A New Book of Local History:
Sometimes a new book about places near us comes out. Without even seeing the book or knowing the exact title, those of us whose grandparents and great-grandparents came here before statehood know it will be worth reading. Jim Benjaminson from Walhalla has been researching life in Pembina County and the surrounding area for much of his lifetime and has a book out on the areas which particularly interested him down through the years - in other words, both new and old stories about Pembina County and some of its neighbors. Until 1871 that area included all of Cavalier County. When some of our ancestors first came, it was a two or three day trip to the Pembina County seat - which at that time was located in the town of Pembina - just to go to court, register their land, or sometimes to have a picture of themselves taken so they could send the results back home to wherever they had started out.
As settlers poured into our part of Dakota Territory, primarily from eastern Canada with some of Scandinavian heritage coming from Iowa or Minnesota, the area grew very fast. Hoping eventually for statehood, the 1885 Territorial Census was taken with Pat McHugh as the prime census taker for what is today Cavalier County. He recorded over 5,000 settlers—more than our population today with many of them young people and about 2,000 classed as school-age. County boundaries were a bit fluid in those days, so an election was held which separated 15 townships from Pembina County and added them to the ranges west of the line which had already been designated Cavalier County. At that time, several of the townships were double their present size and quite a few had different names. Olga and maybe Elkwood or Vang got mail, but places like Milton, Osnabrock, Easby, Langdon and Hannah often got mail addressed in care of a prominent citizen living nearby.
In Pembina County, things were a bit better. The town of Pembina had been a fur trading post since possibly the late 1700s and was the site of the annual fur trading rendezvous as well as eventually Fort Pembina. Priests began holding services at smaller settlements so there are records of churches, burial grounds and small schools. The hunters with the fur trade traveled west in search of the buffalo each year. They had no roads but had blazed trails. Some old maps list the trails crossing what is Cavalier County today as leading to Fort Totten, but that could be a bit questionable since the mixed bloods living in our area were almost entirely Chippewa or Ojibway who wintered west of Winnipeg, at St. Joe (an old name for the Leroy and Walhalla areas), near Pembina, or in the Turtle Mountains. The Indians associated with Fort Totten in that area were the more warlike Sioux and not as involved in the fur trade.
I have not yet had a chance to read this new book but am sure the family stories Benjaminson would want to include are those of families who might still have family in our area. I was told he included stories of Louis Riel whose holiday was celebrated by Canada just last week – and attended by modern day Metis who remembered Riel as “Uncle Louis”. Born just south of St. Boniface, Riel’s mother was a member of the Ladjimodiere family and related to many from the Red River settlement now known as Winnipeg and its suburbs. Riel also has his name on streets in North Dakota towns since he spent time on both sides of the border.
The book is available from the Cavalier Chronicle office, and I am told the price is affordable, so stop in and pick one up. Proceeds after expenses will go to Pembina County Historical Society.
Geographic Neighbors:
With the pandemic making gatherings of school children from across the country at Washington, D.C. an unwise situation, the National Geographic cancelled the previously held Geographic Bee. A notice on this credited the annual bees long time moderator, Alex Trebec, with suggesting a home version of the contest which could involve children and their parents in a daily quiz. Materials for this could be obtained by schools who had formerly held geographic bees.
While there were no geographic bees when I was growing up and I remember almost nothing about geography lessons in the Langdon Public School, I grew up in a house with maps on the wall to trace the war and books of maps we could study even if we never anticipated any travel. Our house also had family members who provided us with jigsaw puzzles. By second grade my puzzle of the 48 states and their capitals had been memorized.
Then in 8th grade Mr. Osmon told us we had to learn all the counties in North Dakota plus their county seats in order to be promoted to high school. Bottineau, Grand Forks, and Bowman were not too difficult, but our class was not shy about asking why isn’t Cavalier in Cavalier County or Towner in Towner County? The class had a lot to say about the foolish way counties and county seat names were spread around. I am not sure our teacher ventured to teach that subject again in the years that followed.
It is now basketball season, and there are twenty or more North Dakota teams with ‘County’ in their name, but many have school names that are not related to either a town or a county. From time to time people ask about Nedrose, Lewis and Clark, South Heart (Heart is not a county), and others that I do not remember seeing on maps. I could hazard a guess for some of these names, but my guess might be no closer than your own. If the teams are in the Hoopster magazines, I tend to look for advertising clues near their team pictures.
Because many local families originally had relatives living in Canada, most people in our area grew up knowing the names of the provinces of Canada – or at least some of them. Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan were places we had heard about. Lucy Maude Montgomery did her best to educate her readers (mostly girls) about the places in Prince Edward Island Anne of Green Gables lived and visited. Unless you rode the train west, you might have missed knowing about Alberta and British Columbia. A few families had relatives in the Maritimes, which are now a tourist attraction for the beautiful fall foliage of their trees. The Al-Can Highway and stories from the gold rush to the Klondike told us about the Yukon Territory, but the Northwest Territories (now partly renamed) were on maps but not places we wanted to visit. Newfoundland and Labrador are two separate places that are one province today, while the newest names on the Canada map are Nunavut and the Inuit Territories - both parts of the old Northwest and about as far north as you can get. Some of these name changes are fairly recent so if the map you have does not show them, don’t be surprised.
A Windy Story:
Doug and Pam Stremick first called one evening in the mid-1990s. Doug was sure he had grandparents buried at Langdon, but he had never been here. When he looked for people named Stremick in this area he got a phone number for Aaron which also happens to be the name of his own son. The next name was Les Stremick, who gave him my number as he knew I had worked on the cemetery books. Eventually the couple came from Iowa and spent several days meeting Stremick relatives or at least people who might be relatives. They have tried to keep in touch ever since.
Last Sunday Doug, now with a different wife since Pam died of cancer, called to visit and tell me about life in Iowa and how retirement is going in Story City. The big news was about the damage done by straight line winds last August and especially in nearby Davenport where there has been a very special arboretum for many years. The trees there have come from all over the world, and their collection has become a tourist attraction. Doug likes to make things out of wood (bowls, vases, etc.). and when 40% of the trees in this arboretum were destroyed by the storm, the people in charge began a “releaf” project. No, the word is not mis-spelled. They are planting new trees, and some of the wood from the ones that the storm destroyed are offered to people who do woodworking. They will use their woodworking skills to create objects that will be sold to help rebuild the arboretum. Local artists that work with wood might want to check this out since there may be some bargains in rare types of wood. In the meantime, Doug sends greetings to all the people he knows in our area.
