During the North Dakota Farmers Union (NDFU) Convention in December of 2019, Marcus Iverson was presented with the Torchbearers Award.
Since 1934, Farmers Union youth have pledged to light the way to a peaceful world as Torchbearers, the highest honor a youth can achieve in Farmers Union’s youth program. The NDFU website lists three goals for Torchbearers: to build a better world for all, to build a prosperous agriculture, and to build a strong Farmers Union.
Iverson is a senior at Langdon High School and the middle son of Jon and Carissa Iverson. He has some great hobbies that are sure to help him in his future endeavors. He enjoys restoring tractors and has built a 1980 Yamaha Enticer 250 snowmobile and plans to race it in February 2020. He also barrel races his horse, Edison, and goes to races with his younger sister, Maggie.
To receive the NDFU Torchbearers award, participants must attend one NDFU’s Senior Youth Camp and complete five years of NDFU Senior Years. For Year One, Iverson toured the All Seasons Garden and went to the Northern Air Center in Grand Forks. During Year Two, Iverson participated in a tour of the Cavalier Air Force Missile Base. Year’s Three and Four, Iverson took online classes. Finally, during Year Five, Iverson went to Grubbersputz’s Popcorn in Devils Lake. While in Devils Lake, Iverson and his group toured the Devils Lake Donuts Shop and learned about the CHS offices, elevator, and chemical building.
After graduation in 2020, Iverson said he plans to attend North Dakota State College of Sciences (NDSCS) in Wahpeton and become a Case IH Diesel Technician and go to work for Hanson’s in Cavalier, ND, where he won a sponsorship. Future goals for Iverson include enjoying his final Farmers Union Senior Camp and being successful in life.
“I want to be able to fix things. I want to help on the farm when I can. It’s one of my favorite things to do. In this economy and the way things are, I’m going to do a job where I can help farmers keep their equipment and their operation going,” Iverson said.
When asked for something he had learned that could help others win the Torchbearer Award, Iverson gave a very mature and thoughtful answer, “I think you should be willing to be able to try new things and go outside your comfort zone and learn how to make new friends and try the youth or senior Farmers Union camps. After one camp you could have friends all over the state. And this award has taught me to be a leader and to be accepting of everyone, and I’ll stay an active member in Farmers Union.”
