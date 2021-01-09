Year in Review continues with a look at April through June. The three months in the spring had us knee deep into the COVID-19 pandemic.
April began by telling our readers how small businesses can survive the COVID-19 outbreak by checking with their local banks for loans, applying for the Small Business Disaster Loan or by checking out the several options available from the ND Department of Commerce and Bank of North Dakota.
Another big topic was the US Census. Residents of Cavalier County were encouraged to either go online or register by phone.
Jill Denault was named the Northern Valley Human Services Zone director. This was part of the social services redesign efforts.
The CDC issued recommendations to the American public to wear cloth masks when in public to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Not all was doom and gloom. Before the COVID-19 storm hit, nine Langdon Area High School students were able to travel to Washington, D.C. as part of the Close Up program. This is a program offered to students that attend to be inspired to become active participants in American democracy. Close Up is a non-profit and non-partisan organization that uses D.C. and NYC as a classroom to allow student the opportunity to make personal connections with the people and institutions that embody America’s past and present. The group that traveled to D.C. included Abby Romfo, Dustin Gilseth, Kiarra Hodek, Calyn Crockett, Elise Ramberg, Megan Hiller, and Hope, Hailey, and Hannah Thorlakson. The chaperone for the students on the trip was Ethen Askvig.
Many parents and students adjusted to online only school with most reporting that after a few bumps along the way, everyone was adjusting fine with the exception of missing their friends and teachers. As school had been closed for over a month, Langdon Area School looked for ways to ensure kids didn’t go hungry during this already stressed time. Rules relaxed for the Emergency Summer Food Service Program, and the federal government made a declaration that all schools would qualify for this program immediately with the completion of an application process. Any child ages 1 to 18 qualified for meals. These meals were free of charge to anyone who wished to request them with no family financial considerations needed to qualify. LASD applied and was approved for the ESFSP program within a week of schools closing. Pick-up for boxes occurred on Mondays, and boxes are brought to their vehicles.
The first week in May had North Dakota looking at the ND Smart Restart program. Cavalier County Memorial Hospital started offering telehealth services to their patients.
The Primary Election was held by mail-in votes only and heated up just like the summer sun as one of the hottest turnouts in voting took place on June 9 in Cavalier County. With a total of 1,098 ballots cast, the 2020 Primary tally places in the top three election cycles within the past five. Graduation looked a little different for the 2020 high school graduates. The graduation ceremony was for families and graduating students only and was live-streamed for the general public to attend.
The Langdon city street project finally saw paved streets in June. Anna Spivey was named ND American Legionnaire of the Year. New businesses and/or business owners to the area included Austin Lafrenz of Lafrenz Seed, Hein Lawn Care Services, Bottle Barn got sold to Cork and Barrel, and 4J Mosquito Control. Katie Henry joined the Cavalier County NDSU Extension as the Family and Community Wellness agent.
Cavalier County Emergency Management and Cavalier County Public Health District put a call out for people to help make cloth masks for the public. Frost Fire geared up their mountain bike trails for the summer with their first day of operation on June 6.
Finally ending out the quarter, Cavalier County had its first confirmed case of COVID-19. Frost Fire held host to the “Not Prom” for area teenagers. This was a great, free event to the high school-aged kids that were told prom would not happened for them. Many area businesses donated and helped make the evening a memory the kids would not forget.
