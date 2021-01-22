The final three months of 2020 - October, November, and December - had a lot to offer readers despite all the cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
October began with a fun activity for the whole family with the Great “mini” Pumpkin Hunt. Andrea Jacobson was the mastermind behind this idea. She stated, “I just feel bad that everything keeps getting cancelled/postponed. I decided this pumpkin scavenger hunt was something I could do as a fun activity for people that was still relatively safe (from a COVID standpoint).” Pumpkins were hidden all around Langdon, and in the end prizes were given away that were all donated.
In October we welcomed two deputies to the Cavalier County Sheriff’s office, Tom Sabo and Shane Gallagher. The Langdon Area Chamber of Commerce also welcomed a new board president, Peggy Davis.
Langdon Area School Board discussed COVID related policies in regards to close contacts during athletic events.
New radio infrastructure for public safety and emergency services was installed in our county. North Dakota public safety and emergency services are getting a long overdue radio upgrade as part of a new program called SIRN20/20. SIRN stands for Statewide Interoperable Radio Network. “Interoperable” means all the agencies involved (law enforcement, firefighters, EMS, emergency management, the public utilities, transportation, and others) will be able to communicate with each other on demand and in real-time. It is a joint effort by state, county, and municipal public safety agencies to build and maintain a statewide interoperable radio communication system for first responders and the public safety community.
Vicki Kubat was honored with Excellence in County Government award. The award seeks to honor those who have shown exceptional dedication, leadership, and involvement for the good of all counties.
Susan Faye Crockett was appointed as Langdon City Commissioner in early October.
Langdon Area School Board scheduled a building mill levy vote for the heating system replacement in the elementary school. The board decided an addition levy of 7 to the current 3 for a total of 10 would be needed. The vote was planned for Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
The City of Langdon was awarded City of the Year for 2020 during the League of Cities annual conference. This award was established in 1984 to recognize North Dakota cities for the quality, volume, and progressiveness of activities undertaken in the community.
Cavalier County Memorial Hospital hired Chris Carter to fill the position of controller, which is part of the finance department.
November brought election results. The presidential election had not yet been decided as ballots were still being counted in some parts of the U.S. North Dakota’s three electoral votes went to Republican candidate Donald Trump. Kelly Armstrong was re-elected to the House of Representatives, Doug Burgum was also re-elected as Governor. State representatives David Monson and Chuck Damschen were also re-elected and Janne Myrdal was re-elected with 74 percent of the votes. The Constitutional Measure No. 1 would have increased the number of members on the State Board of Higher Education to 15 and increased their terms to 6 years. Measure One was defeated with 72.54 percent of voters casting No votes and 27.46 percent voting Yes. In Cavalier County there were 1,460 No votes and 384 Yes votes. Constitutional Measure No. 2 would have added a layer of legislative review to initiated constitutional measures while still giving voters the final say. Measure Two was also defeated with 61.62 percent saying No and 38.38 percent saying Yes. In Cavalier County there were 1,190 No votes and 614 Yes votes.
Langdon Area Edmore Munich football team was crowned Class A 11-Man champions for the third straight year.
Frankie Stremick was hired as the new deputy auditor for Cavalier County.
Readers were reminded of the importance of wearing masks and social distancing as we moved into the holiday season. COVID testing continued in our county.
The Northern Canola Growers Association held their annual Canola Expo virtually this year due to COVID. Presenters gave updates on the crop and potential damage that producers should be on the lookout for.
Shelly Agnes opened Gma’s Homecare and got licensed by the state.
As we closed out the year, Cavalier County Health District received their first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. They administered the vaccine to the first priority group.
Jim and Karla Rademacher, along with their sons, opened Hank’s Ice Cream Shop at 711 3rd Street in Langdon.
Langdon Area School Board held a town hall meeting on the building mill levy vote for the public that had questions.
