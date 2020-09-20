The Right to Vote
August 26, 2020, marked the centennial of voting rights for women in the United States, and the Cavalier County Republican had a good story about the passing of the 19th Amendment which brought this right to local women. The library also has an interesting display on the Amendment and its history. Not wanting to duplicate their efforts I wanted to write about votes for women in Langdon, ND, and that is where I ran into what might best be called a brick wall.
Reading old newspapers in the 1970s had revealed some entertaining little stories about early Langdon politics, but if any women were involved - they were not elected to political positions. There was no memory of any history lessons telling when women first voted! I had first heard of suffragettes when watching the movie “Mary Poppins.” That movie was set in England, and Mrs. Banks, the mother of the children Mary took care of, was an active suffragette. I was sure there could be a story in Langdon’s earlier history that I should find for a column. However, where the notes might be was a mystery, and the original early newspapers are not only too fragile to read, but the courthouse has been basically on lockdown for several months. The search began with my personal collection of odds and ends which turned up excerpts from Alexander Henry’s Journal (late 1700s) and the subsequent fur trade eras, a book or two about the journeys of Lewis and Clark (1800s), and a copy of the 1850 census of Minnesota which contained names and places in parts of what would soon be Dakota Territory. All of these were before the rights of voting reached our area.
The Centennial issue of the North Dakota Blue Book had dates and political information such as Dakota Territory was established by the federal government in 1861 with the first legislature held at Yankton and the first governor, William Jayne, appointed by President Lincoln. Even before that time, forts had been established, and steamships were travelling to Winnipeg on the Red River and to Fort Union on the Missouri. Homesteads began near Pembina in 1862 with Charles Bottineau’s claim in Pembina County. Cavalier County was not organized until July 8, 1884, and the election that fall listed only men on the ballot or elected. Even the wives who served lunch to the voters were not named.
The first legislative mention of Langdon appears in the January through March 1885 session of the Territorial Legislature held in Bismarck with Patrick McHugh representing Langdon and Judson LaMoure representing Pembina. Up to this point, legislative sessions had been held at Yankton. The towns represented in 1885 appear to mark the north/south split in territorial representation. There were interim committee meetings and, in early copies of the Cavalier County Courier, beginning late in 1885, reporters had mentioned McHugh as “friendly with suffragettes” demonstrating at these meetings. His wife and daughter Anna also attended some of these events, and it is possible the demonstrators were people they knew. It is also possible the newspaper at that time was owned by another potential politician who used the item in the paper as criticism that might help his future campaign. The group elected to serve as the 1887 delegates to the legislature were John Bidlake of Olga and P. C. Donovan of Neche. Bidlake lived first at Beaulieu and later at Osnabrock, while Donovan had land interests at Neche and an early bank at Langdon. In the same era, McHugh served on a committee that met with politicians from Wyoming on topics concerning state boundaries. I did not find out how the subject of women voters might have colored the conversations of that meeting, but women in Wyoming received voting rights along with statehood. For general elections North Dakota did not receive that privilege with statehood. The constitution in the Blue Book uses all male terms in describing those eligible for voting. The four men elected for the legislature in 1888 were Patrick McHugh and Benjamin Rush Glick from Langdon and Joseph Powles and John McBride from Milton. They were the group who compiled the State Constitution.
However, the first woman to vote in Langdon is thought to have voted before statehood and was not a member of the McHugh family. This event was a school election probably in 1888. The Langdon School had outgrown its former location near the present day CCMH or clinic which was considered a township or rural school. A new board was elected and purchased or was given the block which is now the home of the Activity Center. The first unit of the Twin School was built in 1889. John Mahon was elected to the school board at that time and headlines in a Langdon paper read “Mrs. John Mahon, first woman to cast her ballot in Langdon.” John Mahon served on that board until the last of their children graduated from Langdon High School and went on to UND. Mrs. Mahon had cast her ballot to help elect her husband. She went on to help decorate, make decisions and claim both that school building and the one that followed as her special mission in life. When the cornerstone boxes were opened later, boards learned that Mrs. Mahon’s fingerprints were apparently on all of the items contained in those receptacles. When I questioned the legality of all this several years ago, I was told “no one argued with Mrs. Mahon". It is possible that with so many women teachers a special exemption was made for voting in school elections.
Langdon did have a group of WCTU who remained active until about 1980. In general, suffrage for women became a major cause for WCTU groups across the nation. Elizabeth Preston Anderson, wife of the pastor at Drayton, Fargo and elsewhere, was well known in the Langdon area and headed the North Dakota unit of WCTU for many years.
The town also had a built-in suffragette leader, Cora Ross Clark, the daughter and possibly granddaughter of military leaders from the Mexican and Civil Wars. Cora was trained in elocution, and after marrying Charlie Clark, barber and horse trader, she spoke for many groups and encouraged her children to follow in her footsteps. Actress Betsy Ross Clark, written about in previous columns, was her daughter. I stumbled on a part of her history when reading the abstract for our house as it had been Charlie and Cora’s original home. Another Clark house (home of Charlie’s mother) was part of the house across the alley from us. Cora’s brother Frank Ross sold his original claim to J. F. Ramage, and Langdon’s elementary school is now on that land.
Women in general did not run for public offices, but some very capable women found desks at the Langdon Courthouse. Helen Sullivan, who ran against male candidates for county superintendent, left her mark on that office before going on to graduate training in New York and a teaching career at UND.
Like a number of other early homesteaders, one of my grandfathers was a supporter of Theodore Roosevelt following Teddy from the Republican party to the progressive or Bull Moose side in the 1912 election, which Roosevelt lost. As a result, all the children in the family grew up hearing about politics, and it was a special time when the two older boys were allowed to vote. But in large families some of the older children are girls, and there did come a time when the girls wanted to vote as well. Grandpa did not think education for girls was important. If they could read and write a little that would be enough. Some country schools had only primary grades with both children and parents learning to read and write. Successful country school teachers would be hired for town schools and encouraged students to come to Langdon or Hannah or Milton to further their education. My aunts, Adeline and Clara, came to Langdon for this reason, working for Langdon families. Some of the families they worked for moved away and invited them to work in other communities. Along with other friends, these two went to Grand Forks where Adeline worked for a druggist’s family (with roots in Hay Township) and Clara worked for a doctor with relatives in Hannah. Neighbors were often professors at UND. Grand Forks did have women campaigning to vote.
Around 1911 a younger sister, Pearl, was a winner at the county fair in the County Spelling Bee held under the guidance of Helen Sullivan. At that time rural schools did not all go to eighth grade, and Pearl wanted to be a teacher. Following in her sister’s footsteps she got a job in Langdon working for her room and board and was able to finish 8th grade. The next step would be high school, and Grandpa said No. No teachers in our family. Pearl became a telephone operator. Mabel, the next daughter, set her sights on something higher. She would work in a bank. To do that you had to go to business school. With Adeline and Clara working in Grand Forks, Mabel took the train to Ackers Business College and was soon working in a bank near Rugby. About that time, voting rights for women became a national issue, and the 19th Amendment was passed. The four older sisters voted in the 1920 election and continued that practice as long as they were able.
The result of this practice meant that my mother also took voting very seriously, and I grew up with some excellent role models. When I was a child, it appeared that in many homes the father decided how the members of the household would vote. My grandfather had apparently practiced that rule, so other relatives and neighbors took it upon themselves to instruct my mother and her sisters on how they should vote. Our home was deluged by political advice and instructions. Listening to all this, I asked questions. My mother let me walk with her to the school gym where Langdon residents voted. I had to stand by the door and not go with her to the booth. She described it as a “secret ballot”, and only the voter could know how that voter had marked their ballot. When my oldest aunt, Adeline, was 90 and living at the Osnabrock Home, she let us know she wanted to vote in the presidential election. The candidates were Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter. After her brother brought her campaign souvenirs and too much advice, she took great pleasure in cancelling her brother’s vote. As a result, I asked about her favorite president, and with no hesitation at all, she said “President Wilson.” Wilson was before my time so I asked why. She was quick to respond: “He gave women the vote.”
