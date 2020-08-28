Linda Timian has joined the Cavalier County Republican as a part-time writer. She will be covering local events, people, and news. Timian retired last year after 33 years with the US Postal Service. She was a clerk, carrier, and Postmaster in various Post Offices until working as an Operations Support Specialist and then Budget Analyst for the Dakotas District located in Sioux Falls the last 5 years. She is looking forward to the challenge of writing articles on a weekly basis. “I had the opportunity to write and create training and presentations in the last two positions I held at the district. I have always enjoyed learning new things, and writing for the Republican will be new and different for me,” she shared. Linda and her husband, Daryl, live in Langdon.
