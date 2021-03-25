Jared and family

Jared Entzi is the newest reporter for the Cavalier County Republican and will cover a variety of stories and meetings. Entzi was born in Jamestown. Shortly after, his family moved from Kulm to Colorado where he was raised. He has been in Langdon for nearly four years where he works at Langdon Implement. He is married and has a young daughter. Help us welcome him to our team!

