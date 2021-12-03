This is the final edition of Langdon’s paid-circulation weekly newspaper.
“Our inability to find employees to continue producing the newspaper forces us to cease publication of the Cavalier County Republican,” said Steve Hungerford.
Hungerford is president of Country Media, Inc., which has owned the newspaper for some 22 years.
“We’ve had to work hard for more than two decades to keep all of the newspaper’s jobs filled, given that we operate in a community of fewer than 2,000 residents,” said Hungerford. “but the staffing problem – particularly finding trained reporters - has gotten worse over the past two or three years. Shouldering that recruiting burden has been our longtime publisher and advertising sales manager, Lori Peterson, who has been with us every step of the way.”
“Since joining The Republican in January 2000, Lori has done everything she can to provide her community with the best possible newspaper. But now, Lori has told us she will be resigning.”
With her departure, Hungerford said, the newspaper’s remaining employees have resigned as well. “That leaves, literally, no one to keep the doors open.”
He said Country Media has gone so far as to offer the Cavalier County Republican for free to other North Dakota newspaper publishers, but they said they can’t take on another business because they have barely enough workers to staff their existing operations.
“We’re sad and disappointed,” he said. “This community is losing both a valuable source of news and a successful business enterprise. We wish we had been able to find the people to keep it going.”
Hungerford said the Cavalier County Republican’s prepaid subscribers will be mailed a refund of their remaining balance.
