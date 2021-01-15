In part two of our salute to unsung heroes during this pandemic, we look at stay-at-home parents and educators.
Stay-at-home Parents
Is there a more thankless, unsung job than the stay-at-home parent? The life of a homemaker is one that includes an endless amount of work — and not much appreciation to go with it. According to Salary.com, depending on the size of the home, family, pets and numerous other conditions, a stay-at-home parent may work upwards of 98 hours a week. The kicker? You don’t get compensated for any of those hours. According to 2019 data from Salary.com, if stay-at-home parents were paid for their services, they would be looking at a median annual salary of $178,201. Researchers came up with this figure by considering all the hats worn by a stay-at- home parent, including tutor, negotiator, nurse, party planner and chef, among others.
The idea of paying stay-at-home parents is picking up steam in American politics. An analysis from Oxfam in 2020 reported that unpaid work by women in the U.S. would be worth $1.5 trillion in 2019, using minimum wage per hour for its calculations. Nearly one out of five adults is staying home to help raise their kids, and experts say this number is likely to increase post-pandemic.
WHAT THEY DO
Consider all of the daily tasks executed by the stay-at-home parent. Here are a few:
Private chef: Meal preparation is one of the major tasks of most homemakers. From breakfast to dinner, the process of planning meals can easily be considered “full-time” — especially for bigger families. There’s the grocery shopping, the meal planning, the cooking and the cleanup.
House cleaner: Typical cleaning duties include vacuuming, dusting, sweeping and making beds. According to Housekeeper.com, cleaners make between $20 to $40 an hour on average in the United States.
Childcare: Stay-at-home parents provide full-time childcare and enrichment services. During the pandemic, this has included educational and tutoring services for school-age youth not able to attend in-person classes. These types of jobs by a professional provider usually come with health insurance, paid vacation, and sick days, federal holidays off, dental and vision coverage and bonuses.
SHOW YOUR APPRECIATION
Depending on your role in the family, it’s easy to take advantage of the daily work being performed by a stay-at-home parent or homemaker. Fortunately, there are many ways you can reverse this attitude and make these special unsung heroes feel more special. Give them some time off by taking over their typical duties or offer to watch the kids for a weeknight. You’d be surprised by how much these simple offers can mean to an overworked stay-at-home parent.
Educators
As if teachers didn’t have enough challenges — including budget shortfalls and the pressure of positioning youth for successful lives — the COVID-19 pandemic has left many scrambling to adopt remote learning technologies and implement in-class safety precautions. October 5 is International Teachers’ Day, but our appreciation should extend beyond that single day. Teachers are critical in the education of our children, as well as their social and emotional development.
WHAT THEY DO
The job of the teacher takes place in and outside the classroom and well beyond normal school hours. Check out this extensive list of responsibilities provided by the career services and research company Glassdoor.
• Develop curriculum to meet developmental goals and instructional activities.
• Prepare lesson materials, grade papers, manage the classroom and evaluate and give feedback to students.
• Exercise open and respectful communication with families, co-workers, supervisors, and other school staff.
• Measure progress and accomplishments of students toward their academic achievements on a regular basis and provide progress reports as required.
• Create and keep records on attendance, accidents, incidents, and other noteworthy events in accordance with licensing guidelines and program policies.
• Attend conferences and workshops in order to further advance professional development.
• Manage student behavior in accordance with outlined guidelines.
• Provide a safe, thriving, and respectful environment for all students in the classroom and on the school campus.
Outside of this list, teachers also serve as tutors, mentors, and role models to children at critical points of their lives.
SHOW APPRECIATION
Many teachers would love to provide their students with more access to technology or tools. If you’re in a financial position to do so, consider paying for some of these items or starting a fundraiser to provide the funds. Teaching budgets across the United States have been reduced over the years due to government cuts. Help teachers fill the gap by asking what they need and then helping provide a path to making it happen. Don’t forget your teachers around Christmas time or International Teachers’ Day. Help your child show their appreciation for teachers by providing gifts or coming up with ideas to show appreciation. You’ll not only be rewarding your local teachers but also showing your children the importance of being grateful.
