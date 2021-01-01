Looking back over the year is a common occurrence this time of year as everyone recounts events.
The month of January 2020 saw a lot of new faces and change in the Cavalier County Republican. Frost Fire welcomed a new general manager, Natalie Gebur, in the new year. One of the feel-good stories in the new year was Tycen Restad’s Make a Wish dream trip coming true. Restad and his family went to Dallas, Texas, to visit the Dallas Cowboys. At that visit, Restad “signed his contract” with the Dallas Cowboys senior director of football operations, Todd Williams. He and his family attended the game against the Washington Redskins; toured AT &T Stadium and the practice field in Frisco, Texas; and met with players, coaches and owner Jerry Jones. Restad was diagnosed in October of 2017 with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The condition is a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness due to the alterations of a protein called dystrophin that helps keep muscle cells intact.
Amy Kram was named the Langdon Area Schools Teacher of the Year for 2019.
Marcus Iverson received North Dakota Farmers Union (NDFU) Torchbearer Award. To receive the NDFU Torchbearers award, participants must attend one NDFU’s Senior Youth Camp and complete five years of NDFU Senior Years. For Year One, Iverson toured All Seasons Garden and went to the Northern Air Center in Grand Forks. During Year Two, Iverson participated in a tour of the Cavalier Air Force Missile Base. Year’s Three and Four, Iverson took online classes. Finally, during Year Five, Iverson went to Grubbersputz’s Popcorn in Devils Lake. While in Devils Lake, Iverson and his group toured the Devils Lake Donut Shop and learned about the CHS offices, elevator, and chemical building.
The Trump administration made trade deals that were much needed for the future of our farmers. In January of 2020, Trump completed phase one of the trade deal with China. That deal focused on agriculture, manufacturing, goods and services.
In February of last year, the Cavalier County Commission found themselves voting on the future of the Forest Stewardship Program. The forest stewardship tax law program is available in eight counties with a vast majority of the acres enrolled residing in Cavalier and Pembina counties in the Pembina Gorge. Cavalier County alone accounts for 22,730.7 acres in the program that touts just over 40,000 total acres enrolled in the program. The program gives enrolled acres a reduced property taxable value of 50 cents per acre per year on eligible lands. Cavalier County Tax Director Stephanie Bata explained that if those acres were not enrolled and were, instead, assessed at the true value, the true and full value would be $200 per acre. The taxation for those acres would then depend upon the township mill levy, which Bata explained most of the acres are found in Fremont. The school district mills for these acres would fall under North Border School District. A roll call vote was taken on the motion with Goodman, Zeis, and Commissioner Austin Lafrenz voting in favor while Moser and Dick voted against. The motion passed. The Commission explained their position that they do realize that nothing will change between now and the next renewal cycle in January 2021, but they want to see some proposal from the Forestry Service seeking to make changes to update the program. Should the renewals and applications be brought to the Commission in January 2021 with exactly the same situation as the current year with no progress made to update, the program will end and be phased out within the county to make it a fair program to all the taxpayers in Cavalier County.
Online streaming of games and concerts became available for the Langdon Area School District through Cardinal Vision on United Communications network and National Federation of State High School Associations Network. Josh Short was named the Cavalier County Weed Officer. Autumn Howatt competed at Nationals in Celtic Dancing in Minneapolis, Minn. at the end of February. There she placed second in three of the soft shoe dances she performed, fifth in another, and third in both of her hard shoe performances. Overall, she placed second at the competition.
Five Cavalier County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) staff have trained with Mayo Clinic to become Tobacco Treatment Specialists (TTS). These specialists are Megan Overby FNP- C, Elizabeth Sillers FNP-C, David Kavish RPH, Nancy Boe LPN and Sheila Beauchamp LPN. TTS are professionals who are specially trained to provide treatment for individuals seeking to stop using tobacco of any form, including smokeless tobacco commonly called vaping or Juuling. This intensive and prestigious training prepares providers to deliver behavioral support and select the best medications for consumers. This could be anything from the well-known patches, gum, or lozenges to prescriptions.
Langdon Area Edmore Munich Lady Cards basketball team was crown State Class B champions with an unbeaten 27-0 record. On March 9, COVID-19 hit the US like wildfire. On March 10, North Dakota announced the first confirmed case of the virus in the state. Many businesses locally shut their doors to public and encouraged social distancing. All public meetings were held virtually, and COVID-19 was a subject that was discussed. Northern Lights Arts Council held their musical production of Once Upon an Ever After on March 12-15 at the Roxy Theater.
Angelo Mondragon joined Scott Stewart Law Office. CHS finished their fertilizer plant and was open for operation. Tatiana Davis became a certified florist by completing the pilot program by the ND Florist’s Association. Langdon Area Schools took classes online starting on March 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
