Kristi Mostoller

Kristi Mostoller is taking on the minutes of the public meetings for the Cavalier County Republican. She was born and raised in Langdon and enjoys being part of the community. She is married with two young girls and has her own business doing massage therapy. Wanting to do her part as a community member, she has gotten her EMT and works with the Langdon Ambulance. She is starting online education to pursue a nursing career through Northland Technical and Community College. “I’ve always enjoyed helping people, and that’s what I’m really passionate about.” Help us welcome her to our team!

