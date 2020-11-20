When Langdon-Edmore-Munich won their second football championship in a row, it was talked about how once you reach the top of the mountain, the second time is easier. But to reach the peak a third time is another story especially in the year 2020! With COVID-19 and a pile of new starters on offense and defense, the Cardinals still got it done, winning the Class A 11-Man football title 42-28 over Lisbon.
This year was a season of comebacks for many teams and athletes, with this year probably being the biggest in memory. Not only did the Cardinals have to battle 13 opponents to get the crown and have at least five new starters on offense and defense this year, they battled the coronavirus all season, missing key players in several games but still showing the grit to get the job done. The State championship game was another comeback story for the Cards, as they fell behind the Broncos by scores of 12-0 and 20-8 in the first half, but each time they showed what it takes to become a champion, scoring 34 straight points to win it all. For the Cardinals seniors: Simon Romfo, Grant Romfo, Alex Cluchie, Cooper Zimmer, Drew Simpson and Skylar Fincher, this win may be the most satisfying of the 38 straight wins that Langdon-Edmore-Munich has had in their winning streak being how they had to dig deep to get it done.
The Romfo twins, Cluchie and sophomore Jack Romfo were first team All-State selections for the 13-0 Cardinals, while Carter Tetrault made the second team. All five of those players plus Zimmer, Gage Goodman, Tucker Welsh, Markus Kingzett and Mason Romfo all made the All-Region 2A squad.
Cardinals Coach Josh Krivarchka, who won his fourth straight Class A 11-Man Coach of the Year award, said about his team, "This group has done something very special that will be talked about for a long time. They showed unmatched sportsmanship and commitment both on and off the field."
Simon Romfo finished his career with 103 touchdown passes and did not lose a game as the Cardinals starting quarterback. Simon, who was also named Class A 11-Man Senior Athlete of the Year, talked about how this year was made more special due to battling both their opponents and COVID-19, "I think it was more special because we had to deal with the pandemic and all the other things we had to battle and the sacrifices we all made. I love every one of these guys, and it feels great to get another title with them."
Grant Romfo added, "Not many can say that they have done all this with their twin brother; it's just awesome. I love winning, and I love this team; it's just been so much fun."
And how poetic was it that the last touchdown scored in the title game was a short pass over the middle from Simon to Grant, the 32nd time they have hooked up for a touchdown in their great careers.
It's still hasn't quite hit home that this is the last time these six seniors played their last games in a Cardinals uniform, but we all can enjoy the memories of the past three seasons and the thrill they gave us in their last game to reach the top of the mountain for the third straight time.
