Taxes and Unemployment
Unemployment payments are usually taxed as income by the federal government. That changed, however, in March 2021, when Congress passed the American Rescue Plan. The law provided for people (including joint filers) making less than $150,000 to exclude $10,200 in unemployment benefits from their income when they file their income taxes for the 2020 tax year. Because the change was made in the middle of a tax filing season, the IRS pledged to recalculate the tax bills of most taxpayers who received unemployment benefits and send them refunds. By late summer, however, many people were still waiting on their refunds. Other filers need to amend their tax returns on their own to get a refund. This applies to those who would qualify for additional deductions or credits not claimed on their original returns, according to Forbes.
HOW TO TAKE ADVANTAGE
If you think you might qualify for a refund based on the new law, first check to see if the IRS is already processing your refund. You can do this by visiting IRS.gov and requesting a transcript of your tax returns. If the refund is not already in the works, speak to your tax preparer about filing an amended return to take advantage of the new tax benefits. Anyone who receives unemployment payments receives a Form 1099-G, Certain Government Payments, at tax time. You may need to request the form from your state if you did not receive it. Box 1 of the form will show the total dollar amount of unemployment payments you received. You may deduct $10,200 from that amount when you file your tax return if you qualify for the deduction. To do so, report the full amount on Line 7 of Schedule 1, then subtract the deduction on Line 8, according to Forbes.
FRAUD - Some tax filers during the pandemic have found that a criminal using their identity has received unemployment benefits using their name. If this happens to you, immediately contact the police and your state unemployment agency to report the fraud and request corrected forms. The IRS urges taxpayers not to report as income on their tax returns any fraudulent payments they did not receive.
Advance Child Tax Credit
The Child Tax Credit is typically a credit parents with dependent children receive on their income tax return. In 2021, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan, which made a one-time increase in the credit for the 2021 tax year and provided for the IRS to pay half of the credit to taxpayers in equal monthly payments from July through December. Children ages five and younger qualify for up to a $3,600 credit, while children ages six to 17 qualify for up to $3,000. The full credit is available to taxpayers who make less than $150,000 for married filing jointly or qualified widows or widowers; $112,500 for head of household, and $75,000 for single and married filing separate. The credit phases out by $50 for every $1,000 over those limits. The new law made the credits fully refundable, so even those who don’t owe taxes can get the credit and receive a refund. Nearly 90% of children in the U.S. qualify for the advance payments, according to the IRS.
THE CATCH - The payments could cause some confusion in 2022, because when taxpayers file their tax return for 2021, they will need to reconcile the advance payments with the actual credit they are entitled to, according to Kiplinger. In addition, some upper-income families do not qualify for the increased credit, creating some confusion among taxpayers.
TAKE ACTION - The payments are most likely to be problematic for certain taxpayers, according to H&R Block. The company recommends that those who received a small refund or had a balance due when they filed their 2020 tax return consider unenrolling from advance Child Tax Credit payments, updating their W-4s by entering an additional amount to be withheld each pay period on step 4c of the form, or making quarterly estimated tax payments for the remainder of 2021.
Visit IRS.gov to check if you’re enrolled for advance payments, unenroll from advance payments, update your bank account and mailing address or view your payments.
Resolving Tax Debt
Having tax debt hanging over your head can be a source of stress and anxiety. The Internal Revenue Service has immense power to collect monies owed, which can put a pinch on your financial resources. Resolving outstanding tax debt should be a top priority. If your tax debt is large, you might feel discouraged about resolving it. The IRS, however, will negotiate your debt, and you could see significant savings by reaching out to the agency.
FRESH START - In 2011, the IRS began offering its Fresh Start program to help individuals and small businesses settle their tax debt. The Fresh Start program includes the following features:
• Streamlined installment payments that can generally be set up with just a phone call.
• An increased amount owed ($10,000) before the IRS will file a tax lien.
• Offers in compromise, which allow taxpayers to agree to settle their debt for less if they are deemed unable to pay the full amount. (Generally, the IRS does not accept an OIC if they believe the debt can be paid in full as a lump sum or through a payment agreement.)
WATCH OUT FOR SCAMS - If your tax debt is less than $50,000, settling it directly with the IRS is likely your best bet. The IRS warns that consumers are often targeted by scammers looking to make money off of people by charging fees to resolve debt that could likely be negotiated for free directly with the agency. Known as “OIC mills,” these companies use deceptive claims, such as the ability to settle tax debt for “pennies on the dollar” or claiming there is a strict deadline to settle tax debt.
This type of fraud is listed among the IRS’ “Dirty Dozen” tax scams. “Offer in Compromise mills contort the IRS program into something it’s not,” the IRS warns, “misleading people with no chance of meeting the requirements while charging excessive fees, often thousands of dollars. Companies advertising on TV or radio frequently can’t do anything for taxpayers that they can’t do for themselves by contacting the IRS directly.”
