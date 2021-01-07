Kristi Mostoller is taking on the minutes of the public meetings for the Cavalier County Republican. She was born and raised in Langdon and enjoys being part of the community. She is married with two young girls and has her own business doing massage therapy. Wanting to do her part as a community member, she has gotten her EMT and works with the Langdon Ambulance. She is starting online education to pursue a nursing career through Northland Technical and Community College. “I’ve always enjoyed helping people, and that’s what I’m really passionate about.” Help us welcome her to our team!
Bulletin
Online Poll
What is your New Year's resolution?
You voted:
Latest E-Edition
View the 1-8-21 Cavalier County Republican E Edition here!
Latest E-Edition
View the 1-8-21 Cavalier County Republican E Edition here!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Bulletin
Trending This Week
Articles
- Hejlik opens Pet-tastic in Langdon
- Welcome to our team
- The Cavalier County Republican E-Edition for 1-1-21
- Frost Fire Park opens for unique winter season
- Jake's Take on Sports
- Rademachers open Hank’s Ice Cream Shop
- Elaine Heck
- City Commission conducts short meeting
- 2020 Year in Review: January through March
- The Cavalier County Republican E-Edition for 1-8-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.