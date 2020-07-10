Cavalier County Health District held a mass testing event offering free COVID testing on Monday, July 6 for individuals age 12 and up. A total of 295 tests were performed. This event was made possible with the assistance of the North Dakota National Guard, Cavalier County Sheriff Department, Cavalier County Emergency Manager, Cavalier County Road Crew, Nick Moser - Cavalier County Commissioner, and the Langdon Street Department. Langdon Chamber of Commerce and Maple Manor Care Center provided shade tents for the event. The Bread Pan Bakery graciously donated donuts to those working the event.
As we continue to see more cases in our county and region, it continues to be important to practice social distancing, wear masks in public, wash your hands and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth. Limit your social contacts to a small and consistent group of people. Conduct business by mail, telephone or virtually whenever possible. It is especially important to stay home when you are sick.
