A burn ban still currently exists in Cavalier County. Any burning is prohibited in Cavalier County while the fire index rating is in high, very high, or extreme range or if a red flag warning has been issued by the National Weather Service. This is expected to last through the season or until further notice.
To access Cavalier County burn ban information and to see the current fire index rating for Cavalier County visit ndresponse.gov
The Cavalier County Sheriff’s Office has responded to multiple calls on people burning during the current issued burn ban. Several individuals have received citations and had reports forwarded for charges during these calls. Violation of burn ban - NDCC - 37-17.1-10.1 is a Class B misdemeanor which carries a maximum penalty of 30 days imprisonment, a fine of $1,500, or both, may be imposed.
This is in effect until further notice.
