she also has a history of strong interest in FBLA and business. She is still a student.
2021 – Simon Romfo and Hailey Thorlakson. Simon is at UND, a part of their football team, and from past experience, we know he has the talent to be almost anything he wants. Simon is the son of Troy and Rachelle Romfo and the fourth twin to receive this award. Simon and Hailey were the Homecoming King and Queen in the fall of 2020. Hailey is the daughter of Kim Thorlakson and the first from a set of triplets to be chosen for the outstanding award. She received a number of scholarships and is attending UND, but I did not learn her major which often changes after the student reaches college level. The long list has been fun to research and to learn about.
