As we look back to July of last year, Frost Fire Summer Theatre announced that it was impossible for them to hold their summer production due to the COVID-19 pandemic so instead came up with the “The Show Must Go On” pledge. This pledge celebrated the 35 years that they have had musical entertainment. Financial support raised through that campaign helped Frost Fire get through this difficul time and assure its future success. Even though many acitivites got cancelled throught the summer, Tour de Rendezvous held their bike ride on July 11. This year the bike ride started and ended in Walhalla with 21 and 55 mile routes. The first week in July we also introduced St. Alphonsus’ new priest, Father Michael Hickin. Local COVID-19 testing began in our area by the North Dakota National Guard and local health officials.
HiWay Laundry welcomed new owners as Doug and Mindi Lill bought the business and added new features, such as an arcade.
Another summer event was held despite the COVID-19 pandemic and that was the Deuce of August Celebration.
Operation Prairie Dog funds were delayed for state infrastructure projects. This bill would aim to provide up to $250 million from oil and gas tax revenue for funding infrastructure needs across the state, including $115 million to the Municipal Infrastructure Fund, $115 million to the County and Township Infrastructure Fund, and $20 million to the Airport Infrastructure Fund. These three funds represent the three allocation “buckets” that are covered by the bill. “Operation Prairie Dog is one we set up to help political subdivisions (cities, counties, and townships) last session with infrastructure needs. Our roads and bridges need major repairs, and the property tax revenue source dedicated to them in the ND Constitution doesn’t keep up. We have used oil money for ‘one time’ projects like this to help keep property taxes from bearing the burden of these types of repairs. We have used oil revenue to provide property tax relief over the years in this manner,” District 10 Representative David Monson said. But that was before the price of oil fell dramatically and cut sharply into anticipated oil tax revenues, delaying the filling of those buckets. City and town officials have put planned infrastructure projects on hold.
Not all was doom and gloom in these months, Danny Roy was inducted into the River Cities Speedway Hall of Fame on July 24. We welcomed a new ambulane director at CCMH, Chris Sanders.
Local schools started to prepare for in-person learning as the new school year approached. All schools required students to wear face masks and hallways were divided into two traffic lanes to aid in safely distancing individuals. The City of Langdon announced they would be doing assessements again to keep records up to date.
As we closed out August, the Northern Canola Growers Association advocated for a new fuel source. The U.S. Canola Association (USCA) provided updated information on canola production and processing that supports the crop as viable for renewable diesel. EPA has approved a pathway for biodiesel and heating oil derived from canola oil using the transesterification process. As part of that process, EPA analyzed the lifecycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with canola oil production and processing. This petition provided updated data and analyses, which showed reduced GHG emissions associated with canola production and processing to support approval of advanced biofuel pathways for renewable diesel.
New teachers were welcomed. At Langdon Area Schools, Nykolas Hope joined as the social studies teacher, Peter Sykora was hired as the 7-12 grade science teacher, Kaitlynn Kipp was the new counselor for K-12 and Kiara Bassingwaithe was hired as the 5-6 social studies and technology teacher. At St. Alphonus School, Krista Cahill was the new kindergarten teacher. Casey Weston was hired at Munich Public School.
Barbara Crockett joined Cavalier County Public Health District as a public health nurse. We welcomed Linda Timian to our staff as our new writer. Chris Collier joined the First Baptist Church as their new pastor. Steve Anderson was hired as the new Veteran Service Officer. Jocelyn Jennings opened Langdon Electrolysis Clinic next door to the Bread Pan.
A new NDAWN weather station in Wales went up.
Kraig Gellner helps ‘Fishing with Vets’ event on Aug. 20-22 in Devils Lake. ‘Fishing with Vets’ is a non-profit organization that provides active and retired veterans with the opportunity to fish some of the best Midwest fishing destinations.
