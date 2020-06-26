There is no noise more annoying during the summer than the sounds of mosquitoes as they attempt to land and grab a quick meal. Green grass and blue skies no longer have to include those pesky mosquitoes as 4J Mosquito Control begins serving the area.
“We saw Mike Hartz was looking for someone to cover Cavalier County for spraying, and we thought this looked like fun and would be an excellent opportunity for us to work together as a family. It is safe for our kids to help with, so we jumped at the opportunity,” says co-owner Karla Rademacher.
Rademacher, along with her husband, Jim, and three sons - Jaden, Jacob and Jaxen, make up 4J Mosquito Control. The family is ready to make your summer mosquito and tick free using proven, organic barrier methods that stop the bugs in their tracks.
“It's organic - completely pet safe, kid safe, food safe product formulated by Mosquito Minus. It’s a safe product to use in your yard and enjoy the outdoors. That's why it's safer than using pesticides,” Jim said.
4J Mosquito Control makes the bugs go by applying the product in the form of a mist. They do this with a fogger, sending a mist into the trees and around the yard. There, the product adheres to the underside of the leaves where the mosquito live and lay their eggs killing any that might be present and forming a barrier to prevent any future eggs from being laid.
“We also do spray treatments with a hand application sprayer for ants and spiders on pavement and by doorways,” Jim explained.
Once the application is complete, the area can be enjoyed almost immediate with little to no residual signs of the 4J Mosquito Control being there just moments before - no signs except for the noticeable absence of mosquitoes and other pests, that is. Residents of Cavalier and Pembina counties that are ready to have their annoying visitors barred from entry can rest easy knowing that the treatment will last for more than a day.
“It lasts for approximately 21 to 30 days and is great for homes, parks, campgrounds, farmsteads, anywhere really that people are welcome and mosquitoes are not. It has a pleasant lavender smell,” Jim said.
For now, 4J Mosquito Control will be working in Cavalier and Pembina counties but does hope to be able to expand to more counties in the future. Karla, along with her four J's, are ready to help you make summer more fun and outdoor areas more enjoyable.
Give 4J Mosquito Control a call to set up an appointment at 701-382-9376.
