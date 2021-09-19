Remember When?
Last week’s column was interrupted several times by news of friends who were hospitalized and before the end of the week had died- not a good atmosphere in which to write stories. However, in the midst of the more tragic phone calls, I got another one. This time from Lori Dettler at the elementary school. Lori had been sent a picture of a rural school (location unknown) by Mike Brumley of Springfield, Missouri. Did I know anyone who could identify the school? Thinking readers enjoy old pictures, I sent the copy on to the newspaper thinking they would not print it until we had better identification, but they did print it. Later in the week, I got another message from Mr. Brumley with more history on his part of the story.
Mike Brumley has been doing his family history (no, he did not tell me the family names or if they had any connection to North Dakota), and while strolling around at a flea market he found pictures displayed for sale, and this one caught his eye. Estate agents often end up with boxes of memorabilia that they sell to antique collectors who end up putting a small price on the items which are sold at auctions or markets often many miles from where they originate He has found a lot of pictures that seemed to tell their own stories, so he took the picture home, apparently magnified it to see more of the details, and then set out to find a place named Langdon where it might have come from.
Over the years, many families named Langdon have visited our town. Langdon - just east of Calgary, AB; Langdon, ND; and several spots in Minnesota are all named for Robert Bruce Langdon, a member of the Federal Railroad Commission in 1884. Langdon, Iowa, is named for a pioneer in that state, and we know about the town and name because when a descendant from Langdon, Iowa, met Lars Liebeler with roots in our area, he married her, and they have a son Langdon Liebeler. That Langdon has visited Lebanon Cemetery to find the graves of his great and great-great-grandparents. Several places in New York and Massachusetts are named for older original Langdon families connected to railroad building and politics. A descendant of that group married a young writer and often traveled on family-built or owned trains. That later famous writer used the pen name Mark Twain. His son was Langdon Clemens (Twain’s original name). Author David Baldacci, a fan of Mark Twain since reading Tom Sawyer, and other well known books as a child, uses characters Langdon and Tom in several of his novels for present day readers.
While the picture in last week’s edition did not show the details of the bats, balls, and other sports equipment, Brumley found those as well as the clothing dated to an era which matched the year given on the sign in front of the children. He had noticed several of the boys wearing ties and dressier jackets and had on overalls under the more formal wear indicating the picture of was rural children. So he studied the sign more closely. Originally it read 123 not 1923. Was there a town with a school district 123 or simply 23? The closest he could come was North Dakota 100-23 (Langdon Area School). Local people who file income tax will remember putting that number in a box on the state form.
The white frame building in the background would not be either a Langdon Public or St. Alphonsus school since by 1923, both schools were of brick construction and by 1923 had larger classes with children closer to the same size than the group pictured. When I worked at the courthouse, there was a file in a basement storage room listing township schools by number and year so if readers recognized any of the students it might be possible to identify them in the future. Anyone who would like a closer look at possibly a clearer picture can let me know, and I will forward his photograph to you.
Now readers know as much as I do (or more) about this picture, and we would be glad to know if anyone in our area recognized a long ago relative on the picture.
Unwritten stories:
Story suggestions come from many directions as the years go by, and two that I received earlier this summer have been set aside with apologies to the people asking about them.
One was a request that I research the beginning of the Langdon Eagles Club and in the process interview Lowell Kartes, one of the founders who currently makes his home at Maple Manor. I found the clipping showing Lowell and other early members burning the mortgage on the building but nothing filed under the Eagles as an organization. Maybe that information is kept under another heading. Because the group is a fraternal organization for men, it was not one I had ever considered joining. The reason for this request came because the group will mark its 50th year next year, so the request was timely. The best I could do was to notify current members to start thinking about this, and hopefully they will research and celebrate in fine style.
The second request came from Elizabeth Enoch in California. Her maiden name was Bergman, but their family had moved to California in the 1940s, possibly to do war work, so she had not graduated from school in Langdon but as a former student knew about the 100 year reunion for St. Alphonsus students. Only three Bergman students from that era were listed in the 1976 directory, and she was not among them.
Thelma Bergman Howatt was listed and had heard of Ida Mae Kempel, another family member whose books are available in the Cavalier County Library. So I read the books but initially lost Elizabeth’s letter. She had copied a part of their family history written by her mother which includes Messner, Perius, and Bergman history which she felt had been distributed to interested family members and wondered if there was a place family stories could be filed here so visitors of the future could look them up. I remember some being at the museum at Dresden unless they have been lost over the years, and the librarians at the library do have several individual family publications where this material could be filed. If you are a member of those families and would like reading about them or a copy of what she has sent, please let me know. These are both good stories which we do not want to lose. Thank you to the people who have suggested them.
