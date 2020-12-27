Blue Christmas
Several loyal readers of this column have already asked what Christmas carol I would write about this year, and in a year of way too much uncertainty, I almost scrapped that normal tradition. But hearing comments that this would be a blue Christmas for many people. I typed in the name of the song on the computer and up came a very mixed bag of connotations for things termed 'Blue Christmas'.
High on the list were colors used for Christmas and some of the ways that influences our celebrations. The short version is that red stands for passion and joy as well as warmth which sometimes is much needed when late December rolls around. Green is associated with life, growing things and evergreens which have become a symbol of everlasting life. White is for purity symbolized in the birth of the Baby Jesus and surrounding those who live in northern climates by the snow. Those three colors are also liturgical colors for most Christian denominations. Purple signifying royalty has been used as a liturgical color, but in more recent years blue was chosen as a symbol of generosity, and both are appropriate for the Christmas season and will be visible in churches around the world. For centuries, painters dressed the Virgin Mary with a blue cloth over her head. Most will remember years of nativity plays when this was always “Mary’s costume”.
When Queen Victoria’s husband died in the 1800s, not only England but English descendants through the extensive British colonies and in the United States wore black out of sympathy for the Queen. Stores did not have enough black material on hand to meet that demand so blue was accepted as proper mourning wear. With that beginning, we are told, the color blue became associated with sadness. Being a softer color than black, it may also have been felt to be a comforting shade.
Current decorators choose many shades of blue for Christmas ranging from blue poinsettias and roses to all blue lights and ornaments on their trees. I am not sure I have ever had an all blue Christmas outfit, but if that is one of your favorite colors, it is appropriate for everyone but Santa to wear. There are fun memories of second graders making tissue paper angels for our classroom tree, and some of them were blue.
Celebrations and holidays are usually very colorful times and not only the United States. The world as a whole has taken on a melting pot approach, both ancient and newer customs have blended into our celebrations. Areas known for their celebration of Midsummer’s Night in June also celebrated the Longest Night in December when the sun rarely appeared at all. During the darkness of the Winter Solstice the celebration included candles and lamps. In Jewish tradition, many years before our Christmas traditions began, they had a Feast of Lights begun when the oil in their lamps miraculously burned for eight nights during the Maccabean revolt. That celebration, with its own traditional foods and eight days of gift giving, is now known as Hanukkah. Friends in Denver, which has long had a solid Jewish community living there, decorated for Christmas with a different touch---they used white and blue candles in their menorah and hung Hanukkah décor on the newly popular, for those days, silver artificial Christmas trees.
Currently a Christian Longest Night service, held a few days before Christmas Eve and Day services, has become a memorial service honoring those who will not be with us whether because of illness, death, or travel situations as well as a time of prayer for families separated. With the pandemic separating families this year, churches across denominational lines held services like that on December 20 and refer to that event as Blue Christmas. The practice began several years ago, but this year it was especially appropriate.
Thinking about the way colors are expressed in our own Christmas celebrations, of course, led me back to my own childhood when electric lights for Christmas trees were newly available, but electricity was limited. The strings of lights (often one per household) had only a few bulbs which had to be tested each year to make sure they worked. Before the farm areas had electric lights, our rural Zion Church had a tree with candles which were lighted only one time and then immediately removed as they were a serious fire hazard. My guess would be that form of lighting was discontinued around the start of World War II. Families with a generator or wind charger that produced 32 volt electricity did have lighted Christmas trees in the late 1930s and early 1940s. My memory is that the light string at our house in Langdon had eight bulbs with a metal reflector behind each bulb to enhance their colors. That string of lights had been purchased when my parents lived in Moorhead and were still in use after I had grown up and was living elsewhere. When the tree lights were on at our house, all other lighting in that part of the house was turned off. There were warnings on the boxes the lights came in as well as through the media to be sure to never leave the Christmas lights burning when you left your house.
Trees were decorated differently in those days – actually much like the tree people see on the Peanuts cartoon Christmas shows. A few lights and then some special ornaments, many of them made by children. Some families strung popcorn, rose hips or cranberries to use as garland. At school we made colored paper chains, and one year we brought in paper lids from what might have been milk bottles and made garlands out of those. It was an era of saving and ingenuity that some remember fondly and others may never have known. Most families bought one package of tinsel, and some removed it carefully after the holidays to save for next year. My mother had a box of glass ornaments that she had purchased or been given when working in Fargo that were carefully placed on the tree each year and wrapped in tissue paper to save for later trees.
While I do not remember bird feeders like many families have today, many families did their butchering during the holidays. After butchering days, the lard would be rendered and some of the suet used for cooking with a generous amount set aside to feed the birds. A cousin attending college in Illinois rode the train home each Christmas because roads were not dependable in winter and brought an empty trunk with him. I remember them packing Sterling’s trunk with fresh meat to take back to school.
Growing up, we decorated homes in red and green until Irving Berlin wrote a song that most of us loved when sung by Bing Crosby, “White Christmas”. According to the lyrics, that was in 1941. Thinking back to that time, I do not remember having blue lights on the Christmas tree, but the dainty and fragile glass balls used in those days may have included some with that color. Everything on the trees had a story behind it and visiting was a major part of Christmas. When company came, which seemed to be every day, they would be shown that year’s tree and the stories repeated for the benefit of each guest. We listened to similar stories at their homes as well.
Meanwhile we had religious Christmas carols and fun songs like “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” Gene Autry’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and some time later what I remember as Burl Ives teaching us about “Frosty the Snowman”. The effect of World War II was felt all through the 1940s and later and was echoed in the music with songs like “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Silver Bells” and others that are classics today. The draft for military service separated many couples and that, too, was reflected in the music. Jay W. Johnson who wrote scripts and jingles for radio in New York came up with the lyrics for the song “Blue Christmas” in the late 1940s. He collaborated with songwriter and guitarist Billy Hayes to put the song together. They shopped around for big bands who would record the song for dancing, and it was recorded in 1948 by two popular bands in the area. Hugo Winterhalter, leader of one of the big bands, put out the first sheet music, yes, with a blue cover but no mention of who sang the lyrics. Then along came Ernest Tubb who recorded “Blue Christmas” in country style out of Nashville, taking the song to #1 on the charts around 1950.
Actual fame for the song in its best-known format did not come until 1957 when Elvis, backed up by the Jordanaires, was compiling a Christmas recording. This was not a song they expected to win any awards, but many years later it is one of the world-wide Christmas favorites, and the young Elvis version has become a classic. Many others have followed with their own renditions in the last 70 years.
While most will read this after Christmas Day, I wish you all a happy time whether you are with family or sheltering safely from the virus.
