Masks or Not?
One of the hot topics of the day is whether or not children will wear masks on the bus, in the classroom, on playgrounds and in locker rooms when schools open this fall. My personal opinion, which some may disagree with (maybe most people reading this!), is that if the parents, bus drivers, teachers, aides and administrators begin wearing them now the children will adjust with fewer complaints. If the adults do not set the example, the children will be hard to convince. One discussion heard recently dealt mostly with how to punish the children. Kids are smart. If something is real and serious, they can be influences by examples more easily than by punishments.
As a case in point, both the Spanish flu epidemic of the World War I era and the later polio epidemics were situations where it took only the death of one family member or classmate to make extra precautions common sense. Dr. McQueen was not only mayor but headed the doctors in Langdon, and he set standards people followed. Another of the local doctors was on military duty at the time so those at home were short-handed and overworked. During World War II some resented rationing, staying home because they lacked tires or gasoline or giving up sugar needed for canning when our birthdays rolled around and the candles were placed on a cardboard cake. We survived, of course. I remember my mother making a game out of some of the shortages.
Having a Sunday when someone else played the piano this week was a nice vacation, and I learned you can sing behind your mask. In fact, by the movement of their faces behind other masks, I believe I did not sing alone. Humming, however, was encouraged by the pastor so we did not sing loudly.
The library is now back on the mailing list of some of the newer books printed in 2020. Some of you may enjoy reading just because it is so obvious they were written before we knew about coronavirus. The stories make eating out a norm, days are planned around Facebook, wedding dresses cost more than a foreign sports car and no borders are closed. The book characters travel, shop, plan adventures and dine endlessly. Deaths are limited to necessary story lines. I have spent a bit of time re-reading some old favorites and some new authors.
Debbie Macomber has been a popular author for local readers and took a year off to grieve the death of a close friend. Her friend died of cancer so this story is not one with a lighthearted theme. On the other hand, a newer author watches her neighbors with her binoculars and writes about them anonymously on her blog. Neighbors and strangers convinced she is writing about them confess to or deny crimes they have not been involved in and mayhem results. Her previous book involved nine women and one little black dress. And then there are some new or re-printed books by Clay Jenkinson l, who likes North Dakota and especially Thomas Jefferson, Lewis and Clark and Theodore Roosevelt. It is possible he has played all of them at some time in his life. Because his books are in tiny print, it takes me a long time to read his stories.
Langdon Long Ago Index
One of my aunts, as well as many other Cavalier County Republican readers, had kept many of the best of Ed Franta’s Frantacism columns in scrapbooks. Their books also had obituaries, weddings, police reports and birth announcements in between the columns, and when they ran out of official type scrapbooks, they pasted these clippings in old catalogs, magazines and so on. Others kept the clippings or the papers in boxes to sort when they had time. After their deaths, many of these collections ended up being thrown away by relatives who simply could not keep everything. When talking to Ed about this, he told me that his columns were in the bound volumes of the newspaper (then in a frigid storeroom behind the newspaper), and people were welcome to read them. I did not start out to write a column but just wanted to drum up local history enthusiasm before our centennial, and the project grew.
Following the Langdon Centennial in 1988 visitors to the area suggested I put together a book of the stories used as Long Ago columns that were not printed in the centennial book. None of the early columns were in the centennial book and I no longer had rough drafts of the originals. So we compromised. I would try to locate some of the better columns and make an index so people who wanted specific information would know at least the newspaper volume where it might be located. About half of the stories already written were found by name or date. A list of those was typed out and given to the library and the museum – two places people often stopped wanting information. The project never was carried on as I was busy on other projects, but the index idea was always in the back of my mind.
Early on, Evelyn Overby and her sister had kept scrapbooks which had some of the columns. Their niece and daughter, Esther Gendreau, continued that project as did others. Their books, as well as the ones done by Duane Field, had Langdon Long Ago but also great stories by others. As the scrapbook keepers died, some of their books came to me but most did not. In the meantime computers had been invented, and each time a computer died I lost dozens or hundreds of stories.
When Don Pankratz called to tell me he had five of Duane’s scrapbooks, I set out to list the ones Duane had collected in a notebook which got lost as well. The library collection of newspapers were boxed by year, and we had planned to fill in weeks Duane had not saved from that source. There was simply not time for a project that complicated. I did get some lists completed and typed (roughly 1985-1990) in the computer at the library and would spend about a month each summer trying to complete more of the project. It is truly a losing game! When or if the library computer is again available, I may have some from the years after 2000 to add to the listings there. There could even be some original columns in a computer that has not functioned since 2011. No one expected there to be so many stories, so we did not plan to preserve them for the future. It is another case of too soon old and too late smart.
However, because many of the resource materials used to write the columns can be found in the library collection, the answers to your questions may be available. Collected scrapbooks from several sources are already at the museum and the library, and both have copying facilities. Any books I might have that were compiled by others are also slated to find their way to the library in the future.
