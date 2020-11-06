Although Election Day is behind us, the full counting of all ballots cast is still in process in some parts of the United States at the time of this writing. However, all 422 precincts across North Dakota have fully reported their results on the day after the election. Across the state 363,006 ballots were cast out of 581,379 eligible voters, for a voter turnout of 62.44%. Compared to the 2016 General Election, this is up 14,025 ballots when voter turnout was 61.1% with 348,981 ballots cast.
In Cavalier County there were 519 ballots cast on Election Day and 1,520 ballots cast via Absentee/Mail-In Ballot for a total of 2,039 ballots cast for the 2020 General Election. This is down from the 2,094 ballots cast in the 2016 General Election.
Presidential Election:
The presidential election has not yet been decided as ballots are still being counted in some parts of the U.S. North Dakota’s 3 electoral votes will go to Republican candidate Donald Trump. Statewide, Trump received 234,845 votes, Democratic candidate Joe Biden received 114,480 and Libertarian candidate Jorgensen received 9,347. In Cavalier County, Trump received 1,499 votes, Biden received 474 votes, and Jorgensen received 40 votes.
State and County Elections and Measures:
Representative in Congress:
Incumbent Kelly Armstrong (R) has been re-elected to the US House of Representatives, receiving 68.94 percent of the vote. Zach Raknerud (D) received 27.53 percent, and Steven James Peterson (Lib) received 3.38 percent.
Governor and Lt. Governor:
Incumbents Doug Burgum and Brent Sanford (R) were re-elected with 65.85 percent of the vote. Shelley Lenz and Ben Vig (D) received 25.37 percent while DuWayne Hendrickson and Joshua Voytek (Lib) received 3.87 percent.
State Auditor:
Joshua C. Gallion (R) won the election with 67.67 percent of the vote while Patrick Hart (D) received 32.12 percent.
State Treasurer:
Thomas Beadle (R) received 65.59 percent of the votes to win over Mark Haugen’s (D) 33.95 percent.
Insurance Commissioner:
Jon Godfread (R) was unopposed and received 97.74 percent of the votes cast.
Public Service Commissioner:
Brian Kroshus (R) won over Casey D. Buchmann (D) receiving 67.61 percent of the votes to Buchmann’s 32.20 percent.
Superintendent of Public Instruction:
One of the closer races was between Kirsten Baesler and Brandt J. Dick. Statewide, Baesler edged 59.13 percent of the vote over Dick’s 39.93 percent. It was a little closer in Cavalier County, with Baesler receiving 986 votes (53.79 percent) and 824 (44.95 percent) for Dick.
Justice of the Supreme Court:
Jon Jay Jensen was unopposed and garnered 99.06% of the vote.
Judges for District Courts:
There were four judges elected for the Northeast District Courts. All ran unopposed and captured over 99 percent of the vote in each race: Michael Hurly for District Court Number 2 Northeast, Anthony Swain Benson for District Court Number 3 Northeast, Donovan Foughty for District Court Number 4 Northeast, and Barbara L. Whelan for District Court Number 6 Northeast.
State Senator District 10:
Incumbent Janne Myrdal (R) was re-elected to serve another term as Senator, receiving 74.30 percent of the vote from District 10. Charlie Hart (D) received 25.6 percent. In our county, Myrdal received 1,531 votes and Hart received 453 votes.
State Representative District 10 (2):
Incumbents David Monson (R) and Chuck Damschen (R) were also re-elected to serve as State Representatives for District 10. Monson received 38.56 percent and Damschen received 35.35 percent of the vote. Elsie Blair Magnus (D) and Melissa Anderson (D) received 13.71 percent and 12.32 percent respectively. Cavalier County voters gave Monson 1,424 votes, Damschen 1,380 votes, Magnus 509 votes, and Melissa Anderson 387 votes.
County Commissioner Seats (2): Incumbents David Zeis and Gregory Goodman were unopposed and received 1,536 votes and 1,488 votes respectively.
Supervisor, Soil Conservation District: Kevin Dawley was unopposed and received 1,720 votes.
Constitutional Measure No. 1: Measure One would have increased the number of members on the State Board of Higher Education to 15 and increased their terms to 6 years. Measure One was defeated with 72.54 percent of voters casting No votes and 27.46 percent voting Yes. In Cavalier County there were 1,460 No votes and 384 Yes votes.
Constitutional Measure No. 2: Measure Two would have added a layer of legislative review to initiated constitutional measures while still giving voters the final say. Measure Two was also defeated with 61.62 percent saying No and 38.38 percent saying Yes. In Cavalier County there were 1,190 No votes and 614 Yes votes.
